'Watchmen' lidera indicações ao Emmy em lista dominada pela Netflix

LOS ANGELES — O drama distópico de super-herói Watchmen e a comédia The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lideraram as indicações para o Emmy Awards 2020, o maior prêmio da televisão, anunciadas nesta terça-feira, 28.
Watchmen, da HBO, recebeu 26 indicações, incluindo de melhor série limitada, enquanto The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, da Amazon Studios, recebeu 20, incluindo a indicação de melhor atriz para a estrela Rachel Brosnahan. A Netflix liderou entre todas as redes com um recorde de 160 indicações, seguida pela HBO, com 107. Watchmen aborda o tema do racismo em um mundo distópico.
Os indicados na categoria de melhor série dramática foram Succession, Ozark, The Crown, The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Stranger Things e O Conto da Aia (The Handmaid's Tale no idioma original).
A série The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel competirá na categoria de melhor série de comédia contra Schitt's Creek, Curb Your Entusiasm, Dead To Me, Insecure, The Good Place, The Kominsky Method e What We Do in the Shadows. Os prêmios serão entregues durante cerimônia prevista para 20 de setembro.
Quase todas as produções indicadas ao Emmy terminaram as filmagens antes de a pandemia de coronavírus interromper as produções em Hollywood. "Apesar dos desafios sem precedentes que a indústria do entretenimento enfrenta, este tem sido um ano extraordinário para a televisão", afirmou o presidente da Academia de Televisão, Frank Scherma, em comunicado. "A televisão inspirou, uniu e confortou uma audiência global nesta temporada."
Veja a lista dos principais indicados ao Emmy:
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Michael Douglas, "Método Kominski"
- Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
- Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
- Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
- Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
- Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Tracee Eliss Ross, "Black-ish"
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Steve Carrell, "The Morning Show"
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
- Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV
- Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
- Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
- Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
- Regina King, “Watchmen”
- Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV
- Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”
- Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”
- Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
- Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
- Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Melhor minissérie
- “Little Fires Everywhere”
- “Mrs. America”
- “Unbelievable”
- “Unorthodox”
- "Watchmen"
Melhor série de drama
- "Better Call Saul"
- “The Crown”
- “O Conto da aia”
- “Killing Eve”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Ozark”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Succession”
Melhor série de comédia
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Dead to Me”
- “The Good Place”
- “Insecure”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "Schitt's Creek"
- “What We Do In The Shadows”
Melhor reality show de competição
- “The Masked Singer”
- “Nailed It!”
- “RuPaul Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Melhor programa de variedades
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Melhor filme para TV
- “American Son”
- “Bad Education”
- “Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones”
- “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
- “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”