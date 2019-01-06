Globo de Ouro 2019: veja a lista de vencedores

Redação, O Estado de S. Paulo
06 Janeiro 2019 | 23h21
Atualizado 07 Janeiro 2019 | 00h46
(Matéria em atualização) Veja os vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2019, apresentados na noite deste domingo, 6, no Beverly Hilton Hotel, em Beverly Hills, California. Os jurados do Globo são da Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood (HFPA), um grupo de 90 profissionais. A data dá a largada para a temporada de premiações do cinema e da TV em Hollywood.
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Glenn Close
Lady Gaga
Nicole Kidman
Melissa McCarthy
Rosamund Pike
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Lucas Hedges
Rami Malek
John David Washington
Emily Blunt
Olivia Colman
Elsie Fisher
Charlize Theron
Constance Wu
Christian Bale (Vice)
Regina King (Se a Rua Beale Falasse)
Mahershala Ali (Green Book - O Guia)
Bradley Cooper
Alfonso Cuaron
Peter Farrelly
Spike Lee
Adam McKay
O Primeiro Homem (Justin Hurwitz)
“Shallow”, Nasce uma Estrela
The Americans
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)
Kristen Bell, The Good Place (NBC)
Debra Messing, Will & Grace (NBC)
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown (CBS)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"
Daniel Bruhl, "The Alieniest"
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"
Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects (HBO)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Encontrou algum erro? Entre em contato