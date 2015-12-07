Gilberto Gil é indicado ao Grammy na categoria de Melhor álbum de World Music

O rapper Kendrick Lamar lidera as indicações no 58ª Grammy Awards, tradicional premiação da música norte-americana, que será realizada em 16 de fevereiro de 2016, em Los Angeles. No total, o músico de 28 anos tem 11 indicações, levando em conta suas colaborações com Taylor Swift e The Weeknd, que disputam em 7 categorias.

Taylor Swift, The Weeknd e Kendrick Lamar disputam juntos a principal categoria da premiação, álbum do ano. Além de To Pimp a Butterfly, de Kendrick, 1989, de Taylor Swift, e Beauty Behind the Madness, do The Weeknd, concorrem ao prêmio o cantor Chris Stapleton com Travelier e a banda de rock Alabama Shakes, com o segundo disco da carreira, Sound & Color.

Gilberto Gil disputa o título de Melhor álbum de World Music com o registro ao vivo de seu último disco, Gilbertos Samba. A cantora Eliane Elias concorre a melhor álbum latino de jazz com Made in Brazil.

Garota De Ipanema, regravada pela pianista brasileira Catina DeLuna, ganhou menção na categoria Melhor arranjo vocal e instrumental para o arranjador venezuelano Otmaro Ruiz. A canção concorre com David Bowie e a canção Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime).

Veja as principais categorias ao Grammy 2016:

MELHOR ÁLBUM DO ANO

"Sound & Color", Alabama Shakes

"To Pimp a Butterfly", Kendrick Lamar

"Travelier", Chris Stapleton

"1989", Taylor Swift

"Beauty Behind the Madness", The Weeknd

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO

"Really Love", D'Angelo

"Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

"Thinking Out Loud", Ed Sheeran

"Blank Space", Taylor Swift

"Can't Feel My Face", The Weeknd

MÚSICA DO ANO

"Alright", Kendrick Lamar

"Thinking Out Loud", Ed Sheeran

"Blank Space", Taylor Swift

"Girl Crush", Little Big Town

"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa feat Charlie Puth

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Courtney Barnett

Meghan Trainor

Sam Hunt

Tori Kelly

James Bay

POP

MELHOR PERFORMANCE SOLO

"Heartbeat Song", Kelly Clarkson

"Love Me Like You Do", Ellie Goulding

"Thinking Out Loud", Ed Sheeran

"Blank Space", Taylor Swift

"Can't Feel My Face", The Weeknd

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE DUO/GRUPO

"Ship To Wreck", Florence + The Machine

"Sugar", Maroon 5

"Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars

"Bad Blood", Taylor Swift Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa Featuring Charlie Puth

MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

"The Silver Lining: The Songs Of Jerome Kern", Tony Bennett & Bill Charlap

"Shadows In The Night", Bob Dylan

"Stages", Josh Groban

"No One Ever Tells You", Seth MacFarlane

"My Dream Duets", Barry Manilow (& Various Artists)

MELHOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP

"Piece By Piece", Kelly Clarkson

"How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful", Florence + The Machine

"Uptown Special", Mark Ronson

"1989", Taylor Swift

"Before This World", James Taylor

DANCE/MÚSICA ELETRÔNICA

MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DANCE

"We're All We Need", Above & Beyond Featuring Zoë Johnston

"Go", The Chemical Brothers

"Never Catch Me", Flying Lotus Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Runaway (U & I)", Galantis

"Where Are Ü Now", Skrillex And Diplo With Justin Bieber

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE DANCE/MÚSICA ELETRÔNICA

"Our Love", Caribou

"Born In The Echoes", The Chemical Brothers

"Caracal", Disclosure

"In Colour", Jamie XX

"Skrillex And Diplo Present Jack Ü", Skrillex And Diplo

MÚSICA CONTEMPORÂNEA INSTRUMENTAL

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA CONTEMPORÂNEA INSTRUMENTAL

"Guitar In The Space Age!", Bill Frisell

"Love Language", Wouter Kellerman

"Afrodeezia", Marcus Miller

"Sylva", Snarky Puppy & Metropole Orkest

"The Gospel According To Jazz, Chapter IV", Kirk Whalum

ROCK

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE ROCK

"Don't Wanna Fight", Alabama Shakes

"What Kind Of Man", Florence + The Machine

"Something From Nothing", Foo Fighters

"Ex's & Oh's", Elle King

"Moaning Lisa Smile", Wolf Alice

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE METAL

"Identity", August Burns Red

"Cirice", Ghost

"512", Lamb Of God

"Thank You", Sevendust

"Custer", Slipknot

MELHOR CANÇÃO DE ROCK

"Don't Wanna Fight", Alabama Shakes

"Ex's & Oh's", Elle King

"Hold Back The River", James Bay

"Lydia", Highly Suspect

"What Kind Of Man", Florence + The Machine

MELHOR ÁLBUM ROCK

"Chaos And The Calm", James Bay

"Kintsugi", Death Cab For Cutie

"Mister Asylum", Highly Suspect

"Drones", Muse

".5: The Gray Chapter", Slipknot

MELHOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO

"Sound & Color", Alabama Shakes

"Vulnicura", Björk

"The Waterfall", My Morning Jacket

"Currents", Tame Impala

"Star Wars", Wilco

R&B

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B

"If I Don't Have You", Tamar Braxton

"Rise Up", Andra Day

"Breathing Underwater", Hiatus Kaiyote

"Planes", Jeremih Featuring J. Cole

"Earned It (trilha de 'Cinquenta Tons de Cinza'), The Weeknd

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B TRADICIONAL

"He Is", Faith Evans

"Little Ghetto Boy", Lalah Hathaway

"Let It Burn", Jazmine Sullivan

"Shame", Tyrese

"My Favorite Part Of You", Charlie Wilson

MELHOR CANÇÃO R&B

"Coffee", Miguel

"Earned It", The Weeknd

"Let It Burn", Jazmine Sullivan

"Really Love", D'Angelo

"Shame", Tyrese

MELHOR ÁLBUM URBANO CONTEMPORÂNEO

"Ego Death", The Internet

"You Should Be Here", Kehlani

"Blood", Lianne La Havas

"Wildheart", Miguel

"Beauty Behind The Madness", The Weeknd

MELHOR ÁLBUM R&B

"Coming Home", Leon Bridges

"Black Messiah", D'Angelo And The Vanguard

"Cheers To The Fall", Andra Day

"Reality Show", Jazmine Sullivan

"Forever Charlie", Charlie Wilson

RAP

MELHOR PERFORMANCE RAP

"Apparently", J. Cole

"Back To Back", Drake

"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap

"Alright", Kendrick Lamar

"Truffle Butter", Nicki Minaj Featuring Drake & Lil Wayne

"All Day". Kanye West & Paul McCartney

MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO RAP

"One Man Can Change The World", Big Sean Featuring Kanye West & John Legend

"Glory", Common & John Legend

"Classic Man", Jidenna Featuring Roman GianArthur

"These Walls", Kendrick Lamar Featuring Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat

"Only", Nicki Minaj Featuring Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown

MELHOR CANÇÃO RAP

"All Day", Kanye West e Paul McCartney

"Alright", Kendrick Lamar

"Energy", Drake

"Glory", Common & John Legend

"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap

MELHOR ÁLBUM RAP

"2014 Forest Hills Drive", J. Cole

"Compton", Dr. Dre

"If Youre Reading This Its Too Late", Drake

"To Pimp A Butterfly", Kendrick Lamar

"The Pinkprint",

COUNTRY

MELHOR PERFORMANCE SOLO

"Burning House", Cam

"Traveller", Chris Stapleton

"Little Toy Guns", Carrie Underwood

"John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16", Keith Urban

"Chances Are", Lee Ann Womack

MELHOR PERFORMACE GRUPO/DUPLA

"Stay A Little Longer", Brothers Osborne

"If I Needed You", Joey+Rory

"The Driver", Charles Kelley, Dierks Bentley & Eric Paslay

"Girl Crush", Little Big Town

"Lonely Tonight", Blake Shelton Featuring Ashley Monroe

MELHOR CANÇÃO COUNTRY

"Chances Are", Lee Ann Womack

"Diamond Rings And Old Barstools", Tim McGraw

"Girl Crush", Little Big Town

"Hold My Hand", Brandy Clark

"Traveller", Chris Stapleton

MELHOR ÁLBUM

"Montevallo", Sam Hunt

"Pain Killer", Little Big Town

"The Blade", Ashley Monroe

"Pageant Material", Kacey Musgraves

"Traveller", Chris Stapleton

LATINO

MELHOR ÁLBUM JAZZ LATINO

"Made In Brazil", Eliane Elias

"Impromptu", The Rodriguez Brothers

"Suite Caminos", Gonzalo Rubalcaba

"Intercambio", Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet

"Identities Are Changeable", Miguel Zenón

MELHOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO

"Terral", Pablo Alborán

"Healer", Alex Cuba

"A Quien Quiera Escuchar", Ricky Martin

"Sirope", Alejandro Sanz

"Algo Sucede", Julieta Venegas

MELHOR ÁLBUM LATINO ROCK, URBANO OU ALTERNATIVO

"Amanecer", Bomba Estereo

"Mondongo", La Cuneta Son Machín

"Hasta La Raíz", Natalia Lafourcade

"Caja De Música", Monsieur Periné

"Dale", Pitbull

MELHOR ÁLBUM WORLD MUSIC

"Gilbertos Samba Ao Vivo", Gilberto Gil

"Sings", Angelique Kidjo

"Music From Inala", Ladysmith Black Mambazo

"Home", Anoushka Shankar

"I Have No Everything Here", Zomba Prison Project

MELHOR CANÇÃO ESCRITA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL

"Earned It", The Weeknd ("Cinquenta Tons de Cinza")

"Glory", Common & John Legend ("Selma")

"Love Me Like You Do", Ellie Goulding ("Cinquenta Tons de Cinza")

"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa Featuring Charlie Puth ("Velozes e Furiosos 7")

"Til It Happens To You", Lady Gaga ("The Hunting Ground")

MELHOR ARTRANJO INSTRUMENTAL E VOCAL

"Be My Muse", Lorraine Feather

"52nd & Broadway", Patrick Williams Featuring Patti Austin

"Garota De Ipanema", "Catina DeLuna Featuring Otmaro Ruiz"

"Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime)", David Bowie

"When I Come Home", Jimmy Greene With Javier Colon

MELHOR ENGENHARIA DE ÁLBUM

"Before This World", James Taylor

"Currency Of Man", Melody Gardot

"Recreational Love", The Bird And The Bee

"Sound & Color", Alabama Shakes

"Wallflower", Diana Krall

PRODUTOR DO ANO

Jeff Bhasker

Dave Cobb

Diplo

Larry Klein

Blake Mills

MELHOR VÍDEO

"LSD", ASAP Rocky

"I Feel Love (Every Million Miles)", The Dead Weather

"Alright", Kendrick Lamar

"Bad Blood", Taylor Swift Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Freedom", Pharrell Williams

MELHOR FILME MUSICAL

"Mr. Dynamite: The Rise Of James Brown"

"Sonic Highways"

"What Happened, Miss Simone?"

"Roger Waters - The Wall"

"Amy"