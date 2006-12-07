Confira a lista de indicados ao 49.º Grammy

Os indicados ao 49.º Prêmio Grammy, considerado o Oscar da música, foram divulgados hoje pelo site da premiação. Mary J. Blige lidera o ranking com oito indicações e Red Hot Chili Peppers vem em seguida, com seis, entre eles, o de melhor álbum do ano, por Stadium Arcadium.
Confira a lista dos indicados nas principais categorias:
Gravação do ano:
Be Without You - Mary J. Blige
You´re Beautiful - James Blunt
Not Ready To Make Nice - Dixie Chicks
Crazy - Gnarls Barkley
Put Your Records On - Corinne Bailey Rae
Álbum do ano:
Taking The Long Way - Dixie Chicks
St. Elsewhere - Gnarls Barkley
Continuum - John Mayer
Stadium Arcadium - Red Hot Chili Peppers
FutureSex/LoveSounds - Justin Timberlake
Canção do ano:
Be Without You - Mary J. Blige
Jesus, Take The Wheel - Carrie Underwood
Not Ready To Make Nice - Dixie Chicks
Put Your Records On - Corinne Bailey Rae
You´re Beautiful - James Blunt
Artista revelação:
James Blunt
Chris Brown
Imogen Heap
Corinne Bailey Rae
Carrie Underwood
Interpretação pop feminina:
Ain´t No Other Man - Christina Aguilera
Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield
You Can Close Your Eyes - Sheryl Crow
Stupid Girls - Pink
Black Horse And The Cherry Tree - KT Tunstall
Interpretação pop masculina:
You´re Beautiful - James Blunt
Save Room - John Legend
Waiting On The World To Change - John Mayer
Jenny Wren - Paul McCartney
Bad Day - Daniel Powter
Performance duo/grupo:
My Humps - Black Eyed Peas
I Will Follow You Into The Dark - Death Cab For Cutie
Over My Head (Cable Car) - The Fray
Is It Any Wonder? - Keane
Stickwitu - The Pussycat Dolls
Álbum de pop:
Back To Basics - Christina Aguilera
Back To Bedlam - James Blunt
The River In Reverse - Elvis Costello & Allen Toussaint
Continuum - John Mayer
FutureSex/LoveSounds - Justin Timberlake
Performance de rock de duo/grupo:
Talk - Coldplay
How To Save A Life - The Fray
Steady, As She Goes - The Raconteurs
Dani California - Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Saints Are Coming - U2 & Green Day
Canção de rock:
Chasing Cars - Snow Patrol (álbum Eyes Open)
Dani Califórnia - Red Hot Chili Peppers (álbum Stadium Arcadium)
Lookin´ For A Leader - Neil Young (álbum Living With War)
Someday Baby - Bob Dylan (álbum Modern Times)
When You Were Young - The Killers
Álbum de rock:
Try! - John Mayer Trio
Highway Companion - Tom Petty
Broken Boy Soldiers - The Raconteurs
Stadium Arcadium - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Living With War - Neil Young
Artista feminina de R&B:
Ring The Alarm - Beyoncé
Be Without You - Mary J. Blige
Don´t Forget About Us - Mariah Carey
Day Dreaming - Natalie Cole
I Am Not My Hair - India.Arie
Artista masculino de R&B:
Heaven - John Legend
So Sick - Ne-Yo
Black Sweat - Prince
I Call It Love - Lionel Richie
Got You Home - Luther Vandross
Performance de R&B duo/grupo:
Breezin´ - George Benson & Al Jarreau
Love Changes - Jamie Foxx Featuring Mary J. Blige
Everyday (Family Reunion) - Chaka Khan, Gerald Levert, Yolanda Adams & Carl Thomas
Family Affair - (Sly & The Family Stone), John Legend, Joss Stone
Beautiful, Loved And Blessed - Prince & Támar
Canção de R&B:
Be Without You - Mary J. Blige
Black Sweat - Prince
Deja Vu - Beyonce, com participação especial de Jay-Z
Don´t Forget About Us - Mariah Carey
I Am Not My Hair - India.Arie
Álbum de R&B:
The Breakthrough - Mary J. Blige
Unpredictable - Jamie Foxx
Testimony: Vol. 1, Life & Relationship - India.Arie
3121 - Prince
Coming Home - Lionel Richie
Música rap:
It´s Goin´ Down - Yung Joc
Kick, Push - Lupe Fiasco
Money Maker - Ludacris
Ridin - Chamillionaire
What You Know - T.I.
Álbum de rap:
Lupe Fiasco´s Food & Liquor - Lupe Fiasco
Release Therapy - Ludacris
In My Mind - Pharrell
Game Theory - The Roots
King - T.I.
Música country:
Every Mile A Memory - Dierks Bentley
I Don´t Feel Like Loving You Today - Gretchen Wilson
Jesus, Take The Wheel - Carrie Underwood
Like Red On A Rose - Alan Jackson
What Hurts The Most - Rascal Flatts
Álbum de country:
Taking The Long Way - Dixie Chicks
Like Red On A Rose - Alan Jackson
The Road To Here - Little Big Town
You Don´t Know Me: The Songs Of Cindy Walker - Willie Nelson
Your Man - Josh Turner
Álbum pop de música latina:
Adentro - Arjona
Lo Que Trajo El Barco - Obie Bermúdez
Individual - Fulano
Trozos De Mi Alma 2 -Marco Antonio Solis
Limón Y Sal - Julieta Venegas
Performance urbana/alternativa:
Crazy - Gnarls Barkley
That Heat - Sergio Mendes com Erykah Badu e will.i.am
Mas Que Nada - Sergio Mendes com o grupo Black Eyed Peas
Idlewild Blue (Don´t Chu Worry ´Bout Me) - Outkast
3121 - Prince