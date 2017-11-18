Cultura
Em luto, mundo do rock lamenta a morte de Malcolm Young

Artistas ao redor do globo usaram as redes sociais para prestar homenagens ao guitarrista e fundador do AC/DC

O Estado de S. Paulo

18 Novembro 2017 | 12h44

Malcolm Young, guitarrista e fundador da banda australiana AC/DC, pioneira do hard rock, morreu na manhã deste sábado, 18, aos 64 anos, e amigos, colegas e músicos de todo o mundo começaram a prestar as homenagens nas redes sociais. Veja algumas das principais repercussões:

Andreas Kisser (Sepultura):

 

 

Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater):

 

 

Gus G (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne):

 

 

Banda alemã Kreator:

 

 

Chris Jericho (lutador da WWE):

 

Mais reações em breve.

 

 

