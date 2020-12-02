The Weeknd tem a música mais ouvida de 2020 no Spotify com 1,6 bilhão de streams; veja ranking

02 de dezembro de 2020 | 09h51
O cantor The Weeknd teve a música mais ouvida em 2020 de acordo com dados divulgados pelo Spotify. Blinding Lights teve mais de 1,6 bilhão de streams na plataforma.
No segundo lugar, ficou Dance Monkey de Tones And I e no terceiro lugar The Box, de Roddy Ricch. Imanbek e SAINt JHN consquistaram a quarta posição com Imanbek Remix e Dua Lipa no quinto, com a música Don't Start Now.
O álbum de The Weeknd, After Hours, ficou na segunda posição, atrás de Bad Bunny que acumulou mais de 3,3 bilhões streams com o álbum YHLQMDLG, mais ouvido de 2020 na plataforma. Hollywood’s Bleeding, de Post Malone ficou com a medalha de bronze.
Entre as mulheres, Billie Eilish segue como a artista feminina mais transmitida na plataforma, pelo segundo ano consecutivo e seu álbum WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO está entre os 10 álbuns mais transmitidos pelo segundo ano.
O segundo lugar é de Taylor Swift, quee lançou o álbum Folklore, em junho de 2020, e Ariana Grande no terceiro lugar, com Positions.
Top 10 artistas mais ouvidos no mundo
Bad Bunny
Drake
J Balvin
Juice WRLD
The Weeknd
BTS
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top 10 músicas mais ouvidas no mundo
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Dance Monkey - Tones And I
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Roses - Imanbek Remix - Imanbek, SAINt JHN
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) - DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
death bed (coffee for your head) - Powfu, beabadoobee
Falling - Trevor Daniel
Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
Top 10 álbuns mais ouvidos no mundo
YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny
After Hours - The Weeknd
Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
Fine Line - Harry Styles
Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon - Pop Smoke
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish
Legends Never Die - Juice WRLD
Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent - Lewis Capaldi
Changes - Justin Bieber
Top 10 mulheres mais ouvidas no mundo
Biilie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Top 10 homens mais ouvidos no mundo
Bad Bunny
Drake
J Balvin
Juice WRLD
The Weeknd
BTS
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Justin Bieber
Eminem
Top 10 podcasts mais ouvidos no mundo
The Joe Rogan Experience
TED Talks Daily
The Daily
The Michelle Obama Podcast
Call Her Daddy
NPR News Now
Crime Junkie
Stuff You Should Know
Gemischtes Hack
The Journal.
