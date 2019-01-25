As 5 músicas dos Beatles tocadas no último show há 50 anos

Quando o último show dos Beatles aconteceu no teatro do prédio da Apple Records, em Londres, os Fab Four estavam no processo de gravação de Let It Be — o disco foi gravado no início de 1969, mas só viu a luz do dia em novembro de 1970 (seis meses depois do lançamento do filme de mesmo nome e também após Abbey Road, gravado depois mas divulgado antes).

Let It Be retrata uma fase difícil na convivência do quarteto, tanto que muitos dos episódios envolvendo o disco (como a “intromissão” de Phil Spector na produção, originalmente comandada por Glyn Johns) se revelariam decisivos no processo de separação dos Beatles.

O filme levaria o Oscar de melhor trilha sonora no ano seguinte.

No show no telhado — que se tornaria o último show dos Beatles em frente a uma audiência — eles fizeram nove tomadas de cinco canções do disco então inédito, e algumas das gravações chegaram a ser utilizadas nos lançamentos oficiais (é bom lembrar que em 2003 uma nova versão do disco totalmente remasterizada foi lançada, Let It Be… Naked).

Foram elas: três takes de Get Back, dois de Don't Let Me Down e I've Got a Feeling e um de One After 909 e de Dig a Pony. Veja abaixo as letras e histórias dessas músicas dos Beatles.

"Get Back"

A canção foi criada a partir de um riff de Paul McCartney e do verso “get back to where you once belonged”. “Pensem numa letra se conseguirem”, disse Paul alguns dias depois, naquele janeiro de 1969. Depois de especulações de deixar a canção apenas com sons nonsense (como Caledonia Mission, da The Band) e de tentar um plot sobre imigrantes (porque políticos conservadores ingleses estavam diariamente reclamando que eles estavam “ameaçando” a estabilidade da cultura inglesa — nenhuma novidade), num esforço conjunto eles conseguiram montar uma historinha sobre Jojo, uma drag queen americana que se muda do Arizona para a Califórnia. A frase "I'd like to say 'thank you' on behalf of the group and ourselves, and I hope we passed the audition” (gostaria de agradecer em nome do grupo e de nós mesmos, e espero que tenhamos passado no teste), a última do disco Let It Be, foi dita por John Lennon no final do show no telhado.

Letra de Get Back:

Jo Jo was a man who thought he was a loner

But he knew it couldn't last

Jo Jo left his home in Tucson, Arizona

For some California grass

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back Jo Jo

Go home

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, get back

Back to where you once belonged

Get back, Jo

Sweet Loretta Martin thought she was a woman

But she was another man

All the girls around her say she's got it coming

But she gets it while she can

Oh, get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, Loretta

Go home

Oh, get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back

Woo...

"Don't Let Me Down"

Hoje uma das canções mais célebres dos Beatles, Don’t Let Me Down ficou fora da versão original do disco Let It Be por decisão de Phil Spector (ela foi lançada como lado B do single Get Back, em abril de 1969). Uma comovente exposição de vulnerabilidade por parte de John Lennon, que fez a canção para Yoko Ono, com quem se casaria dali a dois meses. If I Fell serviria de modelo para essa estrutura. O próprio Lennon admitiria que a canção tem uns sopros de cafonice, mas ouvir esse riff e imediatamente não pensar na frase título virou tarefa impossível.

Letra de Don't Let Me Down:

Don't let me down, don't let me down

Don't let me down, don't let me down

Nobody ever loved me like she does

Oh, she does, yes, she does

And if somebody loved me like she do me

Oh, she do me, yes, she does

Don't let me down, don't let me down

Don't let me down, don't let me down

I'm in love for the first time

Don't you know it's gonna last

It's a love that lasts forever

It's a love that had no past (Seeking past)

Don't let me down, don't let me down

Don't let me down, don't let me down

And from the first time that she really done me

Oh, she done me, she done me good

I guess nobody ever really done me

Oh, she done me, she done me good

Don't let me down, hey don't let me down

Heeeee, don't let me down

Don't let me down

Don't let me down, don't let me let down

Can you dig it? Don't let me down

"I've Got a Feeling"

Outra composição dos Beatles que na verdade eram duas canções diferentes, uma de Lennon (Everybody Had a Hard Year) e uma de McCartney (I’ve Got a Feeling). John tinha tido um ano difícil de fato, com um casamento encerrado, a distância do filho Julian, um aborto de Yoko Ono, e a detenção por posse de maconha em 1968. Além disso, ele tinha chegado num ponto da carreira de muitos rock stars em que eles se dão conta de calotes e problemas financeiros, e sua fortuna se resumia a cerca de 50 mil libras. Imagens da BBC datam a canção de John de dezembro do ano anterior, e durante as gravações, em janeiro de 1969, ela passou por nove sessões antes de ficar pronta, inclusive duas no show do telhado.

Letra de I've Got a Feeling:

I've got a feeling, a feeling deep inside

Oh yeah, oh yeah, that's right

I've got a feeling, a feeling I can't hide

No no no, oh no, oh no

Yeah yeah I've got a feeling yeah

Oh please believe me, I'd hate to miss the train

Oh yeah, yeah, oh yeah

And if you leave me I won't be late again

Oh no, oh no, oh no

Yeah yeah I've got a feeling yeah

I've got a feeling

All these years I've been wandering around

Wondering how come nobody told me

All that I was looking for was somebody

Who looked like you

I've got a feeling, that keeps me on my toes

Oh yeah, oh yeah

I've got a feeling, I think that everybody knows

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Yeah yeah I've got a feeling yeah

Yeah

Everybody had a hard year

Everybody had a good time

Everybody had a wet dream

Everybody saw the sunshine

Oh yeah, (oh yeah) oh yeah, oh yeah

Everybody had a good year

Everybody let their hair down

Everybody pulled their socks up

Everybody put their foot down

Oh yeah

Yeah I've got a feeling

A feeling deep inside

Oh yeah

Oh yeah

I've got a feeling

A feeling I can't hide

Oh no

Oh no no no

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

I've got a feeling

“One After 909"

A composição data de antes do lançamento de Love Me Do, na época em que Lennon e McCartney faziam música no quarto da casa de Paul em Liverpool. A banda gravou a canção em 1963, uma tentativa de se aproximar do skiffle americano, mas George Martin não gostou do resultado e ela ficou de lado. Durante a gravação de Let It Be, ela ressurgiu em ensaios e a dupla concordou em seguir em frente, depois de lembrar que a considerava ilógica e inacabada. A referência do refrão é ao trem que sairia depois das 9:09 da noite.

Letra de One After 909:

My baby says she's trav'ling on the one after 909

I said move over honey I'm travelling on that line

I said move over once, move over twice

Come on baby don't be cold as ice

I said I'm trav'ling on the one after 909

I begged her not to go and I begged her on my bended knees

You're only fooling around, you're fooling around with me

I said move over once, move over twice

Come on baby don't be cold as ice

I said I'm trav'ling on the one after 909

I got my bag, run to the station

Railman says you've got the the wrong location

I got my bag, run right home

Then I find I've got the number wrong

Well I said I'm trav'ling on the one after 909

I said move over honey I'm travelling on that line

I said move over once, move over twice

Come on baby don't be cold as ice

I said I'm trav'ling on the one after 909

I got my bag, run to the station

railman says you've got the the wrong location

I got my bag, run right home

Then I find I've got the number wrong

Well I said I'm trav'ling on the one after 909

I said move over honey I'm travelling on that line

I said move over once, move over twice

Come on baby don't be cold as ice

I said we're trav'ling on the one after 90

I said we're trav'ling on the one after 90

I said we're trav'ling on the one after 909

"Dig a Pony"

“Só mais uma porcaria”, seria uma definição que John Lennon usaria para essa sua própria canção anos depois. Dig a Pony foi feita no estúdio, e originalmente se chamaria “Con a Lowry”, mas segundo o vocalista eram necessários um “d” e um “p” no refrão. “Eu estava só me divertindo com as palavras. Era uma canção nonsense. Você pega as palavras, encaixa uma na outra e vê se têm algum significado”, disse na época.

Letra de Dig a Pony:

I dig a pony

Well you can celebrate anything you want

Well you can celebrate anything you want

I do a road hog

Well you can penetrate any place you go

Yes you can penetrate any place you go

I told you so, all I want is you

Everything has got to be just like you want it to

Because...

I pick a moon dog

Well you can radiate everything you are

Yes you can radiate everything you are

Oh now

I roll a stoney

Well you can imitate everyone you know

Yes you can imitate everyone you know

I told you so, all I want is you

Everything has got to be just like you want it to

Because...

Ooh now

I feel the wind blow

Well you can indicate everything you see

Yes you can indicate everything you see

Oh now

I dug a pony

Well you can syndicate any boat you row

Yeah you can syndicate any boat you row

I told you so, all I want is you

Everything has got to be just like you want it to

Because...