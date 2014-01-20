Confira os finalistas nas principais categorias do Grammy 2014

O Estado de S. Paulo
20 Janeiro 2014 | 23h20
A 56.ª edição dos Prêmios Grammy elegerá no próximo domingo, às 23h do Brasil, os melhores da música em 2013. Confira a seguir os indicados em algumas das principais categorias:
Álbum do ano
The Blessed Unrest, Sara Bareilles
Random Access Memories, Daft Punk
Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, Kendrick Lamar
The Heist, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Red, Taylor Swift
Canção do Ano
Just Give Me A Reason, Jeff Bhasker, Pink & Nate Ruess, songwriters (Pink Featuring Nate Ruess)
Locked Out Of Heaven, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Roar, Lukasz Gottwald, Max Martin, Bonnie McKee, Katy Perry & Henry Walter, songwriters (Katy Perry)
Royals, Joel Little & Ella Yelich O'Connor, songwriters (Lorde)
Same Love, Ben Haggerty, Mary Lambert & Ryan Lewis, songwriters (Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Mary Lambert)
Revelação do ano
James Blake
Kendrick Lamar
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Kacey Musgraves
Ed Sheeran
Canção de Rock
Ain't Messin 'Round, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Cut Me Some Slack, Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Krist Novoselic & Pat Smear, songwriters (Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear)
Doom And Gloom, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
God Is Dead?, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi & Ozzy Osbourne, songwriters (Black Sabbath)
Panic Station, Matthew Bellamy, songwriter (Muse)
Álbum de Rock
13, Black Sabbath
The Next Day, David Bowie
Mechanical Bull, Kings Of Leon
Celebration Day, Led Zeppelin
...Like Clockwork, Queens Of The Stone Age
Psychedelic Pill, Neil Young With Crazy Horse
Álbum de R&B
R&B Divas, Faith Evans
Girl On Fire, Alicia Keyes
Love In The Future, John Legend
Better, Chrisette Michele
Three Kings, TGT
Canção de R&B
Best Of Me, Anthony Hamilton & Jairus Mozee, songwriters (Anthony Hamilton)
Love And War, Tamar Braxton, Darhyl Camper, Jr., LaShawn Daniels & Makeba Riddick, songwriters (Tamar Braxton)
Only One, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring Stevie Wonder)
Pusher Love Girl, James Fauntleroy, Jerome Harmon, Timothy Mosley & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake)
Without Me, Fantasia Barrino, Missy Elliott, Al Sherrod Lambert, Harmony Samuels & Kyle Stewart, songwriters (Fantasia Featuring Kelly Rowland & Missy Elliott)
Álbum de Pop
Paradise, Lana Del Rey
Pure Heroine, Lorde
Unorthodox Jukebox, Bruno Mars
Blurred Lines, Robin Thicke
The 20/20 Experience - The Complete Experience, Justin Timberlake
Álbum de Eletrônica/Dance
Random Access Memories, Daft Punk
Settle, Disclosure
18 Months, Calvin Harris
Atmosphere, Kaskade
A Color Map Of The Sun, Pretty Lights
Álbum de World Music
Savor Flamenco, Gipsy Kings
No Place For My Dream, Femi Kuti
Live: Singing For Peace Around The World, Ladysmith Black Mambazo
The Living Room Sessions Part 2, Ravi Shankar
Canção de Rap
F***in' Problems, Tauheed Epps, Aubrey Graham, Kendrick Lamar, Rakim Mayers & Noah Shebib, songwriters (ASAP Rocky Featuring Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar)
Holy Grail, Shawn Carter, Terius Nash, J. Harmon, Timothy Mosley, Justin Timberlake & Ernest Wilson, songwriters (Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl & Krist Novoselic, songwriters) (Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake)
New Slaves, Christopher Breaux, Ben Bronfman, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Louis Johnson, Malik Jones, Sham Joseph, Elon Rutberg, Sakiya Sandifer, Travis Scott, Che Smith, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Anna Adamis & Gabor Presser, songwriters) (Kanye West)
Started From The Bottom, W. Coleman, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Bruno Sanfilippo, songwriter) (Drake)
Thrift Shop, Ben Haggerty & Ryan Lewis, songwriters (Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz)
Álbum de rap
Nothing Was The Same, Drake
Magna Carta...Holy Grail, Jay Z
Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, Kendrick Lamar
The Heist, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Yeezus, Kanye West
