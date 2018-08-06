Cantora Pink é internada na Austrália e cancela o segundo show em uma semana

O Estado de S. Paulo
Em uma semana, a cantora Pink cancelou dois shows da sua turnê pela Austrália e Nova Zelândia. De acordo com o Twitter da produtora Live Nation, empresa que realiza as apresentações dela pelos países da Oceania, a cantora foi internada nesta segunda-feira, 6, em um hospital em Sydney, para tratar de uma infecção estomacal.
UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018
Em tradução livre, o tuíte diz: "Pink deu entrada em no hospital em Sidney, na noite de domingo, com um quadro de desidratação. Ela foi tratada e liberada. Ela voltou ao hospital hoje (segunda, 6) e diagnosticada com um vírus gástrico. Pink permanecerá no hospital até a terça-feira, para seguir com seu tratamento e recuperação."
Pink se apresentaria em Sydney nesta segunda-feira e o show foi adiado. Trata-se da segunda apresentação da turnê Beautiful Trauma a ser adiada por conta da saúde da cantora. Na sexta, 3, ela havia adiado a performance na mesma cidade.
Na ocasião, também pelo Twitter, Pink pediu desculpas aos fãs australianos: "é com muita frustração que trago para vocês esta notícia. O show de sexta-feira será adiado. Eu esperava que alguns dias de descanso me ajudassem a melhorar, mas não foi na velocidade que eu estava esperando. Agradeço às mensagens de apoio e compreensão. Sinto muito."
A polêmica em torno da cantora, contudo, está no fato de que, após cancelar a performance de sexta, 3, Pink foi clicada por um fotógrafo na praia com o filho. No Instagram, ela se disse revoltada com a falta de contexto da imagem. Afirmou que a turnê estava programada desde 2017 - tal qual o passeio na praia, para que seus filhos, que a acompanham na turnê, saíssem dos hotéis nos quais estavam hospedados.
"Essa pausa em Byron estava planejada desde 2017, como forma de tirar meus filhos do hotel e ter um tempo com eles. Eu já fiquei doente duas vezes, mas na primeira consegui manter os shows", escreveu. "O que esse parasita de fotógrafo não mostra são as visitas dos médicos a Byron, me dando antibióticos e esteróides. Podem pensar o que quiserem, mas nunca tirei vantagem de ninguém. Sinto muito aos reais fãs que foram afetados por essa situação.
