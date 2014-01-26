Cultura

Assista aos clipes que concorrem a melhor canção de rock no Grammy

Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones e Black Sabbath disputam a categoria na cerimônia que acontece no domingo

O Estado de S. Paulo,

26 Janeiro 2014 | 19h09

A 56.ª edição dos Prêmios Grammy elegerá hoje (26), às 23h do Brasil, os melhores da música em 2013. Confira a seguir os indicados nas categorias álbum de rock e canção de rock.

Álbum de Rock

13, Black Sabbath

The Next Day, David Bowie

Mechanical Bull, Kings Of Leon

Celebration Day, Led Zeppelin

...Like Clockwork, Queens Of The Stone Age

Psychedelic Pill, Neil Young With Crazy Horse

Canção de Rock

Ain't Messin 'Round, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

 

Cut Me Some Slack, Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Krist Novoselic & Pat Smear, songwriters (Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear)

 

Doom And Gloom, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

 

God Is Dead?, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi & Ozzy Osbourne, songwriters (Black Sabbath)

 

Panic Station, Matthew Bellamy, songwriter (Muse)

 

Notícias relacionadas
Mais conteúdo sobre:
Grammy

Encontrou algum erro? Entre em contato

Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade

O Estadão deixou de dar suporte ao Internet Explorer 9 ou anterior. Clique aqui e saiba mais.