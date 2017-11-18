Em luto, mundo do rock lamenta a morte de Malcolm Young

Malcolm Young, guitarrista e fundador da banda australiana AC/DC, pioneira do hard rock, morreu na manhã deste sábado, 18, aos 64 anos, e amigos, colegas e músicos de todo o mundo começaram a prestar as homenagens nas redes sociais. Veja algumas das principais repercussões:

Andreas Kisser (Sepultura):

Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater):

Wow...just got off stage here in Brisbane Australia (of all places) to the shocking news of Malcolm Young's passing. So sad...one of the great rhythm guitar players of all time. (James Hetfield and Scott Ian would be the 1st to say so themselves...) #RIPMalcolmYoung pic.twitter.com/qZXHIMpktF — Mike Portnoy (@MikePortnoy) 18 de novembro de 2017