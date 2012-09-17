Rihanna lidera indicações para o MTV Europe Music Awards

O canal musical disse que Rihanna está na seleção final para os prêmios de melhor canção ("We Found Love"), melhor artista feminino, melhor artista pop e melhor vídeo ("We Found Love"), melhores fãs e na nova categoria, melhor look.

Ela está competindo com Swift nas categorias de melhor artista feminino, melhor canção pop e melhor look, enquanto a cantora country também foi indicada para melhor apresentação ao vivo e melhor artista no palco.

A Lady Gaga dominou a premiação do ano passado realizada em Belfast, na Irlanda do Norte, levando quatro prêmios e apresentando "Marry the Night". Este ano ela foi indicada para três troféus -- melhor apresentação ao vivo, melhor vídeo (Marry the Night) e melhores fãs.

Os prêmios, muitos dos quais são votados pelos fãs da MTV na Internet, são um dos maiores eventos pop fora dos EUA, e, apesar de estar sediado na Europa, são geralmente dominados por artistas norte-americanos.

Este ano o evento será realizado no Festhalle, em Frankfurt, no dia 11 de novembro.

As principais indicações são:

MELHOR CANÇÃO: Carly Rae Jepsen/Call Me Maybe; Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris/We Found Love; Gotye/Somebody That I Used To Know; Pitbull feat. Chris Brown/International Love; fun. feat. Janelle Monáe/We Are Young

MELHOR ARTISTA NOVO: Rita Ora; fun.; One Direction; Lana Del Rey; Carly Rae Jepsen

MELHOR ARTISTA FEMININO: Rihanna; Katy Perry; P!nk; Taylor Swift; Nicki Minaj

MELHOR ARTISTA MASCULINO: Justin Bieber; Kanye West; Flo Rida; Pitbull; Jay-Z

MELHOR ARTISTA POP: Justin Bieber; No Doubt; Katy Perry; Taylor Swift; Rihanna

MELHOR VIDEO: M.I.A./Bad Girls; Lady Gaga/Marry The Night; Katy Perry/Wide Awake; Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris/We Found Love; PSY/Gangnam Style.

(Reportagem de Mike Collett-White)