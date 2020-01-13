Brasil num Oscar que esqueceu Greta Gerwig

Rodrigo Fonseca

Neste ano em que “Coringa” (“Joker”) lidera a corrida pelo Oscar, com 11 indicações, o Brasil conseguiu uma vaga ao prêmio de melhor longa-metragem documental com Petra Costa e seu estonteante “Democracia em Vertigem” (“The Edge of Democracy”). “Parasita” (“Parasite”) foi indicado a seis frentes, incluindo as de melhor filme, filme internacional e direção, para Bong Joon-ho. Porém, há injustiças imperdoáveis como a ausência de Greta Gerwig na briga pelo prêmio de direção com “Adoráveis Mulheres”, a esnobada em Jennifer Lopez e seu desempenho “As Golpistas” e a cara torcida ao show de Eddie Murphy em “Meu Nome é Dolemite”. Isso sem contar o absurdo que é não encontrar Lupita Nyong’o na competição pela estatueta de melhor atriz, por “Nós”. Mas…

Eis lista completa de indicados, que estarão na briga no dia 9 de fevereiro.

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Directing

The Irishman

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Siorse Ronan

Charlize Theron

Renee Zellwegger

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

Jonathan Pryce

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern

Scarlett Johannson

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishsman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Song

Toy Story 4

Rocketman

Breakthrough

Frozen 2

Harriet

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Animated Feature Film

How To Train Your Dragon

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Film Editing

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

International Feature

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Production Design

The Irishmaan

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A time In

Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Melificent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker