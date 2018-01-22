José Padilha volta ao Festival de Berlim com ‘7 Days in Entebbe’

Dez anos depois da conquista do Urso de Ouro por Tropa de Elite, o diretor carioca José Padilha vai regressar à Berlinale com 7 Days in Entebbe.

A Lista Oficial da Berlinale

3 Tage in Quiberon (3 Days in Quiberon) by Emily Atef (Germany / Austria / France)

7 Days in Entebbe by José Padilha (USA / United Kingdom) – Out of competition

Ága by Milko Lazarov (Bulgaria / Germany / France) – Out of competition

Ang panahon ng halimaw (Season of the Devil) by Lav Diaz (Philippines)

Black 47 by Lance Daly (Ireland / Luxembourg) – Out of competition

Damsel by David Zellner and Nathan Zellner (USA)

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot by Gus Van Sant (USA)

Dovlatov by Alexey German Jr. (Russian Federation / Poland / Serbia)

Eldorado by Markus Imhoof (Switzerland / Germany) – Documentary, out of competition

Eva by Benoit Jacquot (France)

Figlia mia (Daughter of Mine) by Laura Bispuri (Italy / Germany / Switzerland)

Las herederas (The Heiresses) by Marcelo Martinessi (Paraguay / Germany / Uruguay / Norway / Brazil / France) – First Feature

In den Gängen (In the Aisles) by Thomas Stuber (Germany)

Isle of Dogs by Wes Anderson (United Kingdom / Germany) – Animation

Khook (Pig) by Mani Haghighi (Iran)

Mein Bruder heißt Robert und ist ein Idiot (My Brother’s Name is Robert and He is an Idiot) by Philip Gröning (Germany / France / Switzerland)

Museo (Museum) by Alonso Ruizpalacios (Mexico)

La prière (The Prayer) by Cédric Kahn (France)

Toppen av ingenting (The Real Estate) by Måns Månsson and Axel Petersén (Sweden / United Kingdom)

Touch Me Not by Adina Pintilie (Romania / Germany / Czech Republic / Bulgaria / France) – First Feature

Transit by Christian Petzold (Germany / France)

Twarz (Mug) by Małgorzata Szumowska (Poland)

Unsane by Steven Soderbergh (USA) – Out of competition