Confira os indicados para o Emmy 2017 nas principais categorias

A cerimônia, marcada para domingo, 17, será realizada no teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles e terá como apresentador o comediante Stephen Colbert, o que garante piadas de tom político na primeira festa do Emmy desde a posse do presidente Donald Trump.

O longevo programa de humor da NBC Saturday Night Live (SNL) recebeu 22 indicações - mesmo número de Westworld -, após uma temporada marcada pela paródia de Trump feita pelo ator Alec Baldwin.

A premiação é dividida em dois fins de semana. As categorias técnicas/criativas já foram anunciadas: SNL venceu em cinco categorias, incluindo a de ator e atriz convidados para uma série de comédia para Dave Chapelle e Melissa McCarthy.

Sem Game of Thrones e com várias produções aclamadas na disputa, o vencedor na categoria série dramática é muito difícil de prever.

A série da HBO bateu o recorde com 12 prêmios no ano passado, mas não está entre as indicadas na 69ª edição do Emmy porque a sétima temporada começou após o prazo de consideração.

A seguir a lista de indicados nas principais categorias da 69ª edição do Emmy, que acontece no próximo domingo em Los Angeles.

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This is Us

Westworld

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

MELHOR ATOR DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown - This is Us

Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us

MELHOR ATRIZ DE DRAMA

Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russel - The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Robin Wright - House of Cards

MELHOR ATOR DE COMÉDIA

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Zach Galifianakis - Baskets

Donald Glover - Atlanta

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

MELHOR ATRIZ DE COMÉDIA

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney - Mom

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE DE DRAMA

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us

Michael Kelly - House of Cards

John Lithgow - The Crown

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE DE DRAMA

Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz - This is Us

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE DE COMÉDIA

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Tony Hale - Veep

Matt Walsh - Veep

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE DE COMÉDIA

Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Kathryn Hahn - Transparent

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Judith Light - Transparent

Kate McKinner - Saturday Night Live

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud - A Disputa: Bette e Joan

Genius

The Night Of

MELHOR FILME PARA TELEVISÃO

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

MELHOR ATOR DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro - The Wizard Of Lies

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

John Turturro - The Night Of

MELHOR ATRIZ DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME

Carrie Coon - Fargo

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange - Feud - A Disputa: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon - Feud - A Disputa: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

CINCO PROGRAMAS COM MAIS INDICAÇÕES:

Saturday Night Live - 22

Westworld - 22

Feud - A Disputa: Bette e Joan - 18

Stranger Things - 18

Veep - 17

CINCO EMISSORAS/PLATAFORMAS COM MAIS INDICAÇÕES:

HBO: 110

Netflix: 91

NBC: 60

FX Networks: 54

ABC: 34