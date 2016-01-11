Paul McCartney sobre David Bowie: 'sua estrela vai brilhar no céu para sempre'

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

Paul McCartney lamentou a morte de David Bowie dizendo que era "uma notícia muito triste para se acordar nesta manhã chuvosa" e que "David era uma estrela e que brilhará no céu para sempre". Bowie morreu neste domingo, 10, após 18 meses de uma batalha contra o câncer.

O ex-Beatle lembrou da amizade entre os dois e da importância do artista. "Sua música teve um papel muito forte na história musical britânica e tenho orgulho de pensar na enorme influência que ele teve sobre as pessoas em todo o mundo. Envio as minhas mais profundas condolências à sua família e vou sempre me lembrar dos grandes risos que tivemos ao longo dos anos."

Apesar de os dois nunca terem trabalho juntos, Bowie compôs Fame com o ex-companheiro de banda de McCartney, John Lennon.

Em 1985, no Live Aid, no estádio de Wembley, em Londres, Bowie subiu ao palco quando McCartney tocou Let It Be - e enfrentou sérios problemas com os microfones.