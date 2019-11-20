Lizzo, Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X lideram indicações ao Grammy 2020; veja lista

Foram anunciados nesta quarta-feira, 20, os indicados ao Grammy 2020. A artista pop Lizzo, com 8, e Billie Eilish, que faz show no Brasil em 2020, e o rapper Lil Nas X, com 6 cada um, lideram a lista de indicados da mais importante premiação musical do mundo.
Os três, inclusive, disputam a categoria de artista revelação. Ao lado deles estão Rosalía, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Tank and Da Bangas e Yola. E também concorrem o prêmio de melhor gravação e melhor disco do ano.
Artistas como Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, que também se apresenta no Brasil no ano que vem, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, The Cranberries e Gustavo Dudamel também concorrem ao Grammy 2020.
A cerimônia de premiação será realizada no dia 26 de janeiro, em Los Angeles.
Veja os indicados ao Grammy 2020 nas principais categorias
Música do Ano
- Always Remember Us This Way, Lady Gaga
- Bad Guy, Billie Eilish,
- Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker
- Hard Place, H.E.R
- Lover, Taylor Swift
- Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey
- Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi
- Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Álbum do Ano
- i,i, Bon Iver
- Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
- I Used To Know Her, H.E.R
- 7, Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
- Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Gravação do Ano
- Hey, Ma, Bon Iver
- Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
- 7 Rings, Ariana Grande
- Hard Place, H.E.R.
- Talk, Khalid
- Old Town Road, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- Truth Hurts, Lizzo
- Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee
Artista Revelação
- Billie Eilish
- Lizzo
- Rosalía
- Lil Nas X
- Black Pumas
- Maggie Rogers
- Tank and Da Bangas
- Yola
Melhor Performance Pop Solo
- Spirit, Beyoncé
- bad guy, Billie Eilish
- 7 rings, Ariana Grande
- Truth Hurts, Lizzo
- You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift
Melhor Performance Pop Duo/Grupo
- Boyfriend, Ariana Grande & Social House
- Sucker, Jonas Brothers
- Old Town Road, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- Señorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal
- The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
- No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
- Lover, Taylor Swift
Melhor Clipe do Ano
- We’ve Got To Try, The Chemical Brothers
- This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
- Cellophane, FKA twigs
- Old Town Road (Official Movie), Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- Glad He’s Gone, Tove Lo
Melhor Música de Rock
- Fear Inoculum — (Tool)
- Give Yourself A Try — (The 1975)
- Harmony Hall — (Vampire Weekend)
- History Repeats — (Brittany Howard)
- This Land — (Gary Clark Jr.)
Melhor Álbum de Rock
- Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
- Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
- In The End, The Cranberries
- Trauma, I Prevail
- Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Melhor Música R&B
- Could’ve Been, H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller
- Look At Me Now, Emily King
- No Guidance, Chris Brown Ft. Drake
- Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye
- Say So, Pj Morton Ft. Jojo
Melhor Álbum Urban Contemporâneo
- Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
- Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Saturn, Nao
- Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez
Melhor Álbum Latino
- Vida, Luis Fonsi
- 11:11, Maluma
- Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
- #ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz
- Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra
Melhor performance de orquestra
- Buckner: Symphony nº9, Manfred Honeck (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
- Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Transatlantic, Louis Langrée (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
- Wienberg: Symphonies n. 2 & 21, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
Melhor Gravação de Ópera
- Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence, George Benjamin; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
- Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
- Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles, Paul O'Dette & Stephen Stubbs; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
- Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)
- Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)