Nick Cave lança álbum duplo no início de outubro

Ghosteen, the new album by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. Global premiere of the album in full 03.10.19. Digital and streaming 04.10.19. CD and vinyl 08.11.19. Pre-order now.https://t.co/5cL6Cc6jys pic.twitter.com/GlIVPlQSrU — Nick Cave & TBS (@nickcave) September 24, 2019