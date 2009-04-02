Ouça músicas que estão no iPod que Obama deu à rainha

O iPod que o presidente americano Barack Obama deu de presente na quarta-feira, 1, à rainha Elizabeth II contém 40 músicas, a grande maioria de musicais da Broadway. Em troca, a família Obama recebeu a costumeira foto da rainha e seu marido em uma moldura de prata. Ouça algumas canções:

Trecho da trilha de "West Side Story": Maria

Trecho da trilha de "Os Bons Tempos de Hollywood": Cabaret, Liza Minelli

Trecho da trilha de "South Pacific": Some Enchandet Evening

Trecho da trilha de "My Fair Lady": I Could Have Danced All Night

O iPod para a rainha já vem com a gravação da visita dela aos EUA em 2007, talvez antecipando-se às dificuldades reais para acessar o iTunes para fazer um download. Havia expectativa sobre qual seria o presente oferecido pelo presidente norte-americano à rainha.

Confira o playlist completo:

"Oklahoma!"

- "If I Loved You", Jan Clayton, "Carousel"

- "You'll Never Walk Alone", Jan Clayton, "Carousel"

- "There's No Business Like Show Business", Ethel Merman, "Annie Get Your Gun"

- "Once in Love with Amy (Where's Charley?)", Ray Bolger

- "Some Enchanted Evening", "South Pacific"

- "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend", Carol Channing, "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes"

- "Getting to Know You", Gertrude Lawrence, "The King and I"

- "Shall We Dance?" Gertrude Lawrence, "The King and I"

- "I Could Have Danced All Night", Julie Andrews, "My Fair Lady"

- "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face", Rex Harrison, "My Fair Lady"

- "The Party's Over (Bells Are Ringing)", Judy Holliday

- "Maria", "West Side Story"

- "Tonight", "West Side Story"

- "Seventy Six Trombones", "The Music Man"

- "Everything's Coming up Roses", Ethel Merman, "Gypsy"

- "The Sound of Music"

- "Try to Remember", Jerry Orbach, "The Fantasticks"

- "Camelot", Richard Burton

- "If Ever I Would Leave You", Robert Goulet, "Camelot"

- "Hello, Dolly!" Carol Channing

- "If I Were a Rich Man", Zero Mostel, "Fiddler on the Roof"

- "People", Barbra Streisand, "Funny Girl"

- "On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)", John Cullum

- "The Impossible Dream", Richard Kiley, "Man of La Mancha"

- "Mame", Charles Braswell

- "Cabaret", Liza Minnelli

- "Aquarius, Ronald Dyson, "Hair'

- "Send in the Clowns", Judy Collins, "A Little Night Music"

- "All That Jazz", Chita Rivera, "Chicago"

- "One", "A Chorus Line"

- "Tomorrow", Andrea McArdle, "Annie"

- "Don't Cry for Me Argentina", Patti LuPone, "Evita"

- "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going", Jennifer Holliday, "Dreamgirls"

- "Memory", Elaine Paige, "Cats"

- "The Best of Times", George Hearn, "La Cage Aux Folles"

- "I Dreamed a Dream", Aretha Franklin, "Les Misrables"

- "The Music of the Night", Michael Crawford, "The Phantom of the Opera"

- "As If We Never Said Goodbye", Elaine Paige, "Sunset Blvd."

- "Seasons of Love", "Rent"