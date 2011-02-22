O cantor inglês Morrissey lançará duas músicas inéditas no dia 18 de abril no Reino Unido. Safe, Warm Lancashire Home e Treat Me Like A Human Being foram gravadas em 1988 e ficaram de fora do álbum Viva Hate. As canções estarão no relançamento do single Glamorous Glue, original de 1992.

No mesmo mês também chega às lojas a coletânea The Very Best of Morrissey, que trará os maiores sucessos da carreira solo do vocalista, entre eles Everyday Is Like Sunday e Suedehead.

O pacote especial trará o CD e um DVD contendo alguns dos videoclipes lançados pelo ex-vocalista do The-Smiths. The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get e Glamorous Glue estão na lista.

Veja baixo o repertório do CD e DVD:

CD

The Last Of The Famous International Playboys

You're Gonna Need Someone On Your Side

The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get

Glamorous Glue

Girl Least Likely To

Suedehead

Tomorrow (US remix radio edit)

Boxers

My Love Life (US mix)

Break Up The Family

'I've Changed My Plea To Guilty

Such A Little Thing Makes Such A Big Difference

Ouija Board, Ouija Board

Interesting Drug

November Spawned A Monster

Everyday Is Like Sunday

Interlude (Morrissey solo version)

Moonriver (extended version)

DVD

The Last Of The Famous International Playboys

The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get

Glamorous Glue

Suedehead

Tomorrow

Boxers

My Love Life

I've Changed My Plea To Guilty (Jonathan Ross Show)

Interesting Drug

November Spawned A Monster

Everyday Is Like Sunday