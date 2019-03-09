Musicais batem peças nas indicações ao Olivier Awards 2019

As produções musicais londrinas bateram as peças teatrais nas indicações a um dos maiores importantes prêmios do teatro britânico, o Laurence Olivier Awards, edição 2019. A festa da premiação já tem possíveis favoritos às principais estatuetas, os musicais Company e Come From Away, ambas com nove indicações.

Ícones do teatro e cinema britânicos estão nas lista de indicados — Vanessa Redgrave, Eileen Atkins, Ian McKellen, Stephen Daldry e Sam Mendes — e devem esquentar a festa de premiação, que será realizada domingo, 7 de abril, no Royal Albert Hall.

Logo na cola dos dois musicais vem, com oito indicações, The Inheritance, dirigida por Stephen Daldry, hoje um dos maiores fenômenos não somente no teatro mas também no cinema, quando fez sucesso com Billy Elliot, As Horas e O Leitor, e é diretor e produtor executivo da série da BBC The Crown. A peça mostra como um grupo de jovens nova-iorquinos vive e ama no auge da AIDS. Veja, a seguir, a lista completa das indicações.

PEÇAS

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Susan Brown, por Home, I’m Darling, no National Theatre – Dorfman e Duke of York’s Theatre

Monica Dolan, por All About Eve, no Noël Coward Theatre

Cecilia Noble, por Nine Night, no National Theatre – Dorfman e Trafalgar Studios 1

Vanessa Redgrave, por The Inheritance, no Young Vic e Noël Coward Theatre

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Keir Charles, por Quiz, no Noël Coward Theatre

Adam Gillen, por Killer Joe, no Trafalgar Studios 1

Adrian Lukis, por The Price, no Wyndham’s Theatre

Malcolm Sinclair, por Pressure, no Ambassadors Theatre

Chris Walley, por The Lieutenant Of Inishmore, no Noël Coward Theatre

MELHOR ATRIZ

Gillian Anderson, por All About Eve, no Noël Coward Theatre

Eileen Atkins, por The Height Of The Storm, no Wyndham’s Theatre

Patsy Ferran, por Summer And Smoke, no Almeida Theatre e Duke of York’s Theatre

Sophie Okonedo, por Antony And Cleopatra, no National Theatre – Olivier

Katherine Parkinson, por Home, I’m Darling, no National Theatre – Dorfman e Duke of York’s Theatre

MELHOR ATOR

Adam Godley, Ben Miles e Simon Russell Beale, por The Lehman Trilogy, no National Theatre – Lyttelton

Arinzé Kene, por Misty, no Trafalgar Studios 1

Ian McKellen, por King Lear, no Duke of York’s Theatre

Kyle Soller, por The Inheritance, no Young Vic e Noël Coward Theatre

David Suchet, por The Price, no Wyndham’s Theatre

SIR PETER HALL AWARD PARA MELHOR DIRETOR

Christopher Ashley, por Come From Away, no Phoenix Theatre

Stephen Daldry, por The Inheritance, no Young Vic e Noël Coward Theatre

Marianne Elliott, por Company, no Gielgud Theatre

Rebecca Frecknall, por Summer And Smoke, no Almeida Theatre e Duke of York’s Theatre

Sam Mendes, por The Lehman Trilogy, no National Theatre – Lyttelton

MELHOR PEÇA

The Inheritance, no Young Vic e Noël Coward Theatre

The Lehman Trilogy, no National Theatre – Lyttelton

Misty, no Trafalgar Studios 1

Sweat, no Donmar Warehouse

MUSICAIS

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MUSICAL

Jonathan Bailey, por Company, no Gielgud Theatre

Clive Carter, por Come From Away, no Phoenix Theatre

Richard Fleeshman, por Company, no Gielgud Theatre

Robert Hands, por Come From Away, no Phoenix Theatre

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MUSICAL

Patti LuPone, por Company, no Gielgud Theatre

Ruthie Ann Miles, por The King And I, no The London Palladium

“The Queens” Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O’Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed e Jarneia Richard-Noel – por Six, no Arts Theatre

Rachel Tucker, por Come From Away, no Phoenix Theatre

MELHOR COREOGRAFIA

Kelly Devine, por Come From Away, no Phoenix Theatre

Christopher Gattelli, baseado na coreografia original de Jerome Robbins por The King And I, no The London Palladium

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, por Six, no Arts Theatre

Liam Steel, por Company, no Gielgud Theatre

MELHOR ATOR EM MUSICAL

Marc Antolin, por Little Shop Of Horrors, no Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, por Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, no Aldwych Theatre

Zubin Varla, por Fun Home, no Young Vic

Ken Watanabe, por The King And I, no The London Palladium

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MUSICAL

Sharon D. Clarke por Caroline, Or Change, no Playhouse Theatre

Rosalie Craig por Company, no Gielgud Theatre

Kelli O’Hara por The King And I, no The London Palladium

Adrienne Warren por Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre