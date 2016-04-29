Bob Dylan divulga 'All The Way', mais um cover de Frank Sinatra

O Estado de S.Paulo
29 Abril 2016 | 14h50
Bob Dylan lança em 20 de maio o disco Fallen Angel, seu segundo álbum composto somente por interpretações das músicas de Frank Sinatra. Depois de liberar sua versão de Melancholy Mood, agora ele solta uma releitura de All The Way, balada gravada por Sinatra em 1957.
Fallen Angel terá as faixas:
1 - Young At Heart
2 - Maybe You'll Be There
3 - Polka Dots And Moonbeams
4 - All The Way
5 - Skylark
6 - Nevertheless
7 - All Or Nothing At All
8 - On A Little Street In Singapore
9 - It Had To Be You
10 - Melancholy Mood
11 - That Old Black Magic
12 - Come Rain Or Come Shine
Encontrou algum erro? Entre em contato