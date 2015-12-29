'Ele era um guerreiro e uma lenda', diz Ozzy Osbourne sobre Lemmy

"Perdi um dos meus melhores amigos, Lemmy, hoje. Ele fará muita falta mesmo. Ele era um guerreiro e uma lenda. Eu te vejo do outro lado", escreveu Ozzy Osbourne em sua conta oficial no Twitter, na noite desta segunda-feira, 28, ao saber da notícia da morte do líder do Motörhead.

Lemmy morreu aos 70 anos, em sua casa nos EUA, vítima de um câncer "extremamente agressivo", de acordo com o comunicado emitido pela banda.

Gene Simmons, do Kiss, também usou as redes para se manifestar sobre a notícia: "Descanse em paz, meu amigo", escreveu, ao lado de uma foto com Lemmy. O guitarrista do Queen, Brian May, disse: "ainda imaginando o que posso escrever sobre a morte do nosso incrivelmente único amigo Lemmy". O baixista e compositor inglês Geezer Butler, do Black Sabbath, disse estar muito triste e que perdemos uma "verdadeira lenda". Muitos outros artistas e colegas lamentaram a morte de Lemmy (veja abaixo).

O Motörhead lançou 22 álbuns na sua carreira de quase 40 anos, com aproximadamente 30 milhões de discos vendidos ao redor do mundo.

Veja a repercussão da morte do músico nas redes sociais:

Ozzy Osbourne

Lost one of my best friends, Lemmy, today. He will be sadly missed. He was a warrior and a legend. I will see you on the other side. — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) 29 dezembro 2015

Gene Simmons (Kiss)

Lemmy: Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/2M6VPiBGyE — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) 29 dezembro 2015

Stephen Fry

Had a chat and drink with Lemmy after recording an episode of The Young Ones years ago. Utterly delightful man. So sorry he's gone. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 29, 2015

Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters)

We’ve lost a friend & legend. My heart is broken. RIP Lemmy. Born To Lose, Lived To Win. https://t.co/6KJ4cBCNfH @myMotorhead — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 29, 2015

Zakk Wylde

GOD BLESS LEMMY - 1945 - 2O15 tBLSt SDMF tLKt pic.twitter.com/UNRAsIrbYP — Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) December 29, 2015

Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine)

Lemmy was a true rock icon, singular in voice and spirit. Metal flags fly at half mast tonight as we salute the incomparable Ace Of Spades. — Tom Morello (@tmorello) December 29, 2015

Metallica

Lemmy, you are one of the primary reasons this band exists. We're forever grateful for all of your inspiration. RIP pic.twitter.com/WC1csn5F5x — Metallica (@Metallica) December 29, 2015

Judas Priest

Words about Lemmy can never be enough so we will simply say farewell Lord Lemmy thank you for the music, the shows, https://t.co/ktbp9TwHEI — Judas Priest (@judaspriest) December 29, 2015

Amy Lee

You were so kind to me, supportive and encouraging and naturally, brutally honest. Thanks, Lemmy.… https://t.co/ZPt4ZfHzsW — Amy Lee (@AmyLeeEV) December 29, 2015

Krist Novoselic (Nirvana)

Lemmy — Motorhead What else can I say? — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) December 29, 2015

Brian May (Queen)

Sitting here, Re-Tweeting, distracted, and wondering what I can possibly say about our utterly unique friend Lemmy's passing. Ouch. Bri — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) December 29, 2015

Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath)

Very sad to hear of Lemmy's passing. We've lost a true, true legend. RIP pic.twitter.com/vVVckaeZXM — Geezer Butler (@GZRMusic) December 29, 2015

Vince Neil (Mötley Crüe)

Wow just heard, Lemmy was a friend and legend. #RipLemmy — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) December 29, 2015

Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses)

Rest In Peace Lemmy. A hell of a man who suffered no fools. U shall be missed brother, and, THANK u 4 the years of unwavering kick ass R&R. — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) December 29, 2015

Travis Barker (Blink-182)

Never thought the day would come...Rest in power #Lemmy You are and will always be a rock god… https://t.co/N5bI6TSlso — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) December 29, 2015

Flea (Red Hot Chilli Peppers)

Oh my. Lemmy got let in on the big secret. One of the greatest rockers of all time. Amazingly unique incredible bass player. My hero. Wow. — Flea (@flea333) December 29, 2015

Paul Stanley (Kiss)

Lemmy has passed away. Truly one of a kind. Much more to him than many knew. RIP. @RollingStone @ClassicRockMag pic.twitter.com/d1izWStIii — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 29, 2015

Billy Idol

Lemmy RIP….@myMotorhead my condolences to his family.. — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) December 29, 2015

St. Vincent

RIP, Lemmy. So sad. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) December 29, 2015

Dave Mustaine (Megadeth)