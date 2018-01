Justin Bieber diz que quer usar sua voz para denunciar o racismo

I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it's a real thing and it's more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:13am PDT