Manifestantes chilenos resgatam músicas de Victor Jara e Violeta Parra

A Chilean orchestra gave an open-air performance of "El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!" ("The people united will never be defeated") in Santiago.

The song was written in 1973, only months before the violent coup by dictator Augusto Pinochet, who assumed power in September. pic.twitter.com/EYgn7U1XA3

— redfish (@redfishstream) October 28, 2019