22 Fevereiro 2011 | 18h54
O cantor inglês Morrissey lançará duas músicas inéditas no dia 18 de abril no Reino Unido. Safe, Warm Lancashire Home e Treat Me Like A Human Being foram gravadas em 1988 e ficaram de fora do álbum Viva Hate. As canções estarão no relançamento do single Glamorous Glue, original de 1992.
No mesmo mês também chega às lojas a coletânea The Very Best of Morrissey, que trará os maiores sucessos da carreira solo do vocalista, entre eles Everyday Is Like Sunday e Suedehead.
O pacote especial trará o CD e um DVD contendo alguns dos videoclipes lançados pelo ex-vocalista do The-Smiths. The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get e Glamorous Glue estão na lista.
Veja baixo o repertório do CD e DVD:
CD
The Last Of The Famous International Playboys
You're Gonna Need Someone On Your Side
The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get
Glamorous Glue
Girl Least Likely To
Suedehead
Tomorrow (US remix radio edit)
Boxers
My Love Life (US mix)
Break Up The Family
'I've Changed My Plea To Guilty
Such A Little Thing Makes Such A Big Difference
Ouija Board, Ouija Board
Interesting Drug
November Spawned A Monster
Everyday Is Like Sunday
Interlude (Morrissey solo version)
Moonriver (extended version)
DVD
The Last Of The Famous International Playboys
The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get
Glamorous Glue
Suedehead
Tomorrow
Boxers
My Love Life
I've Changed My Plea To Guilty (Jonathan Ross Show)
Interesting Drug
November Spawned A Monster
Everyday Is Like Sunday
Sunny
