'Modern Family' e 'Birdman' são os mais indicados pelo Sindicato dos Atores

Modern Family e Birdman, nas categorias de televisão e cinema, são os maiores destaques na lista de indicados do Sindicato dos Atores dos Estados Unidos (SAG Awards), como foi revelado nesta quarta-feira, 10, em uma cerimônia apresentada pelos atores por Ansel Elgort e Eva Longoria.

As duas produções estão na liderança do SAG Awards com quatro indicações cada. Modern Family é um bicho-papão da cerimônia, tendo levado o prêmio de melhor elenco, o mais importante da noite, desde 2011. Além desta categoria, Ty Burrell e Eric Stonestreet concorrem ao prêmio de melhor ator de comédia e Julie Bowen, de melhor atriz de comédia.

Birdman, uma produção tragicômica do cineasta Alejandro González Iñárritu estrelada por Michael Keaton, concorre nas categorias de melhor ator, melhor ator coadjuvante, melhor atriz coadjuvante e melhor elenco.

O SAG Awards é uma das premiações que funcionam como termômetro para o Oscar de 2015. A cerimônia será realizada no dia 25 de janeiro.

Veja a lista com os indicados do SAG Awards 2015:

CINEMA:

Melhor ator

Steve Carell (John du Pont) - Foxcatcher: Uma história que chocou o mundo (Sony Pictures Classics)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Alan Turing) - O jogo da imitação (The Weinstein Company)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Louis Bloom) - O abutre (Open Road Films)

Michael Keaton (Riggan) - Birdman (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Eddie Redmayne (Stephen Hawking) - A teoria de tudo (Focus Features)

Melhor atriz

Jennifer Aniston (Claire Bennett) - Cake (Cinelou Films)

Felicity Jones (Jane Hawking) - A teoria de tudo (Focus Features)

Julianne Moore (Alice Howland-Jones) - Para sempre Alice (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rosamund Pike (Amy Dunne) - Garota exemplar (20th Century Fox)

Reese Witherspoon (Cheryl Strayed) - Livre (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Robert Duvall (Joseph Palmer) - O juiz (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ethan Hawke (Mason, Sr.) - Boyhood (IFC Films)

Edward Norton (Mike) - Birdman (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mark Ruffalo (Dave Schultz) - Foxcatcher: Uma história que chocou o mundo (Sony Pictures Classics)

J.K. Simmons (Fletcher) - Whiplash: em busca da perfeição (Sony Pictures Classics)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Patricia Arquette (Olivia) - Boyhood (IFC Films)

Keira Knightley (Joan Clarke) - O jogo da imitação (The Weinstein Company)

Emma Stone (Sam) - Birdman (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Meryl Streep (The Witch) - Caminhos da floresta (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Naomi Watts (Daka) - Um santo vizinho (The Weinstein Company)

Melhor elenco

Birdman

Boyhood (IFC Films)

O Grande Hotel Budapeste (Fox Searchlight pictures)

O jogo da imitação (The Weinstein Company)

A teoria de tudo (Focus Features)

TELEVISÃO:

Melhor ator em telefilme ou minissérie

Adrien Brody (Harry Houdini), em Houdini (History)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes), em Sherlock (PBS)

Richard Jenkins (Henry Kitteridge), em Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

Mark Ruffalo (Ned Weeks), em The Nornal heart (HBO)

Billy Bob Thornton (Lorne Malvo), em Fargo (FX)

Melhor atriz em telefilme ou minissérie

Ellen Burstyn (Olivia Foxworth), em Flowers in the attic (Lifetime)

Maggie Gyllenhall (Nessa Stein), em The honorable woman (Sundance TV)

Frances McDormand (Olive Kitteridge), em Olive Kitterridge (HBO)

Julia Roberts (Dr. Emma Brookner), em The normal heart (HBO)

Cicely Tyson (Carrie Watts) - The trip to bountiful (Lifetime)

Melhor ator em série dramática

Steve Buscemi (Enoch “Nucky” Thompson), em Boardwalk empire (HBO)

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), em Game of thrones (HBO)

Woody Harrelson (Martin Hart), em True Detective (HBO)

Matthew McConaughey (Rust Cohle), em True Detective (HBO)

Kevin Spacey (Francis Underwood), em House of cards (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Claire Danes (Carrie Mathison), em Homeland (Showtime)

Viola Davis (Annalise Keating), em How to get away with murder (ABC)

Julianna Margulies (Alicia Florrick), em The good wife (CBS)

Tatiana Maslany (Sarah/Coxima/Alison/Rachel/Helena/Tony/Jennifer e várias outras), em Orphan Black (BBC America)

Maggie Smith (Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham), em Downton Abbey (PBS)

Robin Wright (Claire Underwood), em House of cards (Netflix)

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), em Modern family (ABC)

Louis C.K. (Louie), em Louie (FX)

William H. Macy (Frank Gallagher), em Shameless (Showtime)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), em The big bang theory (CBS)

Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), em Modern Family (ABC)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Uzo Aduba (Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren), em Orange is the new black (Netflix)

Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy), em Modern Family (ABC)

Edie Falco (Jackie Peyton), em Nurse jackie (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Vice-presidente Selina Meyer), em Veep (HBO)

Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), em Parks and recreation (NBC)

Melhor elenco de série dramática

Boardwalk empire (HBO)

Downton Abbey (PBS)

Game of thrones (HBO)

Homeland (Showtime)

House of cards (Netflix)

Melhor elenco de série de comédia

The big bang theory

Brooklyn nine-nine

Modern family

Orange is the new black

Veep