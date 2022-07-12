Cultura
Emmy 2022: 'Sucession' lidera competição com 25 indicações; veja lista

'Ted Lasso', da Apple TV+, e 'The White Lotus', da HBO, ficaram em segundo lugar no número de indicações, com 20 cada; premiação acontece 12 de setembro

Redação, O Estado de S.Paulo

12 de julho de 2022 | 13h48

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou, no início da tarde desta terça-feira, 12, os indicados para o Emmy Awards 2022. O principal indicado foi a série Succession, disponível na HBO Max, que concorre a 25 prêmios, entre eles melhor série de drama e melhor ator em série de drama, sendo que nesta categoria recebeu duas indicações, com Brian Cox e Jeremy Strong

Outros indicados em muitas categorias foram as séries Ted Lasso, da Apple TV+, e The White Lotus, da HBO, cada uma com 20 nomeações. Destaque para a série Round 6, disponível na Netflix, que foi indicada em 14 categorias, entre elas melhor série de drama. 

Os vencedores serão conhecidos no dia 12 de setembro, durante o evento de premiação. A cerimônia de nomeação foi apresentada pelos atores Melissa Fumero e JB Smoove, que dividiram o palco com o presidente da organização Frank Scherma

Veja a lista de indicações do Emmy Awards 2022 nas principais categorias 

Melhor Talk Show de Variedade

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! 
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Programa de Competição

  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls 
  • Nailed It!
  • Rupaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Melhor Atriz em série de comédia 

  • Rachel Brosnahan por Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson por Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco por The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning por The Great
  • Issa Rae por Insecure 
  • Jean Smart por Hacks 

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Donald Glover por Atlanta
  • Bill Hader por Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult por The Great
  • Steve Martin por Only Murders In The Building
  • Martin Short por Only Murders In The Building
  • Jason Sudeikis por Ted Lasso

Série de comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do In The Shadows

Melhor ator em série limitada

  • Colin Firth por The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield por Under The Banner Of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac por Scenes From A Marriage
  • Michael Keaton por Dopesick
  • Himesh Patel por Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan por Pam & Tommy

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme

  • Toni Collette por The Staircase
  • Julia Garner por Inventando Anna
  • Lily James por Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson por Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley por MAID
  • Amanda Seyfried por The Dropout

Melhor série limitada ou filme 

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Filme para televisão

  • Chip 'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers
  • Ray Donovan: The Movie Showtime
  • Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon 
  • The Survivor
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Melhor atriz em série de Drama

  • Jodie Comer por Killing Eve BBC America 1 3 1
  • Laura Linney por Ozark Netflix 1 8 4
  • Melanie Lynskey por Yellowjackets Showtime 1 1 N/A
  • Sandra Oh por Killing Eve BBC America 1 13 0
  • Reese Witherspoon por The Morning Show Apple TV+ 1 4 1
  • Zendaya por Euphoria

Melhor Ator em série de Drama

  • Jason Bateman por Ozark
  • Brian Cox por Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae por Round 6
  • Bob Odenkirk por Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott por Severance
  • Jeremy Strong por Succession

Serie de Drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark 
  • Severance
  • Round 6
  • Stranger Things 
  • Succession 
  • Yellowjackets

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Patricia Arquette por Severance 
  • Julia Garner por Ozark
  • Jung Ho-yeon por Round 6
  • Christina Ricci por Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn por Better Call Saul 
  • J. Smith-Cameron por Succession
  • Sarah Snook por Succession 
  • Sydney Sweeney por Euphoria

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Nicholas Braun por Succession
  • Billy Crudup por The Morning Show 
  • Kieran Culkin por Succession
  • Park Hae-soo por Round 6
  • Matthew Macfadyen por Succession
  • John Turturro por Severance
  • Christopher Walken por Severance
  • Oh Yeong-su por Round 6

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
  • Hannah Einbinder por Hacks 
  • Janelle James por Abbott Elementary 
  • Kate McKinnon por Saturday Night Live 
  • Sarah Niles por Ted Lasso 
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph por  Abbott Elementary 
  • Juno Temple por Ted Lasso 
  • Hannah Waddingham por Ted Lasso

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan Barry
  • Brett Goldstein por Ted Lasso
  • Toheeb Jimoh por Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed por Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams por Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler por Barry
  • Bowen Yang por Saturday Night Live

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme

  • Connie Britton por The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge por The White Lotus
  • Alexandra Daddario por The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever por Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell por The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney por The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham por Dopesick

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme

  • Murray Bartlett por The White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy por The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter por Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen por Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard por Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg por Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn por The White Lotus

Melhor Atriz convidada em série de drama

  • Hope Davis por Succession
  • Marcia Gay Harden por The Morning Show 
  • Martha Kelly por Euphoria
  • Sanaa Lathan por Succession
  • Harriet Walter por Succession
  • Lee You-mi por Round 6

Melhor Ator convidado em série de drama

  • Adrien Brody por Succession 
  • James Cromwell por Succession
  • Colman Domingo por Euphoria
  • Arian Moayed por Succession
  • Tom Pelphrey por Ozark
  • Alexander Skarsgård por Succession

Melhor Atriz convidada em série de comédia

  • Jane Adams por Hacks
  • Harriet Sansom por Harris Hacks
  • Jane Lynch por Only Murders In The Building
  • Laurie Metcalf por Hacks 
  • Kaitlin Olson por Hacks 
  • Harriet Walter por Ted Lasso

Melhor Ator convidado em série de comédia

  • Jerrod Carmichael por Saturday Night Live
  • Bill Hader por Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • James Lance por Ted Lasso
  • Nathan Lane por Only Murders In The Building
  • Christopher McDonald por Hacks
  • Sam Richardson por Ted Lasso
