TEZZA É FINALISTA DE PRÊMIO IRLANDÊS O livro O Filho Eterno, do escritor catarinense Cristovão Tezza e traduzido para o inglês como The Eternal Son, é finalista do prêmio literário internacional Impac Dublin, concedido pela cidade irlandesa. O vencedor, que receberá 100 mil, será anunciado em 13 de junho. Além de Tezza, concorrem os americanos Jennifer Egan (A Visit from the Goon Squad); Karl Marlantes (Matterhorn); Jon Bauer (Rocks in the Belly); David Bergen (The Matter With Morris); Aminatta Forna (The Memory of Love); Willy Vlautin (Lean on Pete); o israelita Yishai Sarid (Limassol); o britânico Tim Pears (Landed); e o escocês Jon McGregor (Even the Dogs).