Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry e The Weeknd lideram indicações ao VMA 2017

A MTV anunciou nesta terça-feira, 25, os indicados para a sua tradicional premiação Video Music Awards, que em 2017 tem o rapper Kendrick Lamar, a cantora Katy Perry e o cantor The Weeknd como líderes de indicações.

Lamar é o favorito com oito indicações, incluindo de melhor artista e de vídeo do ano para Humble. Com cinco indicações, The Weeknd também concorre nas principais categorias. Também com cinco, mas em categorias menos privilegiadas, Katy Perry tem indicações a melhor vídeo pop e colaboração para Chained To The Rythm.

Assim como fez recentemente na sua premiação para o cinema e para a TV, a MTV aboliu as categorias de gênero, como de "melhor cantor" ou "melhor cantora". Agora, todos concorrem na mesma categoria de artista do ano. Os indicados nela são, além de Lamar e The Weeknd, as cantoras Lorde e Ariana Grande e ainda os cantores Bruno Mars e Ed Sheeran.

A vídeo do ano, além de Humble (de Lamar) e Reminder (de Weeknd), concorrem 24K Magic, de Bruno Mars, Scars To Your Beautiful, de Alessia Cara, e Wild Thoughts, do DJ Khaled com Rihanna e Bryson Tiller. Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados para a premiação, que será realizada no dia 27 de agosto.

Vídeo do Ano:

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller –

Artista do Ano

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista Novo

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Melhor Colaboração

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – We Don’t Talk Anymore

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels

Melhor Vídeo Pop

Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

Miley Cyrus – Malibu

Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

Melhor Vídeo de Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Big Sean – Bounce Back

Chance the Rapper – Same Drugs

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad & Boujee

Melhor Vídeo Dance

Zedd e Alessia Cara – Stay

Kygo e Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

Calvin Harris – My Way

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber e MØ – Cold Water

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Gone

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – I’m The One

Melhor Vìdeo Rock

Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams

Fall Out Boy – Young And Menace

Twenty One Pilots – Heavydirtysoul

Green Day – Bang Bang

Foo Fighters – Run

Melhor Luta Contra o Sistema

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – Black SpiderMan

The Hamilton Mixtape – Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)

Big Sean – Light

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL

Melhor Fotografia

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Imagine Dragons – Thunder

Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – Nobody Speak

Halsey – Now or Never

John Legend – Surefire

Melhor Direção

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

The Weeknd – Reminder

Melhor Direção de Arte

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Katy Perry ft. Migos – Bon Appetit

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd – Reminder

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

A Tribe Called Quest – Dis Generation

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

Melhor Coreografia

Kanye West – Fade

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – Side To Side

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Sia – The Greatest

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down

Melhor Edição

Future – Mask Off

Young Thug – Wyclef Jean

Lorde – Green Light

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer

The Weeknd – Reminder