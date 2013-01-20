The escape of the inner self

"Everything must change.

Nothing stays the same.

Everyone must change

No one stays the same"

And that was before the digital age.

Horn was singing, with her signature blend of sultriness and gloom, about change that happens naturally, through time, whether change in a person or an environment. But these days you can watch the very stuff of human relations being transformed as if you were watching one of those time-lapse films of flowers growing.

A recent article in the New York Times, titled "The End of Courtship?", described the extinction of dating. I think of the classic date - movie followed by dinner - as going back, in one form or another, to the Stone Age (shamantistic ritual followed by dinner). Apparently that timeless social convention no longer exists. Now younger people meet up via Facebook posts, instant messaging, texts, tweets, or emails, often at the last minute. And the result is rarely two people spending some romantic time together. Almost always, one is invited to "tag along" with a group to a bar or club or movie.

The result is the disappearance of what used to be a delicate and subtle space of time in which two people got to know each other. But, then, as the article reminds us, people nowadays can dispense with all the introductory personal information since that is all available on Facebook. Knowing, or seeming to know, all about each other, two people can leap right over the uncomfortable process of intimacy and head straight for the fun.

In other words, being social has driven out being intimate. In the age of social networking, young people rarely approach each other on the individual level except to have sex, which is almost always fraught, self-conscious, neurotic and unsatisfying. At least this is the impression you get from countless articles like the one in the New York Times, as well as from the new HBO series, "Girls," which has now become journalists' favorite tool for deciphering new social and cultural friends. In "Girls," sex recalls Kafka's remark, made in his diaries, that fornicating is just one step up from the torments of hell.

Of course the Times article was focused only on American life and did not take into account how young people build intimate relationships in other societies. In southern Europe and Latin America, it is routine for teens and young adults to meet up and spend time together in groups.

This is perhaps one reason why Facebook, though popular throughout the world, has not caught on in more group-oriented cultures with the fanatic frenzy that it has in America. In highly social countries, social-networking is, on the one hand, redundant. On the other hand, the socializing offered by sites like Facebook is really not social at all since it depends on isolated individuals communicating on their screens with other isolated individuals. In community-oriented countries, such abstract, atomized relationships are inadequate. In radically individual America, on the other hand, the paradox of people being together while alone makes perfect sense. The solitude of social networking, the submersion of intimacy in groups - these are ways for the radically individual American to preserve his or her sovereign autonomy.

Sex itself, according to one study after another, has undergone a sea change along with the rites of romantic intimacy. Something like 80 percent of the internet consists of pornography and more and more people, mostly men, are glued to spectacles of sex unfolding across their screens. The result is that more and more men are becoming bored with real sex. This has fueled the culture of the "hook-up," which is a brief occasion of casual sex - a cross between sneezing and a car accident - more often than not between friends rather than strangers. When I was younger, sex with a woman was an all-consuming aspiration, and when it happened, it constituted a watershed moment in your life. Now sex is incidental, a mere by-product of the all-powerful and all-important social process. Is this an advance? Maybe.

Yet without occasions of intimacy between two people, all this socializing that younger people do now is really not social at all. Rather, they are being forced to be social without first becoming socialized. The exploration between two individuals of each other's mental and emotional life is essential for their evolution into fully developed people. You cannot make sense of a group, and of your place in the group, until you have figured out, at least provisionally, who and what you are. After that, social life becomes rich and complex - as well as tolerable. But at the present moment in America, the social group seems more a way to postpone growing up than a context for expressing your adulthood. And because the social group is omnipotent, the terrors of peer pressure seem even worse than they used to be.

"Everyone must change. No one stays the same." How quaint those words seem. Nowadays all the rapid mutation of social forms seems guaranteed to keep maturity at bay, so that no one changes, and everyone, for the rest of their lives, is only a tweet away, no different at 75 from how they were at 15.