Justin Bieber usa redes sociais para se defender de acusação de estupro

O fim de semana foi turbulento para o cantor Justin Bieber. Acusado de estupro, que teria ocorrido em 2014, o canadense usou suas redes sociais para contestar uma garota que fez a acusação, contando a sua versão da história e do momento em que o fato ocorreu.

A garota, chamada Danielle e que na época tinha 21 anos, relatou que foi a um show de Bieber, no festival de música de Austin, acompanhada por amigos. Em um determinado momento, o grupo foi abordado por um homem que perguntou se eles gostariam de conhecer o ídolo pop. De pronto, a resposta dela foi dizer que sim, "claro que sim". Em seguida, a garota disse que foi convidada por Bieber para ir ao hotel em que estava hospedado, e ela aceitou. No quarto, Danielle afirma que o músico lhe deu um beijo, que foi de forma consensual, mas em seguida ele a abusou sexualmente, mesmo ela tendo diito que não queria que o momento fosse "longe demais". "Meu corpo ficou inconsciente" (perfil da garoto que fez revelação foi tirado do ar).

Leia Também Justin Bieber marca volta à música em 2020 com novo single

Por meio de várias publicações em suas redes sociais, Justin Bieber negou a acusação de que tenha estuprado a garota. "Normalmente eu não falo sobre essas coisas, pois lidei com acusações aleatórias durante toda a minha carreira, mas, depois de conversar com minha mulher e equipe, decidi falar sobre um assunto", iniciou o cantor.

Bieber afirma que tinha a intenção de se manifestar rapidamante, mas por respeito a tantas vítimas que lidam com essas questões diariamente. "Rumores são rumores, mas abuso sexual é algo que eu não admito, e eu queria ter certeza e reunir os fatos antes de fazer qualquer declaração."

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Enfático, diz que "não há verdade nesta história" que o incrimina de ter abusado sexualmente de uma garota em 9 de março de 2014. Ele diz ter provas que de que não esteve no hotel mencionado. "O que essa pessoa não sabia era que eu participei daquele show com minha então namorada Selena Gomez", revela. E que, além disso, os dois ficaram, junto com amigos, no Airbnb no dia 9 e no dia 10 no Westin, pois as reservas no hotel onde ficaram deu problema.

E encerra escrevendo que "toda alegação de abuso sexual deve ser levada muito a sério e é por isso que minha resposta foi necessária. No entanto, essa história é factualmente impossível e é por isso que vou trabalhar com o Twitter e com as autoridades para tomar medidas legais".

No entanto, no mesmo fim de semana, uma nova acusação pesou sobre o cantor. Também pelo Twitter, a jovem Kadi se pronunciou, após ver as declarações de Danielle, afirmando que "Justin é realmente capaz de um ataque". Diz ainda que não vai se calar e não tem medo de processo. Esse outro caso teria ocorrido em 5 de maio de 2015.

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020