Em luto, mundo do rock lamenta a morte de Malcolm Young

O Estado de S. Paulo
18 Novembro 2017 | 12h44
Malcolm Young, guitarrista e fundador da banda australiana AC/DC, pioneira do hard rock, morreu na manhã deste sábado, 18, aos 64 anos, e amigos, colegas e músicos de todo o mundo começaram a prestar as homenagens nas redes sociais. Veja algumas das principais repercussões:
Andreas Kisser (Sepultura):
RIP #MalcolmYoung Obrigado por tudo. Thank you, a true revolutionary! @acdc pic.twitter.com/OI9Irs6bV1 — Andreas Kisser (@andreaskisser) 18 de novembro de 2017
Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater):
Wow...just got off stage here in Brisbane Australia (of all places) to the shocking news of Malcolm Young's passing. So sad...one of the great rhythm guitar players of all time. (James Hetfield and Scott Ian would be the 1st to say so themselves...) #RIPMalcolmYoung pic.twitter.com/qZXHIMpktF — Mike Portnoy (@MikePortnoy) 18 de novembro de 2017
Gus G (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne):
RIP Malcolm Young, co-founder Of the greatest Rock n Roll band ever. — Gus G. (@gusgofficial) 18 de novembro de 2017
Banda alemã Kreator:
R.I.P. Malcolm Young.
Thank you for the music and the inspiration.https://t.co/QTKHwuDhK2 https://t.co/vr7S9iDg2C — Kreator (@kreator) 18 de novembro de 2017
Chris Jericho (lutador da WWE):
I don’t think anybody would debate me when I say that #MalcolmYoung was the greatest rhythm guitar player of all time. And one of the best riff writers in rock history. @acdc is the GREATEST rock n roll band ever and Malcolm was the driving force behind them. Thanks for everything Mal.... we salute you. #RIPMalcolmYoung
Mais reações em breve.
Encontrou algum erro? Entre em contato