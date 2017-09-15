Confira os indicados para o Emmy 2017 nas principais categorias

AFP
15 Setembro 2017 | 11h28
A cerimônia, marcada para domingo, 17, será realizada no teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles e terá como apresentador o comediante Stephen Colbert, o que garante piadas de tom político na primeira festa do Emmy desde a posse do presidente Donald Trump.
O longevo programa de humor da NBC Saturday Night Live (SNL) recebeu 22 indicações - mesmo número de Westworld -, após uma temporada marcada pela paródia de Trump feita pelo ator Alec Baldwin.
A premiação é dividida em dois fins de semana. As categorias técnicas/criativas já foram anunciadas: SNL venceu em cinco categorias, incluindo a de ator e atriz convidados para uma série de comédia para Dave Chapelle e Melissa McCarthy.
Sem Game of Thrones e com várias produções aclamadas na disputa, o vencedor na categoria série dramática é muito difícil de prever.
A série da HBO bateu o recorde com 12 prêmios no ano passado, mas não está entre as indicadas na 69ª edição do Emmy porque a sétima temporada começou após o prazo de consideração.
A seguir a lista de indicados nas principais categorias da 69ª edição do Emmy, que acontece no próximo domingo em Los Angeles.
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
MELHOR ATOR DE DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown - This is Us
Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us
MELHOR ATRIZ DE DRAMA
Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russel - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Robin Wright - House of Cards
MELHOR ATOR DE COMÉDIA
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
Donald Glover - Atlanta
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
MELHOR ATRIZ DE COMÉDIA
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney - Mom
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE DE DRAMA
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us
Michael Kelly - House of Cards
John Lithgow - The Crown
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE DE DRAMA
Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz - This is Us
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE DE COMÉDIA
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
Tony Hale - Veep
Matt Walsh - Veep
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE DE COMÉDIA
Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky - Veep
Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Judith Light - Transparent
Kate McKinner - Saturday Night Live
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud - A Disputa: Bette e Joan
Genius
The Night Of
MELHOR FILME PARA TELEVISÃO
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard Of Lies
MELHOR ATOR DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro - The Wizard Of Lies
Ewan McGregor - Fargo
Geoffrey Rush - Genius
John Turturro - The Night Of
MELHOR ATRIZ DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME
Carrie Coon - Fargo
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange - Feud - A Disputa: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon - Feud - A Disputa: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
CINCO PROGRAMAS COM MAIS INDICAÇÕES:
Saturday Night Live - 22
Westworld - 22
Feud - A Disputa: Bette e Joan - 18
Stranger Things - 18
Veep - 17
CINCO EMISSORAS/PLATAFORMAS COM MAIS INDICAÇÕES:
HBO: 110
Netflix: 91
NBC: 60
FX Networks: 54
ABC: 34
