Emmy: sai a lista dos finalistas

Na última quinta-feira foi divulgada a lista com os finalistas ao Emmy. 30 Rock teve 18 indicações e Mad Men, 16. Pushing Daisies conseguiu 12 indicações. Lost e The Office são finalistas em 8 categorias, seguidas por Damages, Boston Legal, Two and a Half Men (com 7 indicações), Battlestar Galactica, Ugly Betty (6), Grey?s Anatomy, Entourage e Dexter (5). Confira as principais categorias: Melhor drama: Boston Legal, Damages, Dexter, House, Lost e Mad Men. Melhor comédia: 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage, The Office e Two and a Half Men. Melhor ator em drama: James Spader (Boston Legal), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Hugh Laurie (House), Gabriel Byrne (Em Terapia) e Jon Hamm (Mad Men). Melhor ator em comédia: Alec Baldwin (30 Rock), Tony Shalhoub (Monk), Lee Pace (Pushing Daisies), Steve Carell (The Office) e Charlie Sheen (Two and a Half Men). Melhor atriz em drama: Sally Field (Brothers and Sisters), Glenn Close (Damages), Mariska Hargitay (Law&Order: SVU), Holly Hunter (Saving Grace) e Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer). Melhor atriz em comédia: Tina Fey (30 Rock), Christina Applegate (Samantha Who?), Julia Louis Dreyfus (Old Christine), America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) e Mary Louise Parker (Weeds).