As frases mais polêmicas de Ricky Gervais durante o Globo de Ouro 2020

Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue. Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me. I had a blast but thank fuck it's over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War pic.twitter.com/u1bKrnDWMt — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 6, 2020