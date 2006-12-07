Confira a lista de indicados ao 49.º Grammy Os indicados ao 49.º Prêmio Grammy, considerado o Oscar da música, foram divulgados hoje pelo site da premiação. Mary J. Blige lidera o ranking com oito indicações e Red Hot Chili Peppers vem em seguida, com seis, entre eles, o de melhor álbum do ano, por Stadium Arcadium. Confira a lista dos indicados nas principais categorias: Gravação do ano: Be Without You - Mary J. Blige You´re Beautiful - James Blunt Not Ready To Make Nice - Dixie Chicks Crazy - Gnarls Barkley Put Your Records On - Corinne Bailey Rae Álbum do ano: Taking The Long Way - Dixie Chicks St. Elsewhere - Gnarls Barkley Continuum - John Mayer Stadium Arcadium - Red Hot Chili Peppers FutureSex/LoveSounds - Justin Timberlake Canção do ano: Be Without You - Mary J. Blige Jesus, Take The Wheel - Carrie Underwood Not Ready To Make Nice - Dixie Chicks Put Your Records On - Corinne Bailey Rae You´re Beautiful - James Blunt Artista revelação: James Blunt Chris Brown Imogen Heap Corinne Bailey Rae Carrie Underwood Interpretação pop feminina: Ain´t No Other Man - Christina Aguilera Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield You Can Close Your Eyes - Sheryl Crow Stupid Girls - Pink Black Horse And The Cherry Tree - KT Tunstall Interpretação pop masculina: You´re Beautiful - James Blunt Save Room - John Legend Waiting On The World To Change - John Mayer Jenny Wren - Paul McCartney Bad Day - Daniel Powter Performance duo/grupo: My Humps - Black Eyed Peas I Will Follow You Into The Dark - Death Cab For Cutie Over My Head (Cable Car) - The Fray Is It Any Wonder? - Keane Stickwitu - The Pussycat Dolls Álbum de pop: Back To Basics - Christina Aguilera Back To Bedlam - James Blunt The River In Reverse - Elvis Costello & Allen Toussaint Continuum - John Mayer FutureSex/LoveSounds - Justin Timberlake Performance de rock de duo/grupo: Talk - Coldplay How To Save A Life - The Fray Steady, As She Goes - The Raconteurs Dani California - Red Hot Chili Peppers The Saints Are Coming - U2 & Green Day Canção de rock: Chasing Cars - Snow Patrol (álbum Eyes Open) Dani Califórnia - Red Hot Chili Peppers (álbum Stadium Arcadium) Lookin´ For A Leader - Neil Young (álbum Living With War) Someday Baby - Bob Dylan (álbum Modern Times) When You Were Young - The Killers Álbum de rock: Try! - John Mayer Trio Highway Companion - Tom Petty Broken Boy Soldiers - The Raconteurs Stadium Arcadium - Red Hot Chili Peppers Living With War - Neil Young Artista feminina de R&B: Ring The Alarm - Beyoncé Be Without You - Mary J. Blige Don´t Forget About Us - Mariah Carey Day Dreaming - Natalie Cole I Am Not My Hair - India.Arie Artista masculino de R&B: Heaven - John Legend So Sick - Ne-Yo Black Sweat - Prince I Call It Love - Lionel Richie Got You Home - Luther Vandross Performance de R&B duo/grupo: Breezin´ - George Benson & Al Jarreau Love Changes - Jamie Foxx Featuring Mary J. Blige Everyday (Family Reunion) - Chaka Khan, Gerald Levert, Yolanda Adams & Carl Thomas Family Affair - (Sly & The Family Stone), John Legend, Joss Stone Beautiful, Loved And Blessed - Prince & Támar Canção de R&B: Be Without You - Mary J. Blige Black Sweat - Prince Deja Vu - Beyonce, com participação especial de Jay-Z Don´t Forget About Us - Mariah Carey I Am Not My Hair - India.Arie Álbum de R&B: The Breakthrough - Mary J. Blige Unpredictable - Jamie Foxx Testimony: Vol. 1, Life & Relationship - India.Arie 3121 - Prince Coming Home - Lionel Richie Música rap: It´s Goin´ Down - Yung Joc Kick, Push - Lupe Fiasco Money Maker - Ludacris Ridin - Chamillionaire What You Know - T.I. Álbum de rap: Lupe Fiasco´s Food & Liquor - Lupe Fiasco Release Therapy - Ludacris In My Mind - Pharrell Game Theory - The Roots King - T.I. Música country: Every Mile A Memory - Dierks Bentley I Don´t Feel Like Loving You Today - Gretchen Wilson Jesus, Take The Wheel - Carrie Underwood Like Red On A Rose - Alan Jackson What Hurts The Most - Rascal Flatts Álbum de country: Taking The Long Way - Dixie Chicks Like Red On A Rose - Alan Jackson The Road To Here - Little Big Town You Don´t Know Me: The Songs Of Cindy Walker - Willie Nelson Your Man - Josh Turner Álbum pop de música latina: Adentro - Arjona Lo Que Trajo El Barco - Obie Bermúdez Individual - Fulano Trozos De Mi Alma 2 -Marco Antonio Solis Limón Y Sal - Julieta Venegas Performance urbana/alternativa: Crazy - Gnarls Barkley That Heat - Sergio Mendes com Erykah Badu e will.i.am Mas Que Nada - Sergio Mendes com o grupo Black Eyed Peas Idlewild Blue (Don´t Chu Worry ´Bout Me) - Outkast 3121 - Prince