Brasil num Oscar que esqueceu Greta Gerwig

Rodrigo Fonseca
13 de janeiro de 2020 | 11h17
Neste ano em que “Coringa” (“Joker”) lidera a corrida pelo Oscar, com 11 indicações, o Brasil conseguiu uma vaga ao prêmio de melhor longa-metragem documental com Petra Costa e seu estonteante “Democracia em Vertigem” (“The Edge of Democracy”). “Parasita” (“Parasite”) foi indicado a seis frentes, incluindo as de melhor filme, filme internacional e direção, para Bong Joon-ho. Porém, há injustiças imperdoáveis como a ausência de Greta Gerwig na briga pelo prêmio de direção com “Adoráveis Mulheres”, a esnobada em Jennifer Lopez e seu desempenho “As Golpistas” e a cara torcida ao show de Eddie Murphy em “Meu Nome é Dolemite”. Isso sem contar o absurdo que é não encontrar Lupita Nyong’o na competição pela estatueta de melhor atriz, por “Nós”. Mas…
Eis lista completa de indicados, que estarão na briga no dia 9 de fevereiro.
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Directing
The Irishman
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo
Scarlett Johansson
Siorse Ronan
Charlize Theron
Renee Zellwegger
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Adam Driver
Joaquin Phoenix
Jonathan Pryce
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates
Laura Dern
Scarlett Johannson
Florence Pugh
Margot Robbie
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks
Anthony Hopkins
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci
Brad Pitt
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishsman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Original Song
Toy Story 4
Rocketman
Breakthrough
Frozen 2
Harriet
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Animated Feature Film
How To Train Your Dragon
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Film Editing
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
International Feature
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Production Design
The Irishmaan
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A time In
Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Melificent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker