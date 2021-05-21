Veja como será a premiação da Billboard Music Awards 2021

O Billboard Music Awards de 2021 será realizado neste domingo, 23, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos. A cerimônia será transmitida ao vivo pela emissora norte-americana NBC e contará com o cantor Nick Jonas como apresentador.

No Brasil, a premiação será exibida na televisão pelo canal TNT. A partir das 21h, Dane Taranha e Phelipe Cruz vão apresentar e fazer comentários durante a programação.

A cobertura também será feita no canal no Youtube da TNT, sob o comando de Didi Effe, Fernanda Soares, Carol Biazin e Any Gabrielly, que ficou conhecida como a integrante brasileira da banda internacional Now United.

O BBMA é um evento que, há mais de 30 anos, homenageia artistas da indústria musical. A premiação realizada pela revista Billboard terá a perfomance de diversos nomes da música. As atrações confirmadas são: Jonas Brothers, BTS, The Weeknd, P!nk, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, SZA, Karol G, Twenty One Pilots, Alicia Keys, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, Migos, Glass Animals, AJR, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis e a banda Duran Duran.

The Weeknd é quem lidera a lista de indicações, concorrendo em 16 categorias. Ele pode levar Melhor Artista, Melhor Artista Masculino, Melhor Artista Hot 100, Melhor Artista de Streaming de Música, Melhor Artista de vendas de Música, entre outros. Se o cantor ganhar todos os prêmios, pode ultrapassar o recorde da Taylor Swift como a segunda artista que mais ganhou o BBMA.

Ela, que já levou 23 troféus para casa, concorre neste ano em quatro categorias: Melhor Artista, Melhor Artista Feminina, Melhor Artista Billboard 200 e Melhor Álbum Billboard 200, com seu trabalho em Folklore. Se Taylor vencer todos, ela pode também bater o recorde de Drake, ganhador 27 vezes, e se tornar a artista que mais recebeu troféus na história da premiação.

Confira a lista de indicados do Billboard Music Awards 2021

Melhor Artista:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista Revelação

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Melhor Artista Masculino

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista Feminina

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Melhor Duo/Grupo

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Melhor Artista Billboard 200

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Melhor Artista Billboard Hot 100

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista de Streaming de Música

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista de Vendas de Música

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista de Rádio

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista Social (votação de fãs)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Melhor Artista R&B

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista R&B Masculino

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista R&B Feminino

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Melhor Artista de Rap

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Melhor Artista de Rap Masculino

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Melhor Artista de Rap Feminino

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Melhor Artista Country

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Melhor Artista Country Masculino

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Melhor Artista Country Feminino

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Melhor Duo/Grupo Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Melhor Artista de Rock

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Melhor Artista Latino

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Melhor Artista Latino Masculino

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Melhor Artista Latino Feminino

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Melhor Duo/Grupo Latino

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Melhor Artista Dance/Eletrônica

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Melhor Artista Cristão

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Melhor Artista Gospel

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Melhor Álbum Billboard 200

Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

Lil Baby – My Turn

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift – folklore

The Weeknd – After Hours

Melhor Álbum R&B

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B

Doja Cat – Hot Pink

Kehlani – It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd – After Hours

Melhor Álbum de Rap

DaBaby Blame It On the Baby

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Melhor Álbum Country

Gabby Barrett Goldmine

Sam Hunt Southside

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Carrie Underwood My Gift

Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

Melhor Álbum de Rock

AC/DC Power Up

Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen Letter to You

Melhor Álbum Latino

Anuel AA Emmanuel

Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG

J Balvin Colores

Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônica

DJ Snake Carte Blanche

Gryffin Gravity

Kygo Golden Hour

Lady Gaga Chromatica

Kylie Minogue Disco

Melhor Álbum Cristão

Bethel Music Peace

Elevation Worship Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood My Gift

We The Kingdom Holy Water

Zach Williams Rescue Story

Melhor Álbum Gospel

Koryn Hawthorne I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard Kierra

Melhor Música Hot 100 apresentada por um Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Melhor Música em Streaming

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Melhor Música de Vendas

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

BTS “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Melhor Música de Rádio

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Melhor Colaboração (votação de fã)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Melhor Música R&B

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Melhor Música de Rap

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Melhor Música Country

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Melhor Música de Rock

AJR “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Melhor Música Latina

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Melhor Música Dance/Eletrônica

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”

Melhor Música Cristã

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”

Melhor Música Gospel

Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”