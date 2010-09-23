Lista revela letras das canções que os britânicos mais erram

Uma pesquisa encomendada por um fabricante de remédios para o ouvido elaborou uma lista das música cujas letras os britânicos mais confundem.

A letra na qual os fãs mais escorregam é The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite, sucesso dos roqueiros americanos REM, lançado em 1993.

O trecho da letra que tende a ser mal compreendido é "call me when you try to wake her", que a maioria dos britânicos entende como "calling Jamaica".

Em tradução literal, a letra original diz "ligue-me quando tentar acordá-la". Mas o público ouve "ligando para a Jamaica".

Três mil pessoas foram entrevistadas como parte da pesquisa, que faz parte de uma campanha para conscientizar a população sobre a necessidade de evitar o acúmulo de cerume no ouvido.

Um total de 41% admitiram que não conseguem ouvir trechos das letras e simplesmente "embromam" - ou seja, substituem as palavras com palavras alternativas.

Diversão

Os resultados podem ser cômicos.

A canção Purple Haze, do americano Jimi Hendrix, ficou em segundo lugar na lista graças à frase "excuse me while I kiss the sky", que muitos britânicos ouvem como "excuse me while I kiss this guy''.

Ou seja, o original diz algo como "com licença enquanto eu beijo o céu", mas, para muitos, a frase soa como "com licença enquanto eu beijo esse cara".

Canções das bandas britânicas Take That e Queen, além de um sucesso de John Travolta e Olivia Newton John no filme Grease, se classificaram nas dez primeiras posições da lista.

No caso da canção Dancing Queen, do grupo sueco Abba, o trecho "dancing queen, feel the beat from the tambourine" tende a ser confundido por "dancing queen, feel the beat from the tangerine".

Em tradução livre: em vez de "rainha da pista de dança, sinta a batida do pandeiro", muitos ouvem "rainha da pinta de dança, sinta a batida da tangerina".

Em nono lugar na parada das mal compreendidas ficou a canção Smells Like Teen Spirit, do Nirvana.

Em vez de "here we are now, entertain us", muitos ouvem "here we are now, in containers". O original "aqui estamos, entretenha-nos" vira "aqui estamos, em containers".

A lista na íntegra:

As letras mais confundidas pelos britânicos:

1. REM - The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite

Letra: "Call me when you try to wake her"

Versão errada: "Calling Jamaica"

2. Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze

Letra: "Excuse me while I kiss the sky"

Versão errada: "Excuse me while I kiss this guy"

3. Aerosmith - Dude Looks Like A Lady

Letra: "Dude looks like a lady"

Versão errada: "Do just like a lady"

4. The Foundations - Buttercup

Letra: "Build me up buttercup"

Versão errada: "Fill me up buttercup"

5. Adele - Chasing Pavements

Letra: "Should I give up, or should I just keep chasing pavements"

Versão errada: "Should I give up, or should I just keep chasing penguins"

6. Bon Jovi - Living On A Prayer

Letra: "It doesn't make a difference if we make it or not"

Versão errada: "It doesn't make a difference if we're naked or not"

7. ABBA - Dancing Queen

Letra: "Dancing queen, Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah"

Versão errada: "Dancing queen, Feel the beat from the tangerine, oh yeah"

8. John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John - One That I Want

Letra: "You're the one that I want"

Versão errada: "You're the wobbly one"

9. Nirvana- Smells Like Teen Spirit

Letra: "Here we are now, entertain us"

Versão errada: "Here we are now, in containers"

10. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

Letra: "Spare him his life from this monstrosity"

Versão errada: "Spare him his life for this one cup of tea"

11. Johnny Nash- I Can See Clearly Now

Letra: "I can see clearly now the rain has gone"

Versão errada: "I can see clearly now Lorraine has gone"

12. Madonna- Papa Don't Preach

Letra: "Papa don't preach"

Versão errada: "Poppadom Peach"

13. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

Letra: "Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango"

Versão errada: "Scallaboosh, Scallaboosh, will you to the banned tango"

14. Bee Gees- Stayin' Alive

Letra: "Stayin' alive, stayin' alive"

Versão errada: "Steak and a knife, steak and a knife"

15. Prodigy - Out of space

Letra: "I'll take your brain to another dimension. Pay close attention"

Versão errada: "I'll take your brain to another dimension. Hey close the kitchen"

16. ABBA - Dancing Queen

Letra: "See that girl, watch that scene, dig in the dancing queen"

Versão errada: "See that girl, watch her scream, kicking the dancing queen"

17. ABBA - Mamma Mia

Letra: "How can I resist you"

Versão errada: "Have I got a sister"

18. Take That - Babe

Letra: "Babe"

Versão errada: "Dave"

19. Blue Oyster Cult- Don't Fear The Reaper

Letra: "Seasons don't fear the reaper"

Versão errada: "Jesus don't fear the reaper"

20. Annie Lennox- There Must Be An Angel

Letra: "Must be talking to an angel"

Versão errada: "Must be talking to a ninja"