Paul McCartney sobre David Bowie: 'sua estrela vai brilhar no céu para sempre'

11 Janeiro 2016 | 15h30
O ex-Beatle lembrou da amizade entre os dois e da importância do artista. "Sua música teve um papel muito forte na história musical britânica e tenho orgulho de pensar na enorme influência que ele teve sobre as pessoas em todo o mundo. Envio as minhas mais profundas condolências à sua família e vou sempre me lembrar dos grandes risos que tivemos ao longo dos anos."
Apesar de os dois nunca terem trabalho juntos, Bowie compôs Fame com o ex-companheiro de banda de McCartney, John Lennon.
"Very sad news to wake up to on this raining morning. David was a great star and I treasure the moments we had together. His music played a very strong part in British musical history and I’m proud to think of the huge influence he has had on people all around the world. I send my deepest sympathies to his family and will always remember the great laughs we had through the years. His star will shine in the sky forever." - Paul Photo of Paul and David Bowie by @LindaMcCartney 1985 #PaulMcCartney #DavidBowie
Em 1985, no Live Aid, no estádio de Wembley, em Londres, Bowie subiu ao palco quando McCartney tocou Let It Be - e enfrentou sérios problemas com os microfones.
