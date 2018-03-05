Elton John deixa o palco após fã tocar em seu piano

AFP
05 Março 2018 | 09h16
Elton John deixou o palco durante um show em Las Vegas porque um fã estava atrapalhando sua performance, disse o músico britânico no último sábado, 3.
"Um fã colocou suas mãos nas teclas do piano enquanto eu tocava e continuou a fazer isso mesmo quando eu pedi para parar", disse o cantor britânico de 70 anos em suas contas oficiais no Twitter e no Instagram.
"Esse cara foi rude, perturbador e não tinha nenhum apreço ou respeito por nosso show, então deixei ele saber como eu me senti, deixei o palco até que ele fosse removido", disse John.
Thursday night in Las Vegas a fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop. He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance. I bring fans onstage every evening when we play 'Saturday Night' in the set, it is always a lovely part of the show where I get to meet them, shake their hands and have them right there with me while I play. They have always been very courteous to the fact we are in the middle of playing a song live. This guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him.
O incidente aconteceu durante a apresentação de Saturday Night, para a qual ele convidou fãs ao palco. Mais tarde, o cantor voltou ao palco, mas o grupo de fãs, não.
