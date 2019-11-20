Cultura
Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Lizzo, Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X lideram indicações ao Grammy 2020; veja lista

Veja os indicados nas principais categorias do Grammy; cerimônia de premiação será em janeiro

Redação, O Estado de S. Paulo

20 de novembro de 2019 | 13h39

Foram anunciados nesta quarta-feira, 20, os indicados ao Grammy 2020. A artista pop Lizzo, com 8, e Billie Eilish, que faz show no Brasil em 2020, e o rapper Lil Nas X, com 6 cada um, lideram a lista de indicados da mais importante premiação musical do mundo.

Os três, inclusive, disputam a categoria de artista revelação. Ao lado deles estão Rosalía, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Tank and Da Bangas e Yola. E também concorrem o prêmio de melhor gravação e melhor disco do ano.

Artistas como Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, que também se apresenta no Brasil no ano que vem, Ariana GrandeBeyoncéThe Cranberries e Gustavo Dudamel também concorrem ao Grammy 2020

A cerimônia de premiação será realizada no dia 26 de janeiro, em Los Angeles.

Veja os indicados ao Grammy 2020 nas principais categorias

Música do Ano

  • Always Remember Us This Way, Lady Gaga
  • Bad Guy, Billie Eilish,
  • Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker
  • Hard Place, H.E.R
  • Lover, Taylor Swift
  • Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey
  • Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi
  • Truth Hurts, Lizzo

     

Álbum do Ano

  • i,i, Bon Iver
  • Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey
  • When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
  • Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
  • I Used To Know Her, H.E.R
  • 7, Lil Nas X
  • Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
  • Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Gravação do Ano

  • Hey, Ma, Bon Iver
  • Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
  • 7 Rings, Ariana Grande
  • Hard Place, H.E.R.
  • Talk, Khalid
  • Old Town Road, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Truth Hurts, Lizzo
  • Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee

Artista Revelação

  • Billie Eilish
  • Lizzo
  • Rosalía
  • Lil Nas X
  • Black Pumas
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Tank and Da Bangas
  • Yola

Melhor Performance Pop Solo

  • Spirit, Beyoncé
  • bad guy, Billie Eilish
  • 7 rings, Ariana Grande
  • Truth Hurts, Lizzo
  • You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift

Melhor Performance Pop Duo/Grupo

  • Boyfriend, Ariana Grande & Social House
  • Sucker, Jonas Brothers
  • Old Town Road, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Señorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal

  • The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
  • When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
  • Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
  • No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
  • Lover, Taylor Swift

Melhor Clipe do Ano

  • We’ve Got To Try, The Chemical Brothers
  • This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
  • Cellophane, FKA twigs
  • Old Town Road (Official Movie), Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Glad He’s Gone, Tove Lo

Melhor Música de Rock

  • Fear Inoculum — (Tool)
  • Give Yourself A Try — (The 1975)
  • Harmony Hall — (Vampire Weekend)
  • History Repeats — (Brittany Howard)
  • This Land — (Gary Clark Jr.)

Melhor Álbum de Rock

  • Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
  • Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
  • In The End, The Cranberries
  • Trauma, I Prevail
  • Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Melhor Música R&B

  • Could’ve Been, H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller
  • Look At Me Now, Emily King
  • No Guidance, Chris Brown Ft. Drake
  • Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye
  • Say So, Pj Morton Ft. Jojo

Melhor Álbum Urban Contemporâneo

  • Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
  • Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
  • Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
  • Saturn, Nao
  • Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez

Melhor Álbum Latino

  • Vida, Luis Fonsi
  • 11:11, Maluma
  •  Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
  •  #ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz
  • Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

Melhor performance de orquestra

  • Buckner: Symphony nº9, Manfred Honeck (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
  • Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
  • Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • Transatlantic, Louis Langrée (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
  • Wienberg: Symphonies n. 2 & 21, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

Melhor Gravação de Ópera

  • Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence, George Benjamin; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
  • Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
  • Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles, Paul O'Dette & Stephen Stubbs; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
  • Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)
  • Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

  

