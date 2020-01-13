Oscar 2020: confira os filmes indicados

O Oscar divulgou nesta segunda-feira, 13, os indicados para a cerimônia de 2020, que ocorre no dia 9 de fevereiro. Confira a lista.
Melhor Filme
Melhor Ator
Melhor Atriz
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
- Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez...Em Hollywood
- Al Pacino, O Irlandês
- Joe Pesci, O Irlandês
- Anthony Hopkins, Dois Papas
- Tom Hanks, Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
- Laura Dern, História de um Casamento
- Kathy Bates, O Caso Richard Jewell
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Adoráveis Mulheres
- Margot Robbie, O Escândalo
Melhor Direção
- Martin Scorsese - O Irlandês
- Todd Phillips - Coringa
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Quentin Tarantino - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho - Parasita
Melhor Roteiro Adaptado
- O Irlandês
- Jojo Rabbit
- Coringa
- Adoráveis Mulheres
- Dois Papas
Melhor Roteiro Original
- Entre Facas e Segredos
- História de um Casamento
- 1917
- Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
- Parasita
Melhor Fotografia
- 1917
- Era Uma Vez Em Hollywood
- Coringa
- O Irlandês
- O Farol
Melhor Figurino
- Arianne Phillips, Era Uma Vez...Em Hollywood
- Jacqueline Durran, Adoráveis Mulheres
- Mark Bridges, Coringa
- Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
- Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson, O Irlandês
Melhor Edição
- Ford vs Ferrari
- O Irlandês
- JoJo Rabbit
- Coringa
- Parasita
Melhor Trilha Original
- Thomas Newman, 1917
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Coringa
- Alexandre Desplat, Adoráveis Mulheres
- Randy Newman, História de um Casamento
- John Williams, Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker
Melhor Filme Internacional
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Os Miseráveis
- Dor e Glória
- Parasita
Melhor Documentário
- American Factory
- Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone (If You're A Girl)
- The Cave
- Democracia em Vertigem
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Melhor Canção Original
- Toy Story 4 - I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away
- Rocketman - I’m Gonna Love Me Again
- Breakthrough - I’m Standing With You
- Frozen II - Into the Unknown
- Harriet - Stand Up
Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem
- O Escândalo
- Malévola: A Dona do Mal
- Coringa
- Judy
- 1917
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Vingadores: Ultimato
- O Irlandês
- Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker
- Rei Leão
- 1917
Melhor Design de Produção
- 1917
- Era Uma Vez Em Hollywood
- O Irlandês
- Jojo Rabbit
- Parasite
Melhor Animação
- Como Treinar o Seu Dragão 3
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Link Perdido
- Toy Story 4
Melhor Curta-Metragem
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Melhor Curta de Animação
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Melhor Edição de Som
- Ford vs Ferrari
- Coringa
- 1917
- Era Uma Vez… em Hollywood
- Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker
Melhor Mixagem de Som
- Ad Astra
- Ford vs Ferrari
- Coringa
- 1917
- Era Uma Vez... Em Hollywood