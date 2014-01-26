Assista aos clipes que concorrem a melhor canção de rock no Grammy

A 56.ª edição dos Prêmios Grammy elegerá hoje (26), às 23h do Brasil, os melhores da música em 2013. Confira a seguir os indicados nas categorias álbum de rock e canção de rock.

Álbum de Rock

13, Black Sabbath

The Next Day, David Bowie

Mechanical Bull, Kings Of Leon

Celebration Day, Led Zeppelin

...Like Clockwork, Queens Of The Stone Age

Psychedelic Pill, Neil Young With Crazy Horse

Canção de Rock

Ain't Messin 'Round, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Cut Me Some Slack, Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Krist Novoselic & Pat Smear, songwriters (Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear)

Doom And Gloom, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

God Is Dead?, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi & Ozzy Osbourne, songwriters (Black Sabbath)

Panic Station, Matthew Bellamy, songwriter (Muse)