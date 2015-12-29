Cultura
'Ele era um guerreiro e uma lenda', diz Ozzy Osbourne sobre Lemmy

Líder do Motörhead morreu nesta segunda-feira, 28, aos 70 anos; veja a repercussão

O Estado de S. Paulo

29 Dezembro 2015 | 11h45

"Perdi um dos meus melhores amigos, Lemmy, hoje. Ele fará muita falta mesmo. Ele era um guerreiro e uma lenda. Eu te vejo do outro lado", escreveu Ozzy Osbourne em sua conta oficial no Twitter, na noite desta segunda-feira, 28, ao saber da notícia da morte do líder do Motörhead.

Lemmy morreu aos 70 anos, em sua casa nos EUA, vítima de um câncer "extremamente agressivo", de acordo com o comunicado emitido pela banda.

Gene Simmons, do Kiss, também usou as redes para se manifestar sobre a notícia: "Descanse em paz, meu amigo", escreveu, ao lado de uma foto com Lemmy. O guitarrista do Queen, Brian May, disse: "ainda imaginando o que posso escrever sobre a morte do nosso incrivelmente único amigo Lemmy". O baixista e compositor inglês Geezer Butler, do Black Sabbath, disse estar muito triste e que perdemos uma "verdadeira lenda". Muitos outros artistas e colegas lamentaram a morte de Lemmy (veja abaixo).

O Motörhead lançou 22 álbuns na sua carreira de quase 40 anos, com aproximadamente 30 milhões de discos vendidos ao redor do mundo.

Veja a repercussão da morte do músico nas redes sociais:

Ozzy Osbourne

 

 

Gene Simmons (Kiss)

 

 

Stephen Fry

 

 

Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters)

 

 

Zakk Wylde

 

 

Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine)

 

 

Metallica

 

 

Judas Priest

 

 

Amy Lee

 

 

Krist Novoselic (Nirvana)

 

 

Brian May (Queen)

 

 

Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath)

 

 

Vince Neil (Mötley Crüe)

 

 

Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses)

 

 

Travis Barker (Blink-182)

 

 

Flea (Red Hot Chilli Peppers)

 

 

Paul Stanley (Kiss)

 

 

Billy Idol

 

 

St. Vincent

 

 

Dave Mustaine (Megadeth)

 

 

Lemmy Motörhead Música

