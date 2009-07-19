30 Rock e Mad Men lideram

A lista dos indicados ao Emmy, divulgada na quinta-feira passada, não traz muita novidade em relação aos últimos anos. Como era esperado, 30 Rock lidera a lista, com 22 indicações, recorde para uma série cômica. O drama Mad Men arrematou 16 indicações. The Office, Damages, Weeds e 24 Horas também se destacam. Confira parte da lista:

Melhor comédia

Entourage (HBO)

Family Guy (Fox)

Flight of the Conchords (HBO)

How I Met Your Mother (CBS)

The Office (NBC)

Weeds (Showtime)

Melhor drama

Big Love (HBO)

Breaking Bad (AMC)

Damages (FX)

Dexter (Showtime)

House (Fox)

Lost (ABC)

Mad Men (AMC)

Melhor ator cômico

The Big Band Theory - Jim Parsons (Sheldon)

Flight of the Conchords - Jemaine Clement (Jemaine)

Monk - Tony Shalhoub (Monk)

The Office - Steve Carell (Michael Scott)

30 Rock - Alec Baldwin (Jack)

Two and a Half Men - Charlie Sheen (Charlie)

Melhor ator dramático

Breaking Bad- Bryan Cranston (Walter White)

Dexter - Michael C. Hall (Dexter Morgan)

House - Hugh Laurie (House)

Em Terapia - Gabriel Byrne (Paul)

Mad Men - Jon Hamm (Don)

The Mentalist - Simon Baker (Patrick Jane)

Melhor atriz cômica

The New adventures of Old Christine - Julia Louis Dreyfus (Christine)

Samantha Who? - Christina Applegate (Samantha Newly)

The Sarah Silverman Program - Sarah Silverman

United States of Tara - Toni Collette (Tara)

30 Rock - Tina Fey (Liz)

Weeds - Mary Louise Parker (Nancy)

Melhor atriz dramática

Brothers & Sisters - Sally Field (Nora Walker)

The Closer - Kyra Sedwick (Brenda)

Damages - Glenn Close (Patty)

Law & Order: SVU - Mariska Hargitay (Olivia)

Mad Men - Elisabeth Moss (Peggy)

Saving Grace - Holly Hunter (Grace)