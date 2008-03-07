SAIBA MAIS-Veja as canções que Bob Dylan tocou nos shows em SP Confira os nomes das canções que Bob Dylan tocou em seus dois shows em São Paulo, na quarta e quinta-feira. QUINTA-FEIRA, 6 DE MARÇO 1) "Rainy Day Women #12 and #35" 2) "Lay Lady Lay" 3) "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight" 4) "Love Sick" 5) "Rollin and Tumblin" 6) "Spirit on the Water" 7) "Hard Rain's Gonna Fall" 8) "Honest with Me" 9) "Workingman's Blues" 10) "Highway 61 Revisited" 11) "When the Deal Goes Down" 12) "Tangled Up in Blue" 13) "Ain't Talking" 14) "Summer Days" 15) "Like a Rolling Stone" BIS 16) "Thunder on the Mountain" 17) "Blowin' in the Wind" QUARTA-FEIRA, 5 DE MARÇO 1) "Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat" 2) "It Ain't Me Babe" 3) "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight" 4) "Masters of War" 5) "Levee's Gonna Break" 6) "Spirit on the Water" 7) "Things Have Changed" 8) "When the Deal Goes Down" 9) "High Water" 10) "Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again" 11) "Workingman's Blues" 12) "Highway 61 Revisited" 13) "Nettie Moore" 14) "Summer Days" 15) "Like a Rolling Stone" BIS 16) "Thunder on the Mountain" 17) "All Along the Watchtower"