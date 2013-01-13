Both men had been accused of using steroids to enhance their athletic performance. Bonds claimed that he didn't know they were steroids, but few people believed that. The fact that a court convicted him of obstruction of justice during an investigation into his possible use of steroids didn't help his credibility. Clemens denied the charges of steroid use altogether, and even though he was acquitted, in two trials, of lying to Congress about taking steroids, few people believed him, either. And now the Hall of Fame, though it could one day change its mind, has endorsed the idea of each man's guilt.

I don't like cheating, and I don't like lying. Although I'm not a baseball fanatic, I respect the theoretical purity of the game, and I even accept it as a sentimental metaphor for the notion of fair competition in American life-never mind that competition in America has never been more unfair and biased toward privileged insiders. But since steroid use is so prevalent in just about every American sport, I don't know why the respective authorities just don't legalize it altogether.

If everyone is on steroids, then the playing field becomes level again. In that case, no one will have an unethical advantage, and at the same time, no gifted athlete will fall from grace because of what seems to be ordinary human weakness. The pressures to win, and to yield a return on stratospheric salaries-Bonds is said to have earned almost $200 million in the course of his career-seem to have made the use of steroids just another aspect of training. One baseball pitcher said that taking steroids became so routine that he had stopped patting players on their backside (a gesture of affection that is a baseball custom) because that was where they made their injections.

Yet what makes the ostracizing of these two remarkable prodigies especially sad is that they seem to be scapegoats for a national trend. If steroids are prohibited from athletic activity because they give the person using them an artificial boost that has nothing to do with talent or effort, then the entire country seems to be on steroids. The near-disappearance of the middle class from American life has resulted in an abyss between rich and poor where there once was a safe place. Now if you fail to meet the economy's ever-higher expectations of productivity and success, you don't fall comfortably to the next social class. You plummet straight to the bottom. So everyone is looking for a steroid-like edge. Everyone is looking for a boost that has nothing to do with personal merit.

Start with insider-trading on the stock market. As the billionaire owner of a magazine once told me, "No one makes a lot of money with stocks unless they have inside information." (I smiled and waited for him to give me some, but it never came.) Like the use of steroids in sports, insider-trading is illegal, but the temptations and pressures of high finance have normalized it as just another investment strategy. Add to that the Eleusinian Mysteries of the derivatives market, which to unintiated eyes like mine seem to be wholly illegal, and you have an entire class of people injecting, as it were, economic boosters into their asses.

In the realm of culture, you have the growth industry of memoir-writing, which often consists of making up colorful stories about your life and passing them off as fact. If that's not injecting your imagination with synthetic boosters that have nothing to do with talent or effort, I don't know what it.

Then there is the practice-as I have mentioned before-of parents waiting an extra year to start their children in kindergarten in order to give them an edge over younger kids. And of course, there are the children who have the benefit of outside tutoring, which can run to tens of thousands of dollars a year. You might call such strenuous extra instruction "educational steroids."

Social networking has introduced a different type of artificial performance-enhancer, similar to the writing of imagined "memoirs." Now, thanks to Facebook and other sites, you can boost your inadequate identity and lie about who you really are. You can even keep the deception going after meeting your prey face to face; you can keep it going until you get from the other person whatever it is that you are seeking.

The list of performance-enhancing drugs that leap over the hurdles of personal limitation goes on and on. There are the fictional "reviewers" on Amazon, the tax shelters that enable the super-rich to pay less than the super-poor in taxes, the ubiquitous guns that allow someone to become a god and take the lives of other people. There are the plastic steroids known as credit cards that confer instant wealth-and eventual impoverishment-on someone of modest means, and there are the family connections that can boost a shallow mediocrity-George W. Bush-into the White House. There is Botox for your wrinkles and Viagra for your pleasure. The list of American steroids is so long that I'm getting tired just typing it out. I think I'll take a Dexedrine for some extra energy.

I do hope that the officials who govern sports decide to legalize the use of steroids. The Roman spectacle of muscle-bound giants performing extraordinary athletic feats would be the perfect entertainment in a society for whom human limitations provoke fear and trembling and contempt.