Bob Dylan, Kiss e The Cure fazem tributo a Paul McCartney em novo disco

O Estado de S. Paulo
09 Setembro 2014 | 15h30
O dia 17 de novembro deverá ficar marcado no mundo da música por um lançamento esperado: The Art of McCartney, tributo a Paul McCartney com 42 canções interpretadas por nomes de peso, como Bob Dylan, Billie Joel, BB King e outros. O The Cure, que participa do álbum, divulgou nesta semana sua versão de Hello, Goodbye, com o filho de Paul, James, nos teclados. Confira:
Esta é a primeira gravação do grupo em seis anos, desde o álbum 4:13 Dream, de 2008.
O jornal britânico The Guardian divulgou ainda a lista de performances que vão compor o álbum. Veja:
1. Maybe I’m Amazed - Billy Joel
2. Things We Said Today - Bob Dylan
3. Band On The Run - Heart
4. Junior’s Farm - Steve Miller
5. The Long and Winding Road - Yusuf / Cat Stevens
6. My Love - Harry Connick, Jr.
7. Wanderlust - Brian Wilson
8. Bluebird - Corinne Bailey Rae
9. Yesterday – Willie Nelson
10. Junk – Jeff Lynne
11. When I’m 64 – Barry Gibb
12. Every Night – Jamie Cullum
13. Venus and Mars/ Rock Show – Kiss
14. Let Me Roll It – Paul Rodgers
15. Helter Skelter – Roger Daltrey
16. Helen Wheels – Def Leppard
17. Hello Goodbye – The Cure ft James McCartney
18. Live And Let Die – Billy Joel
19. Let It Be – Chrissie Hynde
20. Jet - Robin Zander & Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick
21. Hi Hi Hi - Joe Elliott
22. Letting Go - Heart
23. Hey Jude - Steve Miller
24. Listen To What The Man Said - Owl City
25. Got To Get You Into My Life - Perry Farrell
26. Drive My Car - Dion
27. Lady Madonna - Allen Toussaint
28. Let ’Em In - Dr John
29. So Bad - Smokey Robinson
30. No More Lonely Nights - The Airborne Toxic Event
31. Eleanor Rigby - Alice Cooper
32. Come And Get It - Toots Hibbert with Sly & Robbie
33. On The Way - B. B. King
34. Birthday - Sammy Hagar
