'Watchmen' lidera indicações ao Emmy em lista dominada pela Netflix

Quase todas as produções indicadas ao Emmy terminaram as filmagens antes de a pandemia de coronavírus interromper as produções em Hollywood; cerimônia está prevista para 20 de setembro

Redação, Reuters

28 de julho de 2020 | 18h01

LOS ANGELES — O drama distópico de super-herói Watchmen e a comédia The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lideraram as indicações para o Emmy Awards 2020, o maior prêmio da televisão, anunciadas nesta terça-feira, 28.

Watchmen, da HBO, recebeu 26 indicações, incluindo de melhor série limitada, enquanto The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, da Amazon Studios, recebeu 20, incluindo a indicação de melhor atriz para a estrela Rachel Brosnahan. A Netflix liderou entre todas as redes com um recorde de 160 indicações, seguida pela HBO, com 107. Watchmen aborda o tema do racismo em um mundo distópico.

Os indicados na categoria de melhor série dramática foram Succession, Ozark, The Crown, The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Stranger Things e O Conto da Aia (The Handmaid's Tale no idioma original).

A série The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel competirá na categoria de melhor série de comédia contra Schitt's Creek, Curb Your Entusiasm, Dead To Me, Insecure, The Good Place, The Kominsky Method e What We Do in the Shadows. Os prêmios serão entregues durante cerimônia prevista para 20 de setembro.

Quase todas as produções indicadas ao Emmy terminaram as filmagens antes de a pandemia de coronavírus interromper as produções em Hollywood. "Apesar dos desafios sem precedentes que a indústria do entretenimento enfrenta, este tem sido um ano extraordinário para a televisão", afirmou o presidente da Academia de Televisão, Frank Scherma, em comunicado. "A televisão inspirou, uniu e confortou uma audiência global nesta temporada."

Veja a lista dos principais indicados ao Emmy:

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Michael Douglas, "Método Kominski"
  • Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
  • Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
  • Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
  • Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
  • Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Issa Rae, “Insecure”
  • Tracee Eliss Ross, "Black-ish"

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
  • Steve Carrell, "The Morning Show"
  • Brian Cox, “Succession”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”
  • Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
  • Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
  • Laura Linney, “Ozark”
  • Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
  • Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

  • Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
  • Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
  • Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
  • Regina King, “Watchmen”
  • Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

  • Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”
  • Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”
  • Paul Mescal,  "Normal People"
  • Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
  • Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Melhor minissérie

  • “Little Fires Everywhere” 
  • “Mrs. America”
  • “Unbelievable” 
  • “Unorthodox” 
  • "Watchmen"

 

Melhor série de drama

  • "Better Call Saul"
  • “The Crown”
  • “O Conto da aia”
  • “Killing Eve”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Succession”

Melhor série de comédia

  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • “Dead to Me”
  • “The Good Place”
  • “Insecure”
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • "Schitt's Creek"
  • “What We Do In The Shadows”

Melhor reality show de competição

  • “The Masked Singer”
  • “Nailed It!”
  • “RuPaul Drag Race”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Voice”

Melhor programa de variedades

  • “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
  • “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Melhor filme para TV

  • “American Son”
  • “Bad Education”
  • “Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones”
  • “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
  • “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”
