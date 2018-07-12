'Game of Thrones' e 'Westworld' brigam pelo Emmy 2018; veja a lista de indicados

Os indicados ao 70.º Emmy Awards foram anunciados nesta quinta-feira, 12.

Os Emmys são entregues pela Television Academy e reconhecem as melhores produções de TV nos EUA. A cerimônia de premiação ocorre no dia 17 de setembro de 2018, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles.

Veja a lista dos indicados nas principais categorias do Emmy 2018:

Melhor Série de Drama

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Melhor Série de Comédia

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Melhor ator de série de drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Melhor atriz de série de drama

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russel (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Melhor ator de série de comédia

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Melhor atriz de série de comédia

Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme de TV

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert)

Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme de TV

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Reality de Competição

The Amazing Race

Project Runaway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

American Ninja Warrior

Melhor Série de Sketches

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

Melhor Talk Show

The Daily Show com Trevor Noah

Full Frontal com Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight com John Oliver

The Late Late Show com James Corden

The Late Show com Stephen Colbert

Melhor Minissérie

The Alienist

American Crime Story: Versace

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose