Gravado há 50 anos, disco ‘Abbey Road’, dos Beatles, ganha nova versão com demos inéditas

Gravado há 50 anos, o disco Abbey Road, dos Beatles, será relançado no dia 27 de setembro, com novas mixagens em estéreo, 5.1 Surround e Dolby Atmos. O álbum comemorativo também contará com gravações e demos de sessões inéditas.
Abbey Road foi o último álbum da banda que contou com participação e composição dos quatro membros originais: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison e Ringo Starr. As 17 faixas do novo álbum foram recentemente mixadas pelo produtor Giles Martin e pelo engenheiro de mixagem Sam Okell. A coletânea sucede as edições de aniversário dos álbuns Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band e THE BEATLES (‘White Album’), lançados em 2017 e 2018.
Abbey Road Anniversary Edition já está disponível para pré-venda no site http://thebeatles.lnk.to/AbbeyRoad2019. Existem quatro produtos à venda: Álbum em CD, Vinil triplo, Álbum duplo em CD e LP. Os valores vão de £8.49 (R$ 40) a £78.00 (R$ 371).
Confira as tracklists dos álbuns:
Super deluxe CD
CD 1 [Estéreo]
- Come Together
- Something
- Maxwell’s Silver Hammer
- Oh! Darling
- Octopus’s Garden
- I Want You (She’s So Heavy)
- Here Comes The Sun
- Because
- You Never Give Me Your Money
- Sun King
- Mean Mr Mustard
- Polythene Pam
- She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
- Golden Slumbers
- Carry That Weight
- The End
- Her Majesty
CD 2 [Sessões]
- I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)
- Goodbye (Home Demo)
- Something (Studio Demo)
- The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7)
- Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)
- Oh! Darling (Take 4)
- Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)
- You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)
- Her Majesty (Takes 1–3)
- Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1–3 / Medley)
- Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)
- Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)
CD 3 [Sessões]
- Come Together (Take 5)
- The End (Take 3)
- Come And Get It (Studio Demo)
- Sun King (Take 20)
- Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)
- Polythene Pam (Take 27)
- She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)
- Because (Take 1 – Instrumental)
- The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix – 30 July 1969)
- (Medley: You Never Give Me Your Money, Sun King, Mean Mr Mustard, Her Majesty, Polythene Pam, She Came In Through The Bathroom Window, Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight, The End)
- Something (Take 39 – Instrumental – Strings Only)
- Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 – Instrumental – Strings & Brass Only)
Deluxe 3 LPs Vinil Box Set [Edição limitada]
LP 1 (Estéreo Mix]
LP One: Lado 2
LP 2: Lado 1
LP 2: Lado 2
LP 3: Lado 1
LP 3: Lado 2
Deluxe 2 CDs
CD 1: 2019 Stereo Mix
CD 2: Sessões
Standard
2019 Stereo Mix