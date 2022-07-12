Emmy 2022: 'Sucession' lidera competição com 25 indicações; veja lista

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou, no início da tarde desta terça-feira, 12, os indicados para o Emmy Awards 2022. O principal indicado foi a série Succession, disponível na HBO Max, que concorre a 25 prêmios, entre eles melhor série de drama e melhor ator em série de drama, sendo que nesta categoria recebeu duas indicações, com Brian Cox e Jeremy Strong.

Outros indicados em muitas categorias foram as séries Ted Lasso, da Apple TV+, e The White Lotus, da HBO, cada uma com 20 nomeações. Destaque para a série Round 6, disponível na Netflix, que foi indicada em 14 categorias, entre elas melhor série de drama.

Os vencedores serão conhecidos no dia 12 de setembro, durante o evento de premiação. A cerimônia de nomeação foi apresentada pelos atores Melissa Fumero e JB Smoove, que dividiram o palco com o presidente da organização Frank Scherma.

Veja a lista de indicações do Emmy Awards 2022 nas principais categorias

Melhor Talk Show de Variedade

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Programa de Competição

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

Rupaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor Atriz em série de comédia

Rachel Brosnahan por Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Quinta Brunson por Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco por The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning por The Great

Issa Rae por Insecure

Jean Smart por Hacks

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Donald Glover por Atlanta

Bill Hader por Barry

Nicholas Hoult por The Great

Steve Martin por Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short por Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis por Ted Lasso

Série de comédia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Melhor ator em série limitada

Colin Firth por The Staircase

Andrew Garfield por Under The Banner Of Heaven

Oscar Isaac por Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton por Dopesick

Himesh Patel por Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan por Pam & Tommy

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme

Toni Collette por The Staircase

Julia Garner por Inventando Anna

Lily James por Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson por Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley por MAID

Amanda Seyfried por The Dropout

Melhor série limitada ou filme

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Filme para televisão

Chip 'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie Showtime

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Melhor atriz em série de Drama

Jodie Comer por Killing Eve BBC America 1 3 1

Laura Linney por Ozark Netflix 1 8 4

Melanie Lynskey por Yellowjackets Showtime 1 1 N/A

Sandra Oh por Killing Eve BBC America 1 13 0

Reese Witherspoon por The Morning Show Apple TV+ 1 4 1

Zendaya por Euphoria

Melhor Ator em série de Drama

Jason Bateman por Ozark

Brian Cox por Succession

Lee Jung-jae por Round 6

Bob Odenkirk por Better Call Saul

Adam Scott por Severance

Jeremy Strong por Succession

Serie de Drama

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Patricia Arquette por Severance

Julia Garner por Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon por Round 6

Christina Ricci por Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn por Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron por Succession

Sarah Snook por Succession

Sydney Sweeney por Euphoria

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Nicholas Braun por Succession

Billy Crudup por The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin por Succession

Park Hae-soo por Round 6

Matthew Macfadyen por Succession

John Turturro por Severance

Christopher Walken por Severance

Oh Yeong-su por Round 6

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em série de comédia

Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder por Hacks

Janelle James por Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon por Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles por Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph por Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple por Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham por Ted Lasso

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em série de comédia

Anthony Carrigan Barry

Brett Goldstein por Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh por Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed por Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams por Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler por Barry

Bowen Yang por Saturday Night Live

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme

Connie Britton por The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge por The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario por The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever por Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell por The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney por The White Lotus

Mare Winningham por Dopesick

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme

Murray Bartlett por The White Lotus

Jake Lacy por The White Lotus

Will Poulter por Dopesick

Seth Rogen por Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard por Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg por Dopesick

Steve Zahn por The White Lotus

Melhor Atriz convidada em série de drama

Hope Davis por Succession

Marcia Gay Harden por The Morning Show

Martha Kelly por Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan por Succession

Harriet Walter por Succession

Lee You-mi por Round 6

Melhor Ator convidado em série de drama

Adrien Brody por Succession

James Cromwell por Succession

Colman Domingo por Euphoria

Arian Moayed por Succession

Tom Pelphrey por Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård por Succession

Melhor Atriz convidada em série de comédia

Jane Adams por Hacks

Harriet Sansom por Harris Hacks

Jane Lynch por Only Murders In The Building

Laurie Metcalf por Hacks

Kaitlin Olson por Hacks

Harriet Walter por Ted Lasso

Melhor Ator convidado em série de comédia