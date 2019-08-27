VMA 2019 consagra Ariana Grande e Billie Eilish, com três troféus cada

27 de agosto de 2019 | 08h23
Em uma competição equilibrada, a MTV entregou ontem, 26, os prêmios da 36ª edição do Video Music Awards (VMA). Neste ano, nenhum artista levou a maioria dos prêmios, apesar das dez indicações para Taylor Swift e Ariana Grande, cada uma.
As duas ficaram empatadas, com Taylor levando vídeo do ano e vídeo com Mensagem por You Need to Calm Down e Efeitos Visuais por ME! Já Ariana foi além e levou como artista do ano, o principal prêmio, além de direção de Arte por 7 Rings e Música do Verão por boyfriend.
Outra grande vencendora da noite foi Billie Eilish. Das oito indicações, venceu três (artista revelação, em ascenção e edição por bad guy).
Mas não foi nenhuma das três cantoras que levantou o público na premiação. Apesar de não levar nenhuma estatueta, a cantora Lizzo agitou o palco com sua apresentação e um discurso de aceitação durante a canção Good as Hell. "Eu não preciso saber da sua história para saber que você está cansado também. É difícil para caramba se aceitar num mundo onde ninguém te aceita. Então usem essa oportunidade agora para se sentirem super bem. Porque vocês merecem se sentir bem." Assista:
Confira a lista de vencedores:
Artista do Ano
Ariana Grande (VENCEDOR)
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Música do Ano
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (VENCEDOR)
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“In My Feelings” – Drake
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Clipe do Ano
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift (VENCEDOR)
“A Lot” – 21 Savage ft. J Cole
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Melhor Colaboração
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (VENCEDOR)
“Boy With Luv” – BTS & Halsey
“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“ME!” – Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie
Melhor Pop
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers (VENCEDOR)
“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Please Me” – Cardi B & Bruno Mars
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Artista em ascensão do ano
Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)
Bazzi
CNCO
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
Melhor clipe de K-pop
“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey (VENCEDOR)
“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK
“Tempo” – EXO
“Who Do U Love” – Monsta X ft. French Montana
“Regular” – NCT 127
“Cat & Dog” – Tomorrow x Together
Revelação
Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)
Ava Max
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
Melhor clipe de Hip Hop
Cardi B – “Money” (VENCEDOR)
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”
Melhor clipe de música eletrônica
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” (VENCEDOR)
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”
Melhor rock
“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco (VENCEDOR)
“Love It If We Made It” – The 1975
“Bishops Knife Trick” – Fall Out Boy
“Natural” – Imagine Dragons
“Low” – Lenny Kravitz
“My Blood” – twenty one pilots
Melhor clipe latino
“Con Altura” – Rosalía feat. J Balvin & El Guincho (VENCEDOR)
“Secreto” – Anuel AA & Karol G
“Mia” – Bad Bunny feat. Drake
“I Can’t Get Enough” – benny blanco feat. Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow
“Mala Mía” – Maluma
Melhor R&B
“Waves” – Normani feat. 6LACK (VENCEDOR)
“Raise a Man” – Alicia Keys
“Make it Better” – Anderson.Paak feat. Smokey Robinson
“Feels Like Summer” – Childish Gambino
“Trip” – Ella Mai
“Cold’ve Been” – H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
Melhor clipe por uma causa
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” (VENCEDOR)
Halsey – “Nightmare”
The Killers – “Land of the Free”
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”
John Legend – “Preach”
Lil Dicky – “Earth”
Melhor Direção de Arte
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux (VENCEDOR)
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
Melhor Edição
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal
