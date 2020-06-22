Cultura
Justin Bieber usa redes sociais para se defender de acusação de estupro

Cantor foi alvo da denúncia feita por duas mulheres, que usaram a internet para revelar que foram abusadas sexualmente pelo canadense

Redação, O Estado de S.Paulo

22 de junho de 2020 | 12h50

O fim de semana foi turbulento para o cantor Justin Bieber. Acusado de estupro, que teria ocorrido em 2014, o canadense usou suas redes sociais para contestar uma garota que fez a acusação, contando a sua versão da história e do momento em que o fato ocorreu.

A garota, chamada Danielle e que  na época tinha 21 anos, relatou que foi a um show de Bieber, no festival de música de Austin, acompanhada por amigos. Em um determinado momento, o grupo foi abordado por um homem que perguntou se eles gostariam de conhecer o ídolo pop. De pronto, a resposta dela foi dizer que sim, "claro que sim". Em seguida, a garota disse que foi convidada por Bieber para ir ao hotel em que estava hospedado, e ela aceitou. No quarto, Danielle afirma que o músico lhe deu um beijo, que foi de forma consensual, mas em seguida ele a abusou sexualmente, mesmo ela tendo diito que não queria que o momento fosse "longe demais". "Meu corpo ficou inconsciente" (perfil da garoto que fez revelação foi tirado do ar).

Por meio de várias publicações em suas redes sociais, Justin Bieber negou a acusação de que tenha estuprado a garota. "Normalmente eu não falo sobre essas coisas, pois lidei com acusações aleatórias durante toda a minha carreira, mas, depois de conversar com minha mulher e equipe, decidi falar sobre um assunto", iniciou o cantor.

Bieber afirma que tinha a intenção de se manifestar rapidamante, mas por respeito a tantas vítimas que lidam com essas questões diariamente. "Rumores são rumores, mas abuso sexual é algo que eu não admito, e eu queria ter certeza e reunir os fatos antes de fazer qualquer declaração."

 

Enfático, diz que "não há verdade nesta história" que o incrimina de ter abusado sexualmente de uma garota em 9 de março de 2014. Ele diz ter provas que de que não esteve no hotel mencionado. "O que essa pessoa não sabia era que eu participei daquele show com minha então namorada Selena Gomez", revela. E que, além disso, os dois ficaram, junto com amigos, no Airbnb no dia 9 e no dia 10 no Westin, pois as reservas no hotel onde ficaram deu problema.

E encerra escrevendo que "toda alegação de abuso sexual deve ser levada muito a sério e é por isso que minha resposta foi necessária. No entanto, essa história é factualmente impossível e é por isso que vou trabalhar com o Twitter e com as autoridades para tomar medidas legais".

No entanto, no mesmo fim de semana, uma nova acusação pesou sobre o cantor. Também pelo Twitter, a jovem Kadi se pronunciou, após ver as declarações de Danielle, afirmando que "Justin é realmente capaz de um ataque". Diz ainda que não vai se calar e não tem medo de processo. Esse outro caso teria ocorrido em 5 de maio de 2015.

 

 

 

 

