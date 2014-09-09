Bob Dylan, Kiss e The Cure fazem tributo a Paul McCartney em novo disco

O dia 17 de novembro deverá ficar marcado no mundo da música por um lançamento esperado: The Art of McCartney, tributo a Paul McCartney com 42 canções interpretadas por nomes de peso, como Bob Dylan, Billie Joel, BB King e outros. O The Cure, que participa do álbum, divulgou nesta semana sua versão de Hello, Goodbye, com o filho de Paul, James, nos teclados. Confira:

Esta é a primeira gravação do grupo em seis anos, desde o álbum 4:13 Dream, de 2008.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

O jornal britânico The Guardian divulgou ainda a lista de performances que vão compor o álbum. Veja:

1. Maybe I’m Amazed - Billy Joel

2. Things We Said Today - Bob Dylan

3. Band On The Run - Heart

4. Junior’s Farm - Steve Miller

5. The Long and Winding Road - Yusuf / Cat Stevens

6. My Love - Harry Connick, Jr.

7. Wanderlust - Brian Wilson

8. Bluebird - Corinne Bailey Rae

9. Yesterday – Willie Nelson

10. Junk – Jeff Lynne

11. When I’m 64 – Barry Gibb

12. Every Night – Jamie Cullum

13. Venus and Mars/ Rock Show – Kiss

14. Let Me Roll It – Paul Rodgers

15. Helter Skelter – Roger Daltrey

16. Helen Wheels – Def Leppard

17. Hello Goodbye – The Cure ft James McCartney

18. Live And Let Die – Billy Joel

19. Let It Be – Chrissie Hynde

20. Jet - Robin Zander & Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick

21. Hi Hi Hi - Joe Elliott

22. Letting Go - Heart

23. Hey Jude - Steve Miller

24. Listen To What The Man Said - Owl City

25. Got To Get You Into My Life - Perry Farrell

26. Drive My Car - Dion

27. Lady Madonna - Allen Toussaint

28. Let ’Em In - Dr John

29. So Bad - Smokey Robinson

30. No More Lonely Nights - The Airborne Toxic Event

31. Eleanor Rigby - Alice Cooper

32. Come And Get It - Toots Hibbert with Sly & Robbie

33. On The Way - B. B. King

34. Birthday - Sammy Hagar