As 5 músicas dos Beatles tocadas no último show há 50 anos

Guilherme Sobota, O Estado de S. Paulo
25 Janeiro 2019 | 07h00
Quando o último show dos Beatles aconteceu no teatro do prédio da Apple Records, em Londres, os Fab Four estavam no processo de gravação de Let It Be — o disco foi gravado no início de 1969, mas só viu a luz do dia em novembro de 1970 (seis meses depois do lançamento do filme de mesmo nome e também após Abbey Road, gravado depois mas divulgado antes).
Let It Be retrata uma fase difícil na convivência do quarteto, tanto que muitos dos episódios envolvendo o disco (como a “intromissão” de Phil Spector na produção, originalmente comandada por Glyn Johns) se revelariam decisivos no processo de separação dos Beatles.
O filme levaria o Oscar de melhor trilha sonora no ano seguinte.
No show no telhado — que se tornaria o último show dos Beatles em frente a uma audiência — eles fizeram nove tomadas de cinco canções do disco então inédito, e algumas das gravações chegaram a ser utilizadas nos lançamentos oficiais (é bom lembrar que em 2003 uma nova versão do disco totalmente remasterizada foi lançada, Let It Be… Naked).
Foram elas: três takes de Get Back, dois de Don't Let Me Down e I've Got a Feeling e um de One After 909 e de Dig a Pony. Veja abaixo as letras e histórias dessas músicas dos Beatles.
A canção foi criada a partir de um riff de Paul McCartney e do verso “get back to where you once belonged”. “Pensem numa letra se conseguirem”, disse Paul alguns dias depois, naquele janeiro de 1969. Depois de especulações de deixar a canção apenas com sons nonsense (como Caledonia Mission, da The Band) e de tentar um plot sobre imigrantes (porque políticos conservadores ingleses estavam diariamente reclamando que eles estavam “ameaçando” a estabilidade da cultura inglesa — nenhuma novidade), num esforço conjunto eles conseguiram montar uma historinha sobre Jojo, uma drag queen americana que se muda do Arizona para a Califórnia. A frase "I'd like to say 'thank you' on behalf of the group and ourselves, and I hope we passed the audition” (gostaria de agradecer em nome do grupo e de nós mesmos, e espero que tenhamos passado no teste), a última do disco Let It Be, foi dita por John Lennon no final do show no telhado.
Letra de Get Back:
Jo Jo was a man who thought he was a loner
But he knew it couldn't last
Jo Jo left his home in Tucson, Arizona
For some California grass
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back Jo Jo
Go home
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, get back
Back to where you once belonged
Get back, Jo
Sweet Loretta Martin thought she was a woman
But she was another man
All the girls around her say she's got it coming
But she gets it while she can
Oh, get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, Loretta
Go home
Oh, get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back
Woo...
Hoje uma das canções mais célebres dos Beatles, Don’t Let Me Down ficou fora da versão original do disco Let It Be por decisão de Phil Spector (ela foi lançada como lado B do single Get Back, em abril de 1969). Uma comovente exposição de vulnerabilidade por parte de John Lennon, que fez a canção para Yoko Ono, com quem se casaria dali a dois meses. If I Fell serviria de modelo para essa estrutura. O próprio Lennon admitiria que a canção tem uns sopros de cafonice, mas ouvir esse riff e imediatamente não pensar na frase título virou tarefa impossível.
Letra de Don't Let Me Down:
Don't let me down, don't let me down
Don't let me down, don't let me down
Nobody ever loved me like she does
Oh, she does, yes, she does
And if somebody loved me like she do me
Oh, she do me, yes, she does
Don't let me down, don't let me down
Don't let me down, don't let me down
I'm in love for the first time
Don't you know it's gonna last
It's a love that lasts forever
It's a love that had no past (Seeking past)
Don't let me down, don't let me down
Don't let me down, don't let me down
And from the first time that she really done me
Oh, she done me, she done me good
I guess nobody ever really done me
Oh, she done me, she done me good
Don't let me down, hey don't let me down
Heeeee, don't let me down
Don't let me down
Don't let me down, don't let me let down
Can you dig it? Don't let me down
Outra composição dos Beatles que na verdade eram duas canções diferentes, uma de Lennon (Everybody Had a Hard Year) e uma de McCartney (I’ve Got a Feeling). John tinha tido um ano difícil de fato, com um casamento encerrado, a distância do filho Julian, um aborto de Yoko Ono, e a detenção por posse de maconha em 1968. Além disso, ele tinha chegado num ponto da carreira de muitos rock stars em que eles se dão conta de calotes e problemas financeiros, e sua fortuna se resumia a cerca de 50 mil libras. Imagens da BBC datam a canção de John de dezembro do ano anterior, e durante as gravações, em janeiro de 1969, ela passou por nove sessões antes de ficar pronta, inclusive duas no show do telhado.
Letra de I've Got a Feeling:
I've got a feeling, a feeling deep inside
Oh yeah, oh yeah, that's right
I've got a feeling, a feeling I can't hide
No no no, oh no, oh no
Yeah yeah I've got a feeling yeah
Oh please believe me, I'd hate to miss the train
Oh yeah, yeah, oh yeah
And if you leave me I won't be late again
Oh no, oh no, oh no
Yeah yeah I've got a feeling yeah
I've got a feeling
All these years I've been wandering around
Wondering how come nobody told me
All that I was looking for was somebody
Who looked like you
I've got a feeling, that keeps me on my toes
Oh yeah, oh yeah
I've got a feeling, I think that everybody knows
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Yeah yeah I've got a feeling yeah
Yeah
Everybody had a hard year
Everybody had a good time
Everybody had a wet dream
Everybody saw the sunshine
Oh yeah, (oh yeah) oh yeah, oh yeah
Everybody had a good year
Everybody let their hair down
Everybody pulled their socks up
Everybody put their foot down
Oh yeah
Yeah I've got a feeling
A feeling deep inside
Oh yeah
Oh yeah
I've got a feeling
A feeling I can't hide
Oh no
Oh no no no
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
I've got a feeling
A composição data de antes do lançamento de Love Me Do, na época em que Lennon e McCartney faziam música no quarto da casa de Paul em Liverpool. A banda gravou a canção em 1963, uma tentativa de se aproximar do skiffle americano, mas George Martin não gostou do resultado e ela ficou de lado. Durante a gravação de Let It Be, ela ressurgiu em ensaios e a dupla concordou em seguir em frente, depois de lembrar que a considerava ilógica e inacabada. A referência do refrão é ao trem que sairia depois das 9:09 da noite.
Letra de One After 909:
My baby says she's trav'ling on the one after 909
I said move over honey I'm travelling on that line
I said move over once, move over twice
Come on baby don't be cold as ice
I said I'm trav'ling on the one after 909
I begged her not to go and I begged her on my bended knees
You're only fooling around, you're fooling around with me
I said move over once, move over twice
Come on baby don't be cold as ice
I said I'm trav'ling on the one after 909
I got my bag, run to the station
Railman says you've got the the wrong location
I got my bag, run right home
Then I find I've got the number wrong
Well I said I'm trav'ling on the one after 909
I said move over honey I'm travelling on that line
I said move over once, move over twice
Come on baby don't be cold as ice
I said I'm trav'ling on the one after 909
I got my bag, run to the station
railman says you've got the the wrong location
I got my bag, run right home
Then I find I've got the number wrong
Well I said I'm trav'ling on the one after 909
I said move over honey I'm travelling on that line
I said move over once, move over twice
Come on baby don't be cold as ice
I said we're trav'ling on the one after 90
I said we're trav'ling on the one after 90
I said we're trav'ling on the one after 909
“Só mais uma porcaria”, seria uma definição que John Lennon usaria para essa sua própria canção anos depois. Dig a Pony foi feita no estúdio, e originalmente se chamaria “Con a Lowry”, mas segundo o vocalista eram necessários um “d” e um “p” no refrão. “Eu estava só me divertindo com as palavras. Era uma canção nonsense. Você pega as palavras, encaixa uma na outra e vê se têm algum significado”, disse na época.
Letra de Dig a Pony:
I dig a pony
Well you can celebrate anything you want
Well you can celebrate anything you want
I do a road hog
Well you can penetrate any place you go
Yes you can penetrate any place you go
I told you so, all I want is you
Everything has got to be just like you want it to
Because...
I pick a moon dog
Well you can radiate everything you are
Yes you can radiate everything you are
Oh now
I roll a stoney
Well you can imitate everyone you know
Yes you can imitate everyone you know
I told you so, all I want is you
Everything has got to be just like you want it to
Because...
Ooh now
I feel the wind blow
Well you can indicate everything you see
Yes you can indicate everything you see
Oh now
I dug a pony
Well you can syndicate any boat you row
Yeah you can syndicate any boat you row
I told you so, all I want is you
Everything has got to be just like you want it to
Because...
