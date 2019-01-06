Globo de Ouro 2019: veja a lista de vencedores

(Matéria em atualização) Veja os vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2019, apresentados na noite deste domingo, 6, no Beverly Hilton Hotel, em Beverly Hills, California. Os jurados do Globo são da Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood (HFPA), um grupo de 90 profissionais. A data dá a largada para a temporada de premiações do cinema e da TV em Hollywood.

Melhor filme — drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Melhor filme — comédia ou musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Melhor roteiro (cinema)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)

Melhor filme estrangeiro

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Melhor animação

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Melhor atriz em filme de drama

Glenn Close

Lady Gaga

Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy

Rosamund Pike

Melhor ator em filme de drama

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Lucas Hedges

Rami Malek

John David Washington

Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical

Emily Blunt

Olivia Colman

Elsie Fisher

Charlize Theron

Constance Wu

Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical

Christian Bale (Vice)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante (cinema)

Regina King (Se a Rua Beale Falasse)

Melhor ator coadjuvante (cinema)

Mahershala Ali (Green Book - O Guia)

Melhor diretor (cinema)

Bradley Cooper

Alfonso Cuaron

Peter Farrelly

Spike Lee

Adam McKay

Melhor trilha sonora (cinema)

O Primeiro Homem (Justin Hurwitz)

Melhor canção original (cinema)

“Shallow”, Nasce uma Estrela

TELEVISÃO

Melhor série de drama

The Americans

Melhor atriz em série de TV — drama

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Melhor ator em série de TV — drama

Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

Melhor série de comédia

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)

Kristen Bell, The Good Place (NBC)

Debra Messing, Will & Grace (NBC)

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown (CBS)

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Melhor série limitada de TV

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Melhor atriz de série limitada de TV

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Daniel Bruhl, "The Alieniest"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de TV

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects (HBO)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de TV

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)