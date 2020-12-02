The Weeknd tem a música mais ouvida de 2020 no Spotify com 1,6 bilhão de streams; veja ranking

O cantor The Weeknd teve a música mais ouvida em 2020 de acordo com dados divulgados pelo Spotify. Blinding Lights teve mais de 1,6 bilhão de streams na plataforma.

No segundo lugar, ficou Dance Monkey de Tones And I e no terceiro lugar The Box, de Roddy Ricch. Imanbek e SAINt JHN consquistaram a quarta posição com Imanbek Remix e Dua Lipa no quinto, com a música Don't Start Now.

O álbum de The Weeknd, After Hours, ficou na segunda posição, atrás de Bad Bunny que acumulou mais de 3,3 bilhões streams com o álbum YHLQMDLG, mais ouvido de 2020 na plataforma. Hollywood’s Bleeding, de Post Malone ficou com a medalha de bronze.

Entre as mulheres, Billie Eilish segue como a artista feminina mais transmitida na plataforma, pelo segundo ano consecutivo e seu álbum WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO está entre os 10 álbuns mais transmitidos pelo segundo ano.

O segundo lugar é de Taylor Swift, quee lançou o álbum Folklore, em junho de 2020, e Ariana Grande no terceiro lugar, com Positions.

Confira o rankink global na retrospectiva 2020 do Spotify:

Top 10 artistas mais ouvidos no mundo

Bad Bunny

Drake

J Balvin

Juice WRLD

The Weeknd

BTS

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top 10 músicas mais ouvidas no mundo

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Dance Monkey - Tones And I

The Box - Roddy Ricch

Roses - Imanbek Remix - Imanbek, SAINt JHN

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) - DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

death bed (coffee for your head) - Powfu, beabadoobee

Falling - Trevor Daniel

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

Top 10 álbuns mais ouvidos no mundo

YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny

After Hours - The Weeknd

Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

Fine Line - Harry Styles

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon - Pop Smoke

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish

Legends Never Die - Juice WRLD

Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent - Lewis Capaldi

Changes - Justin Bieber

Top 10 mulheres mais ouvidas no mundo

Biilie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Top 10 homens mais ouvidos no mundo

Bad Bunny

Drake

J Balvin

Juice WRLD

The Weeknd

BTS

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Justin Bieber

Eminem

Top 10 podcasts mais ouvidos no mundo

The Joe Rogan Experience

TED Talks Daily

The Daily

The Michelle Obama Podcast

Call Her Daddy

NPR News Now

Crime Junkie

Stuff You Should Know

Gemischtes Hack

The Journal.