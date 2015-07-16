'Game of Thrones' lidera o número de indicações no Emmy

Os indicados em 11 categorias do Emmy Awards 2015 foram revelados na manhã desta quinta-feira, 16, em um evento transmitido ao vivo pela internet. A cerimônia foi apresentada por Uzo Aduba (Orange is the new Black) e Cat Deeley (So you think you Can Dance).

Concorrendo em 24 categorias, a série Game of Thrones lidera a premiação. American Horror Story: Freak Show tem 19 indicações. Das séries de comédia, Veep lidera com nove indicações.

A 67ª edição do prêmio, voltado para as produções da televisão norte-americana, será realizada em 20 de setembro no Microsoft Theater (antigo Nokia Theatre), em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Andy Samberg será o apresentador da premiação. Pela primeira vez desde 2009, Jim Parsons, o Sheldon Cooper de Big Bang Theory, não foi indicado.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

Veja abaixo os principais indicados ao Emmy 2015:

Melhor série de comédia

Louie

Modern Family

Parks and recreation

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Melhor série dramática

Better Call Saul

Downton Abbey

Game of thrones

Homeland

House of cards

Mad men

Orange is the new black

Melhor ator em série dramática

Kyle Chandler (Bloodline)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Jeff Daniels (The newsroom)

Jon Hamm (Mad men)

Kevin Spacey (House of cards)

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Claire Danes (Homeland)

Robin Wright (House of cards)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Taraji P. Henson (Empire)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Christine Baranski (The Good Wife)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)

Jim Carter (Downton Abbey)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Alan Cumming (The Good Wife)

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Louis C.K. (Louie)

Don Cheadle (House of Lies)

Will Forte (Last Man on Earth)

Matt LeBlanc (Episodes)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Edie Falco Nurse Jackie

Lisa Kudrow The Comeback

Julia Louis Dreyfus Veep

Amy Poehler Parks and Recreation

Amy Schumer Inside Amy Schumer

Lily Tomlin Grace and Frankie

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Niecy Nash (Getting On)

Julie Bowen (Modern Family)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)

Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent)

Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Adam Driver (Girls)

Ty Burrell (Modern family)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

Gaby Hoffmann Girls

Pamela Adlon Louie

Elizabeth Banks Modern Family

Joan Cusack Shameless

Christine Baranski The Big Bang Theory

Tina Fey Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Melhor reality show de competição

The amazing race

Dancing with the stars

So you think you can dance

Project runway

Top chef

The voice