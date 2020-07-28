'Watchmen' lidera indicações ao Emmy em lista dominada pela Netflix

LOS ANGELES — O drama distópico de super-herói Watchmen e a comédia The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lideraram as indicações para o Emmy Awards 2020, o maior prêmio da televisão, anunciadas nesta terça-feira, 28.

Watchmen, da HBO, recebeu 26 indicações, incluindo de melhor série limitada, enquanto The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, da Amazon Studios, recebeu 20, incluindo a indicação de melhor atriz para a estrela Rachel Brosnahan. A Netflix liderou entre todas as redes com um recorde de 160 indicações, seguida pela HBO, com 107. Watchmen aborda o tema do racismo em um mundo distópico.

Os indicados na categoria de melhor série dramática foram Succession, Ozark, The Crown, The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Stranger Things e O Conto da Aia (The Handmaid's Tale no idioma original).

A série The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel competirá na categoria de melhor série de comédia contra Schitt's Creek, Curb Your Entusiasm, Dead To Me, Insecure, The Good Place, The Kominsky Method e What We Do in the Shadows. Os prêmios serão entregues durante cerimônia prevista para 20 de setembro.

Quase todas as produções indicadas ao Emmy terminaram as filmagens antes de a pandemia de coronavírus interromper as produções em Hollywood. "Apesar dos desafios sem precedentes que a indústria do entretenimento enfrenta, este tem sido um ano extraordinário para a televisão", afirmou o presidente da Academia de Televisão, Frank Scherma, em comunicado. "A televisão inspirou, uniu e confortou uma audiência global nesta temporada."

Veja a lista dos principais indicados ao Emmy:

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Michael Douglas, "Método Kominski"

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Eliss Ross, "Black-ish"

Melhor ator em série de drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carrell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Melhor minissérie

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

"Watchmen"

Melhor série de drama

"Better Call Saul"

“The Crown”

“O Conto da aia”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Melhor série de comédia

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

“What We Do In The Shadows”

Melhor reality show de competição

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Melhor programa de variedades

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Melhor filme para TV