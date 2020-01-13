Cultura
Oscar 2020: confira os filmes indicados

'Coringa', de Todd Phillips, lidera com 11 indicações ao prêmio

Redação, O Estado de S. Paulo

13 de janeiro de 2020 | 10h52

O Oscar divulgou nesta segunda-feira, 13, os indicados para a cerimônia de 2020, que ocorre no dia 9 de fevereiro. Confira a lista.

Melhor Filme

Melhor Ator

Melhor Atriz

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

  • Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez...Em Hollywood
  • Al Pacino, O Irlandês
  • Joe Pesci, O Irlandês
  • Anthony Hopkins, Dois Papas
  • Tom Hanks, Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

  • Laura Dern, História de um Casamento
  • Kathy Bates, O Caso Richard Jewell
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh, Adoráveis Mulheres
  • Margot Robbie, O Escândalo

Melhor Direção

  • Martin Scorsese - O Irlandês
  • Todd Phillips - Coringa
  • Sam Mendes - 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
  • Bong Joon Ho - Parasita

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

  • O Irlandês
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Coringa
  • Adoráveis Mulheres
  • Dois Papas

Melhor Roteiro Original

  • Entre Facas e Segredos
  • História de um Casamento
  • 1917
  • Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
  • Parasita

Melhor Fotografia

  • 1917
  • Era Uma Vez Em Hollywood
  • Coringa
  • O Irlandês
  • O Farol

Melhor Figurino

  • Arianne Phillips, Era Uma Vez...Em Hollywood
  • Jacqueline Durran, Adoráveis Mulheres
  • Mark Bridges, Coringa
  • Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
  • Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson, O Irlandês

Melhor Edição

  • Ford vs Ferrari
  • O Irlandês
  • JoJo Rabbit
  • Coringa
  • Parasita

Melhor Trilha Original

  • Thomas Newman, 1917
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Coringa
  • Alexandre Desplat, Adoráveis Mulheres
  • Randy Newman, História de um Casamento
  • John Williams, Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

Melhor Filme Internacional

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Os Miseráveis
  • Dor e Glória
  • Parasita

Melhor Documentário

  • American Factory
  • Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone (If You're A Girl)
  • The Cave
  • Democracia em Vertigem
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Melhor Canção Original 

  • Toy Story 4 - I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away
  • Rocketman - I’m Gonna Love Me Again
  • Breakthrough - I’m Standing With You
  • Frozen II - Into the Unknown
  • Harriet - Stand Up

Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem

  • O Escândalo
  • Malévola: A Dona do Mal
  • Coringa
  • Judy
  • 1917

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • Vingadores: Ultimato
  • O Irlandês
  • Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker
  • Rei Leão
  • 1917

Melhor Design de Produção

  • 1917
  • Era Uma Vez Em Hollywood
  • O Irlandês
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Parasite

Melhor Animação

  • Como Treinar o Seu Dragão 3
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Link Perdido
  • Toy Story 4

Melhor Curta-Metragem

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister 

Melhor Curta de Animação

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Melhor Edição de Som

  • Ford vs Ferrari
  • Coringa
  • 1917
  • Era Uma Vez… em Hollywood
  • Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

Melhor Mixagem de Som

  • Ad Astra 
  • Ford vs Ferrari
  • Coringa
  • 1917
  • Era Uma Vez... Em Hollywood
