Veja a lista com os vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2015

Realizado na madrugada deste domingo, 11, a cerimônia de entrega do Globo de Ouro de 2015 elegeu os melhores do cinema e televisão do ano de 2015. A 72ª edição do prêmio foi apresentada, assim como no ano passado, por Amy Poehler e Tina Fey, no Hotel Beverly Hilton, em Beverly Hills, na Califórnia.

Veja a lista de vencedores

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Robert Duvall ("O juiz")

Ethan Hawke ("Boyhood")

Edward Norton ("Birdman")

Mark Ruffalo ("Foxcatcher")

J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash")

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Uzo Aduba ("Orange is the new black")

Kathy Bates ("American horror story")

Joanne Froggatt ("Downton Abbey")

Allison Janney ("Mom")

Michelle Monaghan ("True detective")

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV

"Fargo"

"The Missing"

"The normal heart"

"Olive Kitteridge"

"True detective"

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Martin Freeman ("Fargo")

Woody Harrelson ("True detective")

Matthew McConaughey ("True detective")

Mark Ruffalo ("The normal heart")

Billy Bob Thornton ("Fargo")

Melhor atriz em série de TV – Comédia ou musical

Lena Dunham ("Girls")

Edie Falco ("Nurse Jackie")

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("veep")

Gina Rodriguez ("Jane the virgin")

Taylor Schilling ("Orange is the new black")

Melhor série de TV – Musical ou comédia

"Girls"

"Jane the virgin"

"Orange is the new black"

"Silicon valley"

"Transparent"

Melhor trilha original

Johann Johannsson – "A Teoria de Tudo"

Alexandre Desplat – "O jogo da imitação"

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – "Garota exemplar"

Antonio Sanchez – "Birdman"

Hans Zimmer – "Interestelar"

Melhor canção original

"Big Eyes" – "Big Eyes" (Lana Del Ray)

"Glory" – "Selma" (John Legend, COmmon)

"Mercy Is" – "Noé" (Patty SMith, Lenny kaye)

"Opportunity" – "Annie"

"Yellow Flicker Beat" – "Jogos Vorazes: A esperança – Parte 1" (Lorde)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para a TV

Matt Bomer ("The normal heart")

Alan Cumming ("The good wife")

Colin Hanks ("Fargo")

Bill Murray ("Olive Kitteridge")

Jon Voight ("Ray Donovan")

Melhor atriz – Comédia ou musical

Amy Adams ("Big eyes")

Emily Blunt ("Caminhos da floresta")

Helen Mirren ("A 100 passos de um sonho")

Julianne Moore ("Mapa para as estrelas")

Quvenzhané Wallis ("Annie")

Melhor animação

"Operação Big Hero"

"Festa no céu"

"Os Boxtrolls"

"Uma aventura Lego"

"Como treinar seu dragão 2"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Patricia Arquette ("Boyhood")

Jessica Chastain ("A Most Violent Year")

Keira Knightley ("O jogo da imitação")

Emma Stone ("Birdman")

Meryl Streep ("Caminhos da floresta")

Melhor roteiro

Wes Anderson ("O grande hotel Budapeste")

Gillyan Flinn ("Garota exemplar")

Alejandro González Iñárritu ("Birdman")

Richard Linklater ("Boyhood")

Graham Moore ("O jogo da imitação")

Melhor ator em série TV – Comédia ou musical

Louis C.K. ("Louie")

Don Cheadle ("House of lies")

Ricky Gervais ("Derek")

William H. Macy ("Shameless")

Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent")

Melhor série de TV – Drama

"The affair"

"Downton Abbey"

"Game of thrones"

"The good wife"

"House of cards"

Melhor ator em série de TV – Drama

Clive Owen ("The Knick")

Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan")

Kevin Spacey ("House of cards")

James Spader ("The blacklist")

Dominic West ("The affair")

Melhor filme estrangeiro

"Força Maior" (Suécia)

"Gett" (Israel, Alemanha, França)

"Ida" (Polônia)

"Leviatã" (Rússia)

"Tangerines" (Estônia)

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Maggie Gyllenhaal ("The honorable woman")

Jessica Lange ("American horror story")

Frances Mcdormand ("Olive Kitteridge")

Frances O'Connor ("The missing")

Allison Tolman ("Fargo")

Melhor diretor

Wes Anderson ("O grande hotel Budapeste")

Ava Duvernay ("Selma")

David Fincher ("Garota exemplar")

Alejandro González Iñárritu ("Birdman")

Richard Linklater ("Boyhood")