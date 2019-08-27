VMA 2019 consagra Ariana Grande e Billie Eilish, com três troféus cada

Em uma competição equilibrada, a MTV entregou ontem, 26, os prêmios da 36ª edição do Video Music Awards (VMA). Neste ano, nenhum artista levou a maioria dos prêmios, apesar das dez indicações para Taylor Swift e Ariana Grande, cada uma.

LEIA TAMBÉM > Taylor Swift e Ariana Grande lideram indicações ao VMAs da MTV

As duas ficaram empatadas, com Taylor levando vídeo do ano e vídeo com Mensagem por You Need to Calm Down e Efeitos Visuais por ME! Já Ariana foi além e levou como artista do ano, o principal prêmio, além de direção de Arte por 7 Rings e Música do Verão por boyfriend.

Outra grande vencendora da noite foi Billie Eilish. Das oito indicações, venceu três (artista revelação, em ascenção e edição por bad guy).

Mas não foi nenhuma das três cantoras que levantou o público na premiação. Apesar de não levar nenhuma estatueta, a cantora Lizzo agitou o palco com sua apresentação e um discurso de aceitação durante a canção Good as Hell. "Eu não preciso saber da sua história para saber que você está cansado também. É difícil para caramba se aceitar num mundo onde ninguém te aceita. Então usem essa oportunidade agora para se sentirem super bem. Porque vocês merecem se sentir bem." Assista:

Confira a lista de vencedores:

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande (VENCEDOR)

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Música do Ano

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (VENCEDOR)

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“In My Feelings” – Drake

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Clipe do Ano

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift (VENCEDOR)

“A Lot” – 21 Savage ft. J Cole

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Melhor Colaboração

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (VENCEDOR)

“Boy With Luv” – BTS & Halsey

“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“ME!” – Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie

Melhor Pop

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers (VENCEDOR)

“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Please Me” – Cardi B & Bruno Mars

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Artista em ascensão do ano

Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)

Bazzi

CNCO

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Melhor clipe de K-pop

“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey (VENCEDOR)

“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK

“Tempo” – EXO

“Who Do U Love” – Monsta X ft. French Montana

“Regular” – NCT 127

“Cat & Dog” – Tomorrow x Together

Revelação

Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)

Ava Max

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Melhor clipe de Hip Hop

Cardi B – “Money” (VENCEDOR)

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

Melhor clipe de música eletrônica

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” (VENCEDOR)

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

Melhor rock

“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco (VENCEDOR)

“Love It If We Made It” – The 1975

“Bishops Knife Trick” – Fall Out Boy

“Natural” – Imagine Dragons

“Low” – Lenny Kravitz

“My Blood” – twenty one pilots

Melhor clipe latino

“Con Altura” – Rosalía feat. J Balvin & El Guincho (VENCEDOR)

“Secreto” – Anuel AA & Karol G

“Mia” – Bad Bunny feat. Drake

“I Can’t Get Enough” – benny blanco feat. Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow

“Mala Mía” – Maluma

Melhor R&B

“Waves” – Normani feat. 6LACK (VENCEDOR)

“Raise a Man” – Alicia Keys

“Make it Better” – Anderson.Paak feat. Smokey Robinson

“Feels Like Summer” – Childish Gambino

“Trip” – Ella Mai

“Cold’ve Been” – H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

Melhor clipe por uma causa

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” (VENCEDOR)

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Killers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”

John Legend – “Preach”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

Melhor Direção de Arte

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux​ (VENCEDOR)

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter​

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler​

Melhor Edição

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic​

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal ​