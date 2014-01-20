Confira os finalistas nas principais categorias do Grammy 2014

A 56.ª edição dos Prêmios Grammy elegerá no próximo domingo, às 23h do Brasil, os melhores da música em 2013. Confira a seguir os indicados em algumas das principais categorias:

Álbum do ano

The Blessed Unrest, Sara Bareilles

Random Access Memories, Daft Punk

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, Kendrick Lamar

The Heist, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Red, Taylor Swift

Canção do Ano

Just Give Me A Reason, Jeff Bhasker, Pink & Nate Ruess, songwriters (Pink Featuring Nate Ruess)

Locked Out Of Heaven, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Roar, Lukasz Gottwald, Max Martin, Bonnie McKee, Katy Perry & Henry Walter, songwriters (Katy Perry)

Royals, Joel Little & Ella Yelich O'Connor, songwriters (Lorde)

Same Love, Ben Haggerty, Mary Lambert & Ryan Lewis, songwriters (Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Mary Lambert)

Revelação do ano

James Blake

Kendrick Lamar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Kacey Musgraves

Ed Sheeran

Canção de Rock

Ain't Messin 'Round, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Cut Me Some Slack, Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Krist Novoselic & Pat Smear, songwriters (Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear)

Doom And Gloom, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

God Is Dead?, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi & Ozzy Osbourne, songwriters (Black Sabbath)

Panic Station, Matthew Bellamy, songwriter (Muse)

Álbum de Rock

13, Black Sabbath

The Next Day, David Bowie

Mechanical Bull, Kings Of Leon

Celebration Day, Led Zeppelin

...Like Clockwork, Queens Of The Stone Age

Psychedelic Pill, Neil Young With Crazy Horse

Álbum de R&B

R&B Divas, Faith Evans

Girl On Fire, Alicia Keyes

Love In The Future, John Legend

Better, Chrisette Michele

Three Kings, TGT

Canção de R&B

Best Of Me, Anthony Hamilton & Jairus Mozee, songwriters (Anthony Hamilton)

Love And War, Tamar Braxton, Darhyl Camper, Jr., LaShawn Daniels & Makeba Riddick, songwriters (Tamar Braxton)

Only One, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring Stevie Wonder)

Pusher Love Girl, James Fauntleroy, Jerome Harmon, Timothy Mosley & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake)

Without Me, Fantasia Barrino, Missy Elliott, Al Sherrod Lambert, Harmony Samuels & Kyle Stewart, songwriters (Fantasia Featuring Kelly Rowland & Missy Elliott)

Álbum de Pop

Paradise, Lana Del Rey

Pure Heroine, Lorde

Unorthodox Jukebox, Bruno Mars

Blurred Lines, Robin Thicke

The 20/20 Experience - The Complete Experience, Justin Timberlake

Álbum de Eletrônica/Dance

Random Access Memories, Daft Punk

Settle, Disclosure

18 Months, Calvin Harris

Atmosphere, Kaskade

A Color Map Of The Sun, Pretty Lights

Álbum de World Music

Savor Flamenco, Gipsy Kings

No Place For My Dream, Femi Kuti

Live: Singing For Peace Around The World, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The Living Room Sessions Part 2, Ravi Shankar

Canção de Rap

F***in' Problems, Tauheed Epps, Aubrey Graham, Kendrick Lamar, Rakim Mayers & Noah Shebib, songwriters (ASAP Rocky Featuring Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar)

Holy Grail, Shawn Carter, Terius Nash, J. Harmon, Timothy Mosley, Justin Timberlake & Ernest Wilson, songwriters (Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl & Krist Novoselic, songwriters) (Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake)

New Slaves, Christopher Breaux, Ben Bronfman, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Louis Johnson, Malik Jones, Sham Joseph, Elon Rutberg, Sakiya Sandifer, Travis Scott, Che Smith, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Anna Adamis & Gabor Presser, songwriters) (Kanye West)

Started From The Bottom, W. Coleman, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Bruno Sanfilippo, songwriter) (Drake)

Thrift Shop, Ben Haggerty & Ryan Lewis, songwriters (Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz)

Álbum de rap

Nothing Was The Same, Drake

Magna Carta...Holy Grail, Jay Z

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, Kendrick Lamar

The Heist, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Yeezus, Kanye West