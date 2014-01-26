Assista aos clipes que concorrem a melhor canção de rock no Grammy

O Estado de S. Paulo,
26 Janeiro 2014 | 19h09
A 56.ª edição dos Prêmios Grammy elegerá hoje (26), às 23h do Brasil, os melhores da música em 2013. Confira a seguir os indicados nas categorias álbum de rock e canção de rock.
Álbum de Rock
13, Black Sabbath
The Next Day, David Bowie
Mechanical Bull, Kings Of Leon
Celebration Day, Led Zeppelin
...Like Clockwork, Queens Of The Stone Age
Psychedelic Pill, Neil Young With Crazy Horse
Canção de Rock
Ain't Messin 'Round, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Cut Me Some Slack, Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Krist Novoselic & Pat Smear, songwriters (Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear)
Doom And Gloom, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
God Is Dead?, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi & Ozzy Osbourne, songwriters (Black Sabbath)
Panic Station, Matthew Bellamy, songwriter (Muse)
Encontrou algum erro? Entre em contato