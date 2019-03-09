Musicais batem peças nas indicações ao Olivier Awards 2019

João Wady Cury
09 de março de 2019 | 12h19
As produções musicais londrinas bateram as peças teatrais nas indicações a um dos maiores importantes prêmios do teatro britânico, o Laurence Olivier Awards, edição 2019. A festa da premiação já tem possíveis favoritos às principais estatuetas, os musicais Company e Come From Away, ambas com nove indicações.
Ícones do teatro e cinema britânicos estão nas lista de indicados — Vanessa Redgrave, Eileen Atkins, Ian McKellen, Stephen Daldry e Sam Mendes — e devem esquentar a festa de premiação, que será realizada domingo, 7 de abril, no Royal Albert Hall.
Logo na cola dos dois musicais vem, com oito indicações, The Inheritance, dirigida por Stephen Daldry, hoje um dos maiores fenômenos não somente no teatro mas também no cinema, quando fez sucesso com Billy Elliot, As Horas e O Leitor, e é diretor e produtor executivo da série da BBC The Crown. A peça mostra como um grupo de jovens nova-iorquinos vive e ama no auge da AIDS. Veja, a seguir, a lista completa das indicações.
PEÇAS
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
Susan Brown, por Home, I’m Darling, no National Theatre – Dorfman e Duke of York’s Theatre
Monica Dolan, por All About Eve, no Noël Coward Theatre
Cecilia Noble, por Nine Night, no National Theatre – Dorfman e Trafalgar Studios 1
Vanessa Redgrave, por The Inheritance, no Young Vic e Noël Coward Theatre
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
Keir Charles, por Quiz, no Noël Coward Theatre
Adam Gillen, por Killer Joe, no Trafalgar Studios 1
Adrian Lukis, por The Price, no Wyndham’s Theatre
Malcolm Sinclair, por Pressure, no Ambassadors Theatre
Chris Walley, por The Lieutenant Of Inishmore, no Noël Coward Theatre
MELHOR ATRIZ
Gillian Anderson, por All About Eve, no Noël Coward Theatre
Eileen Atkins, por The Height Of The Storm, no Wyndham’s Theatre
Patsy Ferran, por Summer And Smoke, no Almeida Theatre e Duke of York’s Theatre
Sophie Okonedo, por Antony And Cleopatra, no National Theatre – Olivier
Katherine Parkinson, por Home, I’m Darling, no National Theatre – Dorfman e Duke of York’s Theatre
MELHOR ATOR
Adam Godley, Ben Miles e Simon Russell Beale, por The Lehman Trilogy, no National Theatre – Lyttelton
Arinzé Kene, por Misty, no Trafalgar Studios 1
Ian McKellen, por King Lear, no Duke of York’s Theatre
Kyle Soller, por The Inheritance, no Young Vic e Noël Coward Theatre
David Suchet, por The Price, no Wyndham’s Theatre
SIR PETER HALL AWARD PARA MELHOR DIRETOR
Christopher Ashley, por Come From Away, no Phoenix Theatre
Stephen Daldry, por The Inheritance, no Young Vic e Noël Coward Theatre
Marianne Elliott, por Company, no Gielgud Theatre
Rebecca Frecknall, por Summer And Smoke, no Almeida Theatre e Duke of York’s Theatre
Sam Mendes, por The Lehman Trilogy, no National Theatre – Lyttelton
MELHOR PEÇA
The Inheritance, no Young Vic e Noël Coward Theatre
The Lehman Trilogy, no National Theatre – Lyttelton
Misty, no Trafalgar Studios 1
Sweat, no Donmar Warehouse
MUSICAIS
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MUSICAL
Jonathan Bailey, por Company, no Gielgud Theatre
Clive Carter, por Come From Away, no Phoenix Theatre
Richard Fleeshman, por Company, no Gielgud Theatre
Robert Hands, por Come From Away, no Phoenix Theatre
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MUSICAL
Patti LuPone, por Company, no Gielgud Theatre
Ruthie Ann Miles, por The King And I, no The London Palladium
“The Queens” Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O’Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed e Jarneia Richard-Noel – por Six, no Arts Theatre
Rachel Tucker, por Come From Away, no Phoenix Theatre
MELHOR COREOGRAFIA
Kelly Devine, por Come From Away, no Phoenix Theatre
Christopher Gattelli, baseado na coreografia original de Jerome Robbins por The King And I, no The London Palladium
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, por Six, no Arts Theatre
Liam Steel, por Company, no Gielgud Theatre
MELHOR ATOR EM MUSICAL
Marc Antolin, por Little Shop Of Horrors, no Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, por Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, no Aldwych Theatre
Zubin Varla, por Fun Home, no Young Vic
Ken Watanabe, por The King And I, no The London Palladium
MELHOR ATRIZ EM MUSICAL
Sharon D. Clarke por Caroline, Or Change, no Playhouse Theatre
Rosalie Craig por Company, no Gielgud Theatre
Kelli O’Hara por The King And I, no The London Palladium
Adrienne Warren por Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre