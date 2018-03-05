Elton John deixa o palco após fã tocar em seu piano

Elton John deixou o palco durante um show em Las Vegas porque um fã estava atrapalhando sua performance, disse o músico britânico no último sábado, 3.

"Um fã colocou suas mãos nas teclas do piano enquanto eu tocava e continuou a fazer isso mesmo quando eu pedi para parar", disse o cantor britânico de 70 anos em suas contas oficiais no Twitter e no Instagram.

"Esse cara foi rude, perturbador e não tinha nenhum apreço ou respeito por nosso show, então deixei ele saber como eu me senti, deixei o palco até que ele fosse removido", disse John.

O incidente aconteceu durante a apresentação de Saturday Night, para a qual ele convidou fãs ao palco. Mais tarde, o cantor voltou ao palco, mas o grupo de fãs, não.

