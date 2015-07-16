'Game of Thrones' lidera o número de indicações no Emmy

O Estado de S. Paulo
16 Julho 2015 | 13h17
Os indicados em 11 categorias do Emmy Awards 2015 foram revelados na manhã desta quinta-feira, 16, em um evento transmitido ao vivo pela internet. A cerimônia foi apresentada por Uzo Aduba (Orange is the new Black) e Cat Deeley (So you think you Can Dance).
Concorrendo em 24 categorias, a série Game of Thrones lidera a premiação. American Horror Story: Freak Show tem 19 indicações. Das séries de comédia, Veep lidera com nove indicações.
A 67ª edição do prêmio, voltado para as produções da televisão norte-americana, será realizada em 20 de setembro no Microsoft Theater (antigo Nokia Theatre), em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Andy Samberg será o apresentador da premiação. Pela primeira vez desde 2009, Jim Parsons, o Sheldon Cooper de Big Bang Theory, não foi indicado.
Veja abaixo os principais indicados ao Emmy 2015:
Melhor série de comédia
Louie
Modern Family
Parks and recreation
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Melhor série dramática
Better Call Saul
Downton Abbey
Game of thrones
Homeland
House of cards
Mad men
Orange is the new black
Melhor ator em série dramática
Kyle Chandler (Bloodline)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Jeff Daniels (The newsroom)
Jon Hamm (Mad men)
Kevin Spacey (House of cards)
Melhor atriz em série dramática
Claire Danes (Homeland)
Robin Wright (House of cards)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Taraji P. Henson (Empire)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Christine Baranski (The Good Wife)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)
Jim Carter (Downton Abbey)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Alan Cumming (The Good Wife)
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Louis C.K. (Louie)
Don Cheadle (House of Lies)
Will Forte (Last Man on Earth)
Matt LeBlanc (Episodes)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Edie Falco Nurse Jackie
Lisa Kudrow The Comeback
Julia Louis Dreyfus Veep
Amy Poehler Parks and Recreation
Amy Schumer Inside Amy Schumer
Lily Tomlin Grace and Frankie
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Niecy Nash (Getting On)
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)
Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Adam Driver (Girls)
Ty Burrell (Modern family)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia
Gaby Hoffmann Girls
Pamela Adlon Louie
Elizabeth Banks Modern Family
Joan Cusack Shameless
Christine Baranski The Big Bang Theory
Tina Fey Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Melhor reality show de competição
The amazing race
Dancing with the stars
So you think you can dance
Project runway
Top chef
The voice
