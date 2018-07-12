'Game of Thrones' e 'Westworld' brigam pelo Emmy 2018; veja a lista de indicados

O Estado de S. Paulo
12 Julho 2018 | 12h46
Atualizado 12 Julho 2018 | 13h01
Os indicados ao 70.º Emmy Awards foram anunciados nesta quinta-feira, 12.
Os Emmys são entregues pela Television Academy e reconhecem as melhores produções de TV nos EUA. A cerimônia de premiação ocorre no dia 17 de setembro de 2018, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles.
Melhor Série de Drama
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Melhor Série de Comédia
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Melhor ator de série de drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Melhor atriz de série de drama
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Keri Russel (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Melhor ator de série de comédia
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Melhor atriz de série de comédia
Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme de TV
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert)
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme de TV
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Edie Falco (Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Reality de Competição
The Amazing Race
Project Runaway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
American Ninja Warrior
Melhor Série de Sketches
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
Melhor Talk Show
The Daily Show com Trevor Noah
Full Frontal com Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight com John Oliver
The Late Late Show com James Corden
The Late Show com Stephen Colbert
Melhor Minissérie
The Alienist
American Crime Story: Versace
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
