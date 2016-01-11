Cultura
Reprodução
Reprodução

Paul McCartney sobre David Bowie: 'sua estrela vai brilhar no céu para sempre'

Ex-Beatle postou mensagem em homenagem nas redes sociais

O Estado de S. Paulo

11 Janeiro 2016 | 15h30

Paul McCartney lamentou a morte de David Bowie dizendo que era "uma notícia muito triste para se acordar nesta manhã chuvosa" e que "David era uma estrela e que brilhará no céu para sempre". Bowie morreu neste domingo, 10, após 18 meses de uma batalha contra o câncer.

O ex-Beatle lembrou da amizade entre os dois e da importância do artista. "Sua música teve um papel muito forte na história musical britânica e tenho orgulho de pensar na enorme influência que ele teve sobre as pessoas em todo o mundo. Envio as minhas mais profundas condolências à sua família e vou sempre me lembrar dos grandes risos que tivemos ao longo dos anos."

Apesar de os dois nunca terem trabalho juntos, Bowie compôs Fame com o ex-companheiro de banda de McCartney, John Lennon.

 

 

Em 1985, no Live Aid, no estádio de Wembley, em Londres, Bowie subiu ao palco quando McCartney tocou Let It Be - e enfrentou sérios problemas com os microfones.

Notícias relacionadas
Mais conteúdo sobre:
Paul Mccartney David Bowie Música

Encontrou algum erro? Entre em contato

Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade

O Estadão deixou de dar suporte ao Internet Explorer 9 ou anterior. Clique aqui e saiba mais.