Morre Leon Vitali, ator e 'braço direito' de Stanley Kubrick

There are people we meet who have a profound impact upon our lives. Leon Vitali was one such person in mine.

An artist in every aspect of his life. A loving father & friend to so many. A kind, generous & forgiving nature. He exemplified & personified grace.

God speed Leon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nf65ZN6XeB — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) August 21, 2022