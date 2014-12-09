Beyoncé e Sam Smith lideram indicações ao Grammy 2015

Sam Smith e Beyoncé são os artistas que mais receberam indicações ao Grammy de 2015. O cantor britânico e a estrela do R&B foram indicados em cinco categorias. O mais prestigiado prêmio da indústria da música será realizado no dia 8 de fevereiro de 2015, no Staples Center, em Los Angeles.

Entre suas indicações, Beyoncé concorre, com seu disco homônimo, ao prêmio de melhor álbum do ano, na qual concorrerá com Beck (Morning Phase), Ed Sheeran (X), Sam Smith (In The Lonely Hour) e Pharrell Williams (Girl).

O jovem Smith, de 22 anos, disputará nas categorias de melhor álbum do ano, melhor novo artista - onde enfrentará Iggy Azalea, Bastille, Brandy Clark e Haim - e melhor gravação do ano, na qual concorre com sua canção Stay With Me contra Taylor Swift (Shake it Off), Meghan Trainor (All About That Bass) Iggy Azalea e Charli XCX (Fancy) e Sia (Chandelier).

Smith também foi indicado na categoria de melhor canção do ano com Stay With Me, na qual medirá forças contra Swift (Shake it Off), Trainor (All About That Bass), Sia (Chandelier) e Andrew Hozier (Take Me to the Church).

Álbum do Ano

"BEYONCÉ" - Beyoncé

"In The Lonely Hour" - Sam Smith

"x" - Ed Sheeran

"G I R L" - Pharrell Williams

"Morning Phase" - Beck

Canção do Ano

"Take Me To Church" - Hozier

"All About That Bass" - Meghan Trainor

"Chandelier" - Sia

"Stay With Me" - Sam Smith

"Shake It Off" - Taylor Swift

Gravação do Ano

"Fancy (Feat. Charli XCX)" - Iggy Azalea

"All About That Bass" - Meghan Trainor

"Chandelier" - Sia

"Stay With Me" (Darkchild Version) - Sam Smith

"Shake It Off" - Taylor Swift

Artista Revelação

Iggy Azalea

Sam Smith

HAIM

Bastille

Brandy Clark

Melhor Álbum Vocal Pop

"x" - Ed Sheeran

"Ghost Stories" - Coldplay

"Bangerz" - Miley Cyrus

"Prism" - Katy Perry

"In The Lonely Hour" - Sam Smith

"My Everything" - Ariana Grande

Melhor Performance Pop Solo

John Legend - "All Of Me"

Pharrell Williams - "Happy"

Taylor Swift - "Shake It Off"

Sam Smith - "Stay With Me"

Sia - "Chandelier"

Melhor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional

"Cheek To Cheek" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Partners" - Barbra Streisand

"Nostalgia" - Annie Lenox

"Night Songs" - Barry Manilow

"Sending You A Little Christmas" - Johnny Mathis

Melhor Performance de Pop por um Duo ou Grupo

"Dark Horse (Feat. Juicy J)" - Katy Perry

"Fancy (Feat. Charli XCX)" - Iggy Azalea

"A Sky Full Of Stars" - Coldplay

"Say Something (Feat. Christina Aguilera)" - A Great Big World

"Bang Bang (Feat. Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande)" - Jessie J

Melhor Álbum Urban Contemporâneo

"X" - Chris Brown

"BEYONCÉ" - Beyoncé

"Sail Out" - Jhené Aiko

"Mali Is..." - Mali Music

"G I R L" - Pharrell Williams

Melhor Canção de Country

"American Kids" - Kenny Chesney

"Automatic" - Miranda Lambert

"Give Me Back My Home Town" - Eric Church

"I'm Not Gonna Miss You" - Glen Campbell

"Meanwhile Back At Mama's" - Tim McGraw

Melhor Álbum Country

"Riser" - Dierks Bentley

"Platinum" - Miranda Lambert

"The Outsiders" - Eric Church

"12 Stories" - Brandy Clark

"The Way I'm Livin'" - Lee Ann Womack

Melhor Performance de Country Solo

Miranda Lambert

Keith Urban

Hunter Hayes

Eric Church

Carrie Underwood

Melhor Performance de Country por um Duo ou Grupo

"Meanwhile Back At Mama's" - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

"Raise 'Em Up" - Keith Urban & Eric Church

"Day Drinking" - Little Big Town

"Somethin' Bad (Feat. Carrie Underwood)" - Miranda Lambert & Carrie Underwood

"Gentle On My Mind" - The Band Perry

Melhor Canção de Rock

"Ain't It Fun" - Hayley Williams & Taylor York (Paramore)

"Blue Moon" - Beck Hansen (Beck)

"Fever" - Dan Auerbach, Brian Burton & Patrick Carney (The Black Keys)

"Gimme Something Good" - Ryan Adams

"Lazaretto" - Jack White III (Jack White)

Melhor Álbum de Rock

"Ryan Adams" - Ryan Adams

"Morning Phase" - Beck

"Turn Blue" - The Black Keys

"Hypnotic Eye" - Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

"Songs Of Innocence" - U2

Melhor Performance de Metal

"Neon Knights" - Anthrax

"High Road" - Mastodon

"Heartbreaker" - Motorhead

"The Negative One" - Slipknot

"The Last In Line" - Tenacious D

Melhor Performance de Rock

"Gimme Something Good" - Ryan Adams

"Do I Wanna Know?" - Arctic Monkeys

"Blue Moon" - Beck

"Fever" - The Black Keys

"Lazaretto" - Jack White

Melhor Álbum Alternativo

"Lazaretto" - Jack White

"Reflektor" - Arcade Fire

"St. Vincent" - St. Vincent

"This Is All Yours" - Alt-J

"Melophobia" - Cage The Elephant

Melhor Álbum de Reggae

"Amid The Noise and Haste" - SOJA

"Fly Rasta" - Ziggy Marley

"Full Frequency" - Sean Paul

"Back On The Controls" - Lee 'Scratch' Perry

"Out Of Many, One Music" - Shaggy

"The Reggae Power" - Sly & Robbie & Spicy Chocolate

Melhor Performance de Rap

"0 To 100/The Catch Up" - Drake

"I" - Kendrick Lamar

"Rap God" - Eminem

"3005" - Childish Gambino

"All I Need Is You" - Lecrae

Melhor Álbum de Rap

"The New Classic" - Iggy Azalea

"The Marshall Mathers LP 2" - Eminem

"Oxymoron" - Schoolboy Q

"Because The Internet" - Childish Gambino

"Nobody's Smiling" - Common

"Blacc Hollywood" - Wiz Khalifa

Melhor Canção de Rap

"Anaconda" - Nicki Minaj

"Bound 2" - Kanye West

"I" - Kendrick Lamar

"We Dem Boyz" - Wiz Khalifa

"0 To 100/The Catch Up" - Drake

Melhor Colaboração de Rap

"The Monster (Feat. Rihanna)" - Eminem

"Bound 2" - Kanye West & Charlie Wilson

"Tuesday" - ILoveMakonnen & Drake

"Studio" - ScHoolboy Q & BJ the Chicago Kid

"Black Majik" - Common & Jhené Aiko

Melhor Performance R&B

"Drunk In Love (Feat. Jay Z)" - Beyoncé

"New Flame (Feat. Usher, Rick Ross)" - Chris Brown

"It's Your World" - Jennifer Hudson

"Like This" - Ledsi

"Good Kisser" - Usher

Melhor Canção de R&B

"Drunk In Love (Feat. Jay Z)" - Beyoncé

"New Flame (Feat. Usher, Rick Ross)" - Chris Brown

"Good Kisser" - Usher

"The Worst" - Jhené Aiko

"Options" - Luke James

Melhor Gravação de Dance Music

"Never Say Never" - Basement Jaxx

"Rather Be (Feat. Jess Glynne)" - Clean Bandit

"F For You" - Disclosure

"I Got U (Feat. Jax Jones)" - Duke Dumont

"Faded" - Zhu

Melhor Álbum de Dance/Eletrônica

"Syro" - Aphex Twin

"While (1" - deadmau5

"Nabuma Rubberband" - Little Dragon

"Do It Again" - Röyksopp & Robyn

"Damage Control" - Mat Zo

Melhor Trilha Sonora

"Frozen Original Soundtrack" - Frozen

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1" - Guardiões da Galáxia (Trilha Sonora)

"American Hustle Original Soundtrack" - Vários Artistas

"Get on Up - The James Brown Story" - James Brown

"The Wolf of Wall Street" - Vários Artistas

Melhor Canção Escrita para Mídia Visual

"Let It Go" - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez (Frozen)

"I See Fire" - Ed Sheeran (O Hobbit: A Desolação de Smaug)

"The Moon Song" - Spike Jonze & Karen O (Ela)

"I'm Not Gonna Miss You" - Glen Campbell (Glen Campbell, I'll Be Me)

"Everything Is Awesome (Feat. The Lonely Island)" - Joshua Bartholomew, Lisa Harriton, Shawn Patterson, Andy

Samberg, Akiva Schaffer & Jorma Taccone (Uma Aventura Lego)

Melhor Videoclipe

"Chandelier" - Sia

"We Exist" - Arcade Fire

"Turn Down For What (Feat. Dj Snake)" - Lil Jon

"Happy" - Pharrell Williams

"The Golden Age" - Woodkid

Produtor do Ano

Max Martin

Paul Epworth

John Hill

Greg Kurstin

Jay Joyce

Melhor Filme de Música

"The Truth About Love Tour: Live From Melbourne" - Pink

"Metallica Through The Never" - Metallica

"20 Feet From Stardom" - Darlene Love, Merry Clayton, Lisa Fischer & Judith Hill

"Ghost Stories" - Coldplay

"Beyoncé & Jay Z: On The Run Tour" - Beyoncé & Jay Z