Bob Dylan divulga 'All The Way', mais um cover de Frank Sinatra

Bob Dylan lança em 20 de maio o disco Fallen Angel, seu segundo álbum composto somente por interpretações das músicas de Frank Sinatra. Depois de liberar sua versão de Melancholy Mood, agora ele solta uma releitura de All The Way, balada gravada por Sinatra em 1957.

Fallen Angel terá as faixas:

1 - Young At Heart

2 - Maybe You'll Be There

3 - Polka Dots And Moonbeams

4 - All The Way

5 - Skylark

6 - Nevertheless

7 - All Or Nothing At All

8 - On A Little Street In Singapore

9 - It Had To Be You

10 - Melancholy Mood

11 - That Old Black Magic

12 - Come Rain Or Come Shine