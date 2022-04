De Miley Cyrus a Elton John, celebridades vão às redes sociais para dar voz à Ucrânia 

I’m devastated to see Ukrainians suffering - including the over 1/4 of a million people living with HIV there.

Join @ejaf & @glblctzn as we #StandUpforUkraine to show our leaders we need to support Ukrainian refugees.

Take action at https://t.co/z98aNISWKH pic.twitter.com/pJ1WbAa62X — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 8, 2022