Quadrinista brasileira ganha prêmio Eisner; confira os vencedores

A quadrinista brasileira Adriana Melo venceu na madrugada de sábado, 20, a categoria de melhor antologia do prêmio Eisner, considerado "o Oscar dos quadrinhos". Ela é uma das autoras reunidas em Puerto Rico Strong, coletânea publicada para levantar fundos para auxiliar as vítimas do furacão Maria, que atingiu o Porto Rico em 2017.

Anunciado na San Diego Comic Con, o prêmio, que já passou pelas mãos de brasileiros como Fábio Moon, Gabriel Bá e Marcelo D'Salete, teve como grande destaque o quadrinista americano Tom King.

Ele ganhou quatro categorias: melhor história curta, por sua parceria com Jason Fabok em O Monstro do Pântano, da DC; melhor minissérie, por Senhor Milagre, parceria com Mitch Gerads, da DC; melhor reedição de graphic novel por Visão, com Gabriel Hernandez Walta e Michael Walsh, pela Marvel; e melhor roteirista por por Batman, Senhor Milagre, Heroes in Crisis e Swamp Thing Winter Special, todos da DC.

Confira a lista de vencedores do prêmio Eisner 2019:

MELHOR HISTÓRIA CURTA

The Talk of the Saints por Tom King e Jason Fabok, em Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC Comics)

Get Naked in Barcelona de Steven T. Seagle e Emei Olivia Burrell, em Get Naked (Image)

The Ghastlygun Tinies de Matt Cohen e Marc Palm, em MAD magazine #4 (DC Comics)

Here I Am de Shaun Tan em I Feel Machine (SelfMadeHero)

Life During Interesting Times de Mike Dawson (The Nib) https://thenib.com/greatest-generation-interesting-times

Supply Chains de Peter e Maria Hoey, em Coin-Op #7 (Coin-Op Books)

MELHOR HISTÓRIA EM EDIÇÃO ÚNICA

Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #310, de Chip Zdarsky (Marvel)

Beneath the Dead Oak Tree, de Emily Carroll (ShortBox)

Black Hammer: Cthu-Louise, de Jeff Lemire e Emi Lenox (Dark Horse)

No Better Words, de Carolyn Nowak (Silver Sprocket)

A Terrível Elizabeth Dumn contra os Diabos de Terno, de Arabson Assis (IHQ Studio/ Image)

MELHOR SÉRIE

Dias Gigantes, de John Allison, Max Sarin, e Julaa Madrigal (BOOM! Box)

Batman, de Tom King e vários artistas (DC Comics)

Black Hammer: Age of Doom, de Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormston, e Rich Tommaso (Dark Horse)

Gasolina, de Sean Mackiewicz e Niko Walter (Skybound/Image)

The Immortal Hulk, de Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, e Ruy José (Marvel)

Fugitivos, de Rainbow Rowell e Kris Anka (Marvel)

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

Senhor Milagre, de Tom King e Mitch Gerads (DC Comics)

Batman: Cavaleiro Branco, de Sean Murphy (DC Comics)

Eternity Girl, de Magdalene Visaggio e Sonny Liew (Vertigo/DC Comics)

Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, de Mark Russell, Mike Feehan, e Mark Morales (DC Comics)

X-Men: Grand Design: Second Genesis, de Ed Piskor (Marvel)

MELHOR SÉRIE ESTREANTE

Gideon Falls, de Jeff Lemire e Andrea Sorrentino (Image)

Bitter Root, de David Walker, Chuck Brown, e Sanford Green (Image)

Crowded, de Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, e Ted Brandt (Image)

Isola, de Brenden Fletcher e Karl Kerschl (Image)

Man-Eaters, de Chelsea Cain e Kate Niemczyk (Image)

Skyward, de Joe Henderson e Lee Garbett (Image)

MELHOR PUBLICAÇÃO INFANTIL (ATÉ 8 ANOS)

Johnny Boo and the Ice Cream Computer, de James Kochalka (Top Shelf/IDW)

Pétalas, de Gustavo Borges (KaBOOM!)

Peter & Ernesto: A Tale of Two Sloths, de Graham Annable (First Second)

This Is a Taco! de Andrew Cangelose and Josh Shipley (CubHouse/Lion Forge)

Tiger Vs. Nightmare, de Emily Tetri (First Second)

MELHOR PUBLICAÇÃO INFANTIL (DE 9 A 12 ANOS)

The Divided Earth, de Faith Erin Hicks (First Second)

Aquicorn Cove, de Katie O'Neill (Oni)

Be Prepared, de Vera Brosgol (First Second)

The Cardboard Kingdom, de Chad Sell (Knopf/Random House Children’s Books)

Crush, de Svetlana Chmakova (JY/Yen Press)

MELHOR PUBLICAÇÃO JUVENIL (13 A 17 ANOS)

The Prince and the Dressmaker, de Jen Wang (First Second)

All Summer Long, de Hope Larson (Farrar Straus Giroux)

Gumballs, de Erin Nations (Top Shelf/IDW)

Middlewest, de Skottie Young and Jorge Corona (Image)

Norroway, Book 1: The Black Bull of Norroway, de Cat Seaton and Kit Seaton (Image)

Watersnakes, de Tony Sandoval (Magnetic/Lion Forge)

MELHOR PUBLICAÇÃO DE HUMOR

Dias Gigantes, de John Allison, Max Sarin, e Julia Madrigal (BOOM! Box)

Get Naked, de Steven T. Seagle e vários artistas (Image)

MAD magazine, editada por Bill Morrison (DC Comics)

A Perfect Failure: Fanta Bukowski 3, de Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)

Woman World, de Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)

MELHOR ANTOLOGIA

Puerto Rico Strong, editado por Marco Lopez, Desiree Rodriguez, Hazel Newlevant, Derek Ruiz, e Neil Schwartz (Lion Forge)

Femme Magnifique: 50 Magnificent Women Who Changed the World, editada por Shelly Bond (Black Crown/IDW)

Twisted Romance, editado por Alex de Campi (Image)

Where We Live: A Benefit for the Survivors in Las Vegas, editado por Will Dennis, com curadoria de J. H. Williams III e Wendy Wright-Williams (Image)

MELHOR NÃO-FICÇÃO

Is This Guy For Real? The Unbelievable Andy Kaufman, de Box Brown (First Second)

All the Answers: A Graphic Memoir, de Michael Kupperman (Gallery 13)

All the Sad Songs, de Summer Pierre (Retrofit/Big Planet)

Monk! de Youssef Daoudi (First Second)

One Dirty Tree, de Noah Van Sciver (Uncivilized Books)

MELHOR ÁLBUM GRÁFICO (INÉDITO)

My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies, de Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)

Bad Girls, de Alex de Campi e Victor Santos (Gallery 13)

Come Again, de Nate Powell (Top Shelf/IDW)

Green Lantern: Earth One Vol. 1, de Corinna Bechko and Gabriel Hardman (DC Comics)

Homunculus, de Joe Sparrow (ShortBox)

Sabrina, de Nick Drnaso (Drawn & Quarterly)

MELHOR ÁLBUM GRÁFICO (REPUBLICAÇÃO)

Visão, de Tom King, Gabriel Hernandez Walta, e Michael Walsh (Marvel)

Berlin, de Jason Lutes (Drawn & Quarterly)

Girl Town, de Carolyn Nowak (Top Shelf/IDW)

Upgrade Soul, de Ezra Claytan Daniels (Lion Forge)

Young Frances, de Hartley Lin (AdHouse Books)

MELHOR ADAPTAÇÃO DE OUTRA MÍDIA

Frankenstein de Mary Shelley, em Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection, adaptado por Junji Ito (VIZ Media)

Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation, adaptado por Ari Folman e David Polonsky (Pantheon)

Out in the Open de Jesús Carraso, adaptado por Javi Rey (SelfMadeHero)

Speak: The Graphic Novel, de Laurie Halse Anderson e Emily Carroll (Farrar Straus Giroux)

To Build a Fire: Based on Jack London's Classic Story, de Chabouté (Gallery 13)

MELHOR EDIÇÃO AMERICANA DE MATERIAL ESTRANGEIRO

Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World, de Pénélope Bagieu (First Second)

About Betty’s Boob, de Vero Cazot e Julie Rocheleau (Archaia/BOOM!)

Herakles Book 1, de Edouard Cour, (Magnetic/Lion Forge)

Niourk, de Stefan Wul and Olivier Vatine (Dark Horse)

A Sea of Love, de Wilfrid Lupano e Grégory Panaccione (Magnetic/Lion Forge)

MELHOR EDIÇÃO AMERICANA DE MATERIAL ESTRANGEIRO (ASIÁTICO)

Tokyo Tarareba Girls, de Akiko Higashimura (Kodansha)

Abara: Complete Deluxe Edition, de Tsutomu Nihei (VIZ Media)

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction, de Inio Asano (VIZ Media)

Laid-Back Camp, de Afro (Yen Press)

My Beijing: Four Stories of Everyday Wonder, de Nie Jun (Graphic Universe/Lerner)

MELHOR COLEÇÃO DE ARQUIVO (TIRAS)

Star Wars: Classic Newspaper Strips, vol. 3, de Archie Goodwin e Al Williamson, editado por Dean Mullaney (Library of American Comics/IDW)

Pogo, vol. 5: Out of This World At Home, de Walt Kelly, editado por Mark Evanier e Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Sky Masters of the Space Force: The Complete Sunday Strips in Color (1959–1960), de Jack Kirby, Wally Wood e vários artistas, editado por Ferran Delgado (Amigo Comics)

The Temple of Silence: Forgotten Words and Worlds of Herbert Crowley, de Justin Duerr (Beehive Books)

Thimble Theatre and the Pre-Popeye Comics of E. C. Segar, editado por Peter Maresca (Sunday Press)

MELHOR COLEÇÃO DE ARQUIVO (QUADRINHOS)

Bill Sienkiewicz’s Mutants and Moon Knights… And Assassins... Artifact Edition, editado por Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Action Comics: 80 Years of Superman Deluxe Edition, editado por Paul Levitz (DC Comics)

Dirty Plotte: The Complete Julie Doucet (Drawn & Quarterly)

Madman Quarter Century Shindig, de Mike Allred, editado por Chris Ryall (IDW)

Terry Moore’s Strangers in Paradise Gallery Edition, editado por Joseph Melchior e Bob Chapman (Abstract Studio/Graphitti Designs)

Will Eisner’s A Contract with God: Curator’s Collection, editado por John Lind (Kitchen Sink/Dark Horse)

MELHOR ROTEIRISTA

Tom King por Batman, Senhor Milagre, Heroes in Crisis e Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC Comics)

Alex de Campi por Bad Girls (Gallery 13) e Twisted Romance (Image)

Jeff Lemire por Black Hammer: Age of Doom, Doctor Star & the Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows e Quantum Age (Dark Horse); Descender, Gideon Falls e Royal City (Image)

Mark Russell por Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, Green Lantern/Huckleberry Hound e Lex Luthor/Porky Pig (DC Comics); Lone Ranger (Dynamite)

Kelly Thompson por Nancy Drew (Dynamite); Gaviã Arqueira, Jessica Jones, Mr. & Mrs. X, Rogue & Gambit, Fabulosos X-Men, Vingadores da Costa Oeste (Marvel)

Chip Zdarsky por Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, Marvel Two-in-One (Marvel)

MELHOR ROTEIRISTA/DESENHISTA

Jen Wang por The Prince and the Dressmaker (First Second)

Sophie Campbell por Wet Moon (Oni)

Nick Drnaso por Sabrina (Drawn & Quarterly)

David Lapham por Lodger (Black Crown/IDW); Stray Bullets (Image)

Nate Powell por Come Again (Top Shelf/IDW)

Tony Sandoval por Watersnakes (Magnetic/Lion Forge)

MELHOR ARTE-FINALISTA OU TIME DE ARTE-FINALISTAS

Mitch Gerads por Senhor Milagre (DC Comics)

Matías Bergara por Coda (BOOM!)

Karl Kerschl por Isola (Image)

Sonny Liew por Eternity Girl (Vertigo/DC Comics)

Sean Phillips por Kill or Be Killed e My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies (Image)

Yanick Paquette por Mulher Maravilha: Terra Um vol. 2 (DC Comics)

MELHOR DESENHISTA/ARTISTA MULTIMÍDIA (PÁGINAS INTERNAS)

Dustin Nguyen por Descender (Image)

Lee Bermejo por Batman: Damned (DC Comics)

Carita Lupatelli por Izuna Book 2 (Humanoids)

Gregory Panaccione por A Sea of Love (Magnetic/Lion Forge)

Tony Sandoval por Watersnakes (Magnetic/Lion Forge)

MELHOR CAPISTA

Jen Bartel por Blackbird (Image); Submerged (Vault)

Nick Derington por Senhor Milagre (DC Comics)

Karl Kerschl por Isola (Image)

Joshua Middleton por capas variantes de Batgirl e Aquaman (DC Comics)

Julian Tedesco por Gaviã Arqueira e A vida da Capitã Marvel (Marvel)

MELHOR COLORISTA

Matt Wilson por Black Cloud, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); O Poderoso Thor, Fugitivos (Marvel)

Jordie Bellaire por Batgirl e Batman (DC Comics); The Divided Earth (First Second); Days of Hate, Dead Hand Head Lopper e Redlands (Image); Shuri e Doutor Estranho (Marvel)

Tamra Bonvillain por Alien 3 (Dark Horse); Batman e Patrulha do Destino (DC Comics); Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur e Multiple Man (Marvel)

Nathan Fairbairn por Batman, Batgirl, Aves de Rapina e Mulher Maravilha Terra Um vol. 2 (DC Comics); Die!Die!Die! (Image)

Matt Hollingsworth por Batman: Cavaleiro Branco (DC Comics): Seven to Eternity, Wytches (Image)

MELHOR LETRISTA

Todd Klein por Black Hammer: Age of Doom e Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald (Dark Horse); Batman: Cavaleiro Branco (DC Comics); Eternity Girl e Livros da Magia (Vertigo/DC Comics); The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest (Top Shelf/IDW)

David Aja por Seeds (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Jim Campbell por Dias Gigantes, Abbott, Alice: Dream to Dream, Black Badge, Clueless, Coda, Fence, Firefly, Grass Kings, Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, Low Road West e Sparrowhawk (BOOM); Breathless, Calexit, Gravetrancers, Snap Flash Hustle, Survival Fetish e The Wilds (Black Mask); Angelic (Image); Wasted Space (Vault)

Alex de Campi, Bad Girls (Gallery 13); Twisted Romance (Image)

Jared Fletcher por Batman: Damned (DC Comics); The Gravediggers Union, Moonshine, Paper Girls e Southern Bastards (Image)

MELHOR QUADRINHO RELACIONADO A JORNALISMO

Back Issue editado por Michael Eury (TwoMorrows)

PanelxPanel magazine, editado por Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, panelxpanel.com

The Columbus Scribbler editado por Brian Canini, columbusscribbler.com

Comicosity, editado por Aaron Long e Matt Santori, www.comicosity.com

LAAB Magazine #0: Dark Matter, editado por Ronald Wimberley e Josh O’Neill (Beehive Books)

MELHOR LIVRO SOBRE QUADRINHOS

Drawn to Purpose: American Women Illustrators and Cartoonists, de Martha H. Kennedy (University Press of Mississippi)

Comic Book Implosion: An Oral History of DC Comics Circa 1978, de Keith Dallas e John Wells (TwoMorrows)

The League of Regrettable Sidekicks, de Jon Morris (Quirk Books)

Mike Grell: Life Is Drawing Without an Eraser, de Dewey Cassell e Jeff Messer (TwoMorrows)

Yoshitaka Amano: The Illustrated Biography—Beyond the Fantasy, de Florent Gorges (Dark Horse)

MELHOR TRABALHO ACADÊMICO

Sweet Little C*nt: The Graphic Work of Julie Doucet, de Anne Elizabeth Moore (Uncivilized Books)

Between Pen and Pixel: Comics, Materiality, and the Book of the Future, de Aaron Kashtan (Ohio State University Press)

Breaking the Frames: Populism and Prestige in Comics Studies, de Marc Singer (University of Texas Press)

The Goat-Getters: Jack Johnson, the Fight of the Century, and How a Bunch of Raucous Cartoonists Reinvented Comics, de Eddie Campbell (Library of American Comics/IDW/Ohio State University Press)

Incorrigibles and Innocents, de Lara Saguisag (Rutgers Univeristy Press)

MELHOR DESIGN DE PUBLICAÇÃO

Will Eisner’s A Contract with God: Curator’s Collection, design de John Lind (Kitchen Sink/Dark Horse)

A Sea of Love, design de Wilfrid Lupano, Grégory Panaccione e Mike Kennedy (Magnetic/Lion Forge)

The Stan Lee Story Collector’s Edition, design de Josh Baker (Taschen)

The Temple of Silence: Forgotten Worlds of Herbert Crowley, design de Paul Kepple e Max Vandenberg (Beehive Books)

Terry Moore’s Strangers in Paradise Gallery Edition, design de Josh Beatman/Brainchild Studios/NYC (Abstract Studio/Graphitti Designs)

MELHOR QUADRINHO DIGITAL

Umami, by Ken Niimura (Panel Syndicate)

Aztec Empire, de Paul Guinan, Anina Bennett e David Hahn

The Führer and the Tramp, de Sean McArdle, Jon Judy, e Dexter Wee

The Journey, de Pablo Leon (Rewire)

The Stone King, de Kel McDonald e Tyler Crook (comiXology Originals)

MELHOR WEBCOMIC

The Contradictions, de Sophie Yanow

Lavender Jack, de Dan Schkade (WEBTOON)

Let's Play, de Mongie (WEBTOON)

Lore Olympus, de Rachel Smythe, (WEBTOON)

Tiger, Tiger, de Petra Erika Nordlund, (Hiveworks)