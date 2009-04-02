Ouça músicas que estão no iPod que Obama deu à rainha

da Redação, estadao.com.br
02 Abril 2009 | 21h11
O iPod que o presidente americano Barack Obama deu de presente na quarta-feira, 1, à rainha Elizabeth II contém 40 músicas, a grande maioria de musicais da Broadway. Em troca, a família Obama recebeu a costumeira foto da rainha e seu marido em uma moldura de prata. Ouça algumas canções:
Trecho da trilha de "West Side Story": Maria
Trecho da trilha de "Os Bons Tempos de Hollywood": Cabaret, Liza Minelli
Trecho da trilha de "South Pacific": Some Enchandet Evening
Trecho da trilha de "My Fair Lady": I Could Have Danced All Night
O iPod para a rainha já vem com a gravação da visita dela aos EUA em 2007, talvez antecipando-se às dificuldades reais para acessar o iTunes para fazer um download. Havia expectativa sobre qual seria o presente oferecido pelo presidente norte-americano à rainha.
Confira o playlist completo:
"Oklahoma!"
- "If I Loved You", Jan Clayton, "Carousel"
- "You'll Never Walk Alone", Jan Clayton, "Carousel"
- "There's No Business Like Show Business", Ethel Merman, "Annie Get Your Gun"
- "Once in Love with Amy (Where's Charley?)", Ray Bolger
- "Some Enchanted Evening", "South Pacific"
- "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend", Carol Channing, "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes"
- "Getting to Know You", Gertrude Lawrence, "The King and I"
- "Shall We Dance?" Gertrude Lawrence, "The King and I"
- "I Could Have Danced All Night", Julie Andrews, "My Fair Lady"
- "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face", Rex Harrison, "My Fair Lady"
- "The Party's Over (Bells Are Ringing)", Judy Holliday
- "Maria", "West Side Story"
- "Tonight", "West Side Story"
- "Seventy Six Trombones", "The Music Man"
- "Everything's Coming up Roses", Ethel Merman, "Gypsy"
- "The Sound of Music"
- "Try to Remember", Jerry Orbach, "The Fantasticks"
- "Camelot", Richard Burton
- "If Ever I Would Leave You", Robert Goulet, "Camelot"
- "Hello, Dolly!" Carol Channing
- "If I Were a Rich Man", Zero Mostel, "Fiddler on the Roof"
- "People", Barbra Streisand, "Funny Girl"
- "On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)", John Cullum
- "The Impossible Dream", Richard Kiley, "Man of La Mancha"
- "Mame", Charles Braswell
- "Cabaret", Liza Minnelli
- "Aquarius, Ronald Dyson, "Hair'
- "Send in the Clowns", Judy Collins, "A Little Night Music"
- "All That Jazz", Chita Rivera, "Chicago"
- "One", "A Chorus Line"
- "Tomorrow", Andrea McArdle, "Annie"
- "Don't Cry for Me Argentina", Patti LuPone, "Evita"
- "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going", Jennifer Holliday, "Dreamgirls"
- "Memory", Elaine Paige, "Cats"
- "The Best of Times", George Hearn, "La Cage Aux Folles"
- "I Dreamed a Dream", Aretha Franklin, "Les Misrables"
- "The Music of the Night", Michael Crawford, "The Phantom of the Opera"
- "As If We Never Said Goodbye", Elaine Paige, "Sunset Blvd."
- "Seasons of Love", "Rent"
